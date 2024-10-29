Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder - Reviews | MakeupAlley (2024)

4.0

from

ekym

4 years ago

I’m on my second pan of this contour powder (Medium shade). This is so finely milled and firmly pressed that even softly swiping the brush on it kicks up a lot of powder. After only using this...

About reviewer (583 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinAcne-prone, Fair-Medium, Cool

HairBrunette, Curly, Coarse

EyesBrown

5.0

from

KasiaMG1983

5 years ago

I love this. I tried very hard to find a sculpting powder that looks decent on my skin tone. I am not a huge fan of contouring with bronzer. I’m G40 in Cover FX Power Play foundation, and this is...

About reviewer (19 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinOther, Other

HairOther

EyesOther

5.0

from

PrincessIronman

5 years ago

The sculpting powder in Medium is my all time favorite contouring product. It's a nice cool toned medium brown, that applies smoothly with no patchiness. I really love that this is buildable. You...

About reviewer (51 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinOther, Fair

HairBlond

EyesGray

5.0

from

inthiscity

5 years ago

This is just the nicest contour... and I have repurchased at least 3 times already. I don't do instaglam contouring by any means but I do enjoy a natural contour and use a contouring product just...

About reviewer (84 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinSensitive, Fair, Warm

HairBlack, Other, Medium

EyesBrown

5.0

from

cgw1

6 years ago

I have always been scared of contouring for some reason. All of the over contouring on Instagram scares me but if you’re looking for the most natural fool proof contouring product this is it. I use...

5.0

from

stls

6 years ago

I got the shade Light since I'm fair skinned around N15 and expected it to be grayer in tone but it's actually very skin-like, just deeper. Makes the most natural contour! It's very silky to the...

About reviewer (1000 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinSensitive, Fair, Neutral

HairBlond, Curly, Medium

EyesGreen

5.0

from

shanty

6 years ago

No surprise here, this is a beautiful contour powder. Blends beautifully and I feel like the medium shade can cater to a wider shade range than you'd originally think, thanks to the blendability...

About reviewer (170 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinDry, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrunette, Straight, Fine

EyesBrown

4.0

from

Lushluke

7 years ago

I contour with bronzer then do this over the top and girl my cheekbones are for days! But I opened my travel bag and it’s smashed everywhere and it’s too expensive for a small powder

About reviewer (34 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinAcne-prone, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrunette, Straight, Medium

EyesGreen

2.0

from

Variaatio

7 years ago

I've had this about a year now (yes it is long lasting) and it is ok for cheekbones but not for my nose. For some reason it goes on patchy and it is hard to blend. Either I have very obvious uneven...

About reviewer (21 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinCombination, Fair-Medium, Warm

HairBlond, Other, Other

EyesBlue

5.0

from

youngmystery

7 years ago

I never used contour before, but I'm glad I started with this. This little powder compact works wonders. I got medium, which is a bit dark for me, but I just use way less. It's very pigmented,...

About reviewer (94 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinOily, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrunette, Wavy, Medium

EyesHazel

4.0

from

DeborahTX

7 years ago

WOW soo finely milled you only need a touch of it! Blends very well and is a great cool brown (the medium shade). I was afraid it would be too warm given what it looks like on screen. I've been...

About reviewer (84 reviews)

Age44-55

SkinCombination, Fair, Warm

HairBrunette, Relaxed, Fine

EyesBrown

5.0

from

miniequalcrzy

7 years ago

I bought this in the old packaging for nearly 60 dollars a few years ago. It was and probably still is the most expensive single product in my collection. (I don't count palettes cause if you look...

About reviewer (81 reviews)

Age19-24

SkinAcne-prone, Olive, Neutral

HairBlack, Straight, Fine

EyesBlack

5.0

from

MagnoliaState

7 years ago

I'm carrying a few extra pounds and I find it amazing what a little simple cheek contour can do do my face. TheBalm Bahama Mama has been my HG contour for years now. I despise warm contour. I want...

About reviewer (112 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinDry, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrunette, Straight, Fine

EyesBrown

5.0

from

KateLausanne

7 years ago

OMG, how did I live without this stuff? I have extremely defined cheekbones, so I don't need to contour them, I use this on my nose only. This product is soo good! I picked up the medium color,...

About reviewer (743 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinSensitive, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrown, Wavy, Fine

EyesHazel

3.0

from

unovis

7 years ago

I bought it because it has rave reviews everywhere and I needed a natural-looking , shimmer-free contourer. The price is steep for the amount of product you get, but I was sure I would not regret...

About reviewer (18 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinCombination, Fair, Warm

HairBlond, Straight, Fine

EyesHazel

5.0

from

HotWolfie

7 years ago

This is my favorite contouring powder. I found it blended well and was buildable, so I could go for a dramatically sharp cheek look, or just use a light hand and keep it more subtle. I've also...

About reviewer (118 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinCombination, Fair

HairBlond

EyesBlue

5.0

from

obryanh1

8 years ago

Yep, this stuff is definitely my "holy grail" contouring powder. As many have remarked, it's an ashier brown, which is perfect for simulating an actual shadow on the face. I use the shade Medium...

About reviewer (10 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinCombination, Fair, Cool

HairBrunette, Wavy, Coarse

EyesGreen

5.0

from

isavella

8 years ago

I love love love this. I have the Kevyn Aucoin Contour Palette 4-in-1, which was a STEAL for $36 at Sephora (it's still on sale now fyi, seriously worth the $$$).It contains:The Sculpting...

About reviewer (542 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinCombination, Olive, Not Sure

HairBlack, Wavy, Medium

EyesBrown

5.0

from

Mmaimai

8 years ago

Awesome powder for contouring. I have the lightest shade and it works so well for my pale skin. Feels so silky when swatched and a little goes a long way, blends like a dream on the skin and makes...

About reviewer (110 reviews)

Age19-24

SkinCombination, Fair, Neutral

HairBlond, Relaxed, Fine

EyesBlue

5.0

from

harleyqueens

8 years ago

I pruchased this after seeing a youtube tutorial with this product in it and loved how it worked with pale skin so I purchased it from Beautybay. This is probably the most expensive one colour...

About reviewer (13 reviews)

Age19-24

SkinCombination, Fair

HairBrunette

EyesGreen

