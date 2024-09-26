INDEX EXCEEDS THE NUMBER OF ARRAY ELEMENTS. (2024)

Kiet Ho am 25 Apr. 2024

Bearbeitet: Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Akzeptierte Antwort: Voss

In MATLAB Online öffnen

% Load the signal data from the text file using the load command with the -ascii option

x = load('Lab7data1.txt', '-ascii');

% Plot the signal

%figure;

%plot(x);

%xlabel('Sample');

%ylabel('Amplitude');

%title('Original Signal');

%grid on;

% Calculate the length of the signal in samples

signal_length = length(x);

num_periods = 100;

% Estimate the number of samples per period

samples_per_period = signal_length / num_periods;

% Check Nyquist condition

if samples_per_period >= 2

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is satisfied.');

else

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is not satisfied.');

end

% Calculate the current sampling rate

current_sampling_rate = 1 / samples_per_period;

% Estimate the down-sampling factor needed to reduce the sampling rate to

% the Nyquist

downsampling_factor = ceil(current_sampling_rate / 2);

% Down-sample the signal

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end);

% Define the x-values for the down-sampled signal

downsampled_indices = 1:downsampling_factor:signal_length;

% Make sure the lengths match

if length(downsampled_indices) ~= length(downsampled_signal)

downsampled_indices = downsampled_indices(1:length(downsampled_signal));

end

% Interpolate the down-sampled signal to up-sample it

up_sampled_signal = interp1(downsampled_indices, downsampled_signal, 1:signal_length,'linear');

% Plot both the original and down-sampled signals

figure;

plot(1:signal_length, x, 'b', 'DisplayName', 'Original Signal');

hold on;

plot(downsampled_signal, 'ro', 'DisplayName', 'Down-sampled Signal');

plot(up_sampled_signal, 'g', 'DisplayName', 'Up-sampled Signal (Linear Interpolation)');

hold off;

xlabel('Sample');

ylabel('Amplitude');

title('Original vs Down-sampled Signal vs Up-sampled Signal');

legend('Location', 'best');

grid on;

3 Kommentare

1 älteren Kommentar anzeigen

Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143576

Please upload 'Lab7data1.txt' using the paperclip button.

Kiet Ho am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143651

Verschoben: Dyuman Joshi am 25 Apr. 2024

  Lab7data1.txt

Here is the data. Thanks.

Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143681

It's better to use size rather than length.

Akzeptierte Antwort

Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Bearbeitet: Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

In MATLAB Online öffnen

My guess is that x is a matrix but your code is assuming it's a vector.

Example:

x = rand(2,232);

signal_length = length(x);

num_periods = 100;

% Estimate the number of samples per period

samples_per_period = signal_length / num_periods;

% Check Nyquist condition

if samples_per_period >= 2

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is satisfied.');

else

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is not satisfied.');

end

Nyquist sampling rate is satisfied.

% Calculate the current sampling rate

current_sampling_rate = 1 / samples_per_period;

% Estimate the down-sampling factor needed to reduce the sampling rate to

% the Nyquist

downsampling_factor = ceil(current_sampling_rate / 2);

% Down-sample the signal

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end);

% Define the x-values for the down-sampled signal

downsampled_indices = 1:downsampling_factor:signal_length;

% Make sure the lengths match

if length(downsampled_indices) ~= length(downsampled_signal)

whos downsampled_indices downsampled_signal

disp('error happens here')

downsampled_indices = downsampled_indices(1:length(downsampled_signal))

end

Name Size Bytes Class Attributes downsampled_indices 1x232 1856 double downsampled_signal 1x464 3712 double

error happens here

Index exceeds the number of array elements. Index must not exceed 232.

3 Kommentare

1 älteren Kommentar anzeigen

Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143676

  • Verknüpfen

    Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

    https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143676

In MATLAB Online öffnen

  Lab7data1.txt

Thank you for the data file.

x is a matrix:

x = load('Lab7data1.txt', '-ascii')

x = 8000x2

-0.5000 0.0807 -0.4999 0.0413 -0.4998 0.0020 -0.4996 -0.0370 -0.4995 -0.0767 -0.4994 -0.1157 -0.4993 -0.1547 -0.4991 -0.1937 -0.4990 -0.2321 -0.4989 -0.2704

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

which means that this line

% Down-sample the signal

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end);

should be

% Down-sample the signal

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end,:);

See the difference below.

signal_length = length(x);

num_periods = 100;

% Estimate the number of samples per period

samples_per_period = signal_length / num_periods;

% Check Nyquist condition

if samples_per_period >= 2

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is satisfied.');

else

disp('Nyquist sampling rate is not satisfied.');

end

Nyquist sampling rate is satisfied.

% Calculate the current sampling rate

current_sampling_rate = 1 / samples_per_period;

% Estimate the down-sampling factor needed to reduce the sampling rate to

% the Nyquist

downsampling_factor = ceil(current_sampling_rate / 2);

% Down-sample the signal

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end)

downsampled_signal = 1x16000

-0.5000 -0.4999 -0.4998 -0.4996 -0.4995 -0.4994 -0.4993 -0.4991 -0.4990 -0.4989 -0.4988 -0.4986 -0.4985 -0.4984 -0.4983 -0.4981 -0.4980 -0.4979 -0.4978 -0.4976 -0.4975 -0.4974 -0.4973 -0.4971 -0.4970 -0.4969 -0.4968 -0.4966 -0.4965 -0.4964

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

downsampled_signal = x(1:downsampling_factor:end,:)

downsampled_signal = 8000x2

-0.5000 0.0807 -0.4999 0.0413 -0.4998 0.0020 -0.4996 -0.0370 -0.4995 -0.0767 -0.4994 -0.1157 -0.4993 -0.1547 -0.4991 -0.1937 -0.4990 -0.2321 -0.4989 -0.2704

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

<mw-icon class=""></mw-icon>

% Define the x-values for the down-sampled signal

downsampled_indices = 1:downsampling_factor:signal_length;

% Make sure the lengths match

if length(downsampled_indices) ~= length(downsampled_signal)

downsampled_indices = downsampled_indices(1:length(downsampled_signal))

end

% Interpolate the down-sampled signal to up-sample it

up_sampled_signal = interp1(downsampled_indices, downsampled_signal, 1:signal_length,'linear');

% Plot both the original and down-sampled signals

figure;

plot(1:signal_length, x, 'b', 'DisplayName', 'Original Signal');

hold on;

plot(downsampled_signal, 'ro', 'DisplayName', 'Down-sampled Signal');

plot(up_sampled_signal, 'g', 'DisplayName', 'Up-sampled Signal (Linear Interpolation)');

hold off;

xlabel('Sample');

ylabel('Amplitude');

title('Original vs Down-sampled Signal vs Up-sampled Signal');

legend('Location', 'best');

grid on;

INDEX EXCEEDS THE NUMBER OF ARRAY ELEMENTS. (7)

Kiet Ho am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143876

  • Verknüpfen

    Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

    https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143876

It works. Thank you so much for your help.

Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143881

  • Verknüpfen

    Direkter Link zu diesem Kommentar

    https://de.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/2111716-index-exceeds-the-number-of-array-elements#comment_3143881

Bearbeitet: Voss am 25 Apr. 2024

You're welcome! Any questions, let me know.

