I'm sure there issome rule that would prevent mefrom using the particular word that isa appropriate, sothis euphemism will have todo: BALLOONKNOTS! Thats how Iwould describe the staff atMarcone Supply ofKenilworth,NJ. The freezer section ofmy home refrigerator stopped working. But Iknew the repairman who would fix the refrigeration equipment ata restaurant atwhich Iworked. Asa courtesy hecame over first thing the next morning because myfood was melting. Hefound out what w as wrong, but had other jobs that day already scheduled and couldn't get out toMarcone Supply get the parts. Hesaid ifI pick itup, he'd stop back that night after his other jobs were finished. Heeven gave mehis wholesale account number with Marcone incase Ihad trouble. Iordered the part (it goes toa central office NOT the Kenilworth location), and headed over there. It still went pretty much asthe other recent reviewers here have stated. Wouldn't open the door, oranswer questions, were extremely rude AND even gave mea hard time after Igave them the account number and told them Iwas there picking upa part for aservice professional. OK, Iget itCOVID. I'm immunosuppressed from aliver transplant soI don't want tobe endangered anymore than theydo. Fine enough reason for not opening the door. But tonot answer questions, and the attitude? Please. … – show