Are you looking for ashop where you can buy spare parts for your vehicle? Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only might suite your purpose. Here you may find items suitable for different types oftransport, aswell asproducts, intended for one specific make ofacar. Ifitʼs difficult for you tomake achoice, shop assistants are there tohelp. They will try topick the needful original components orsuggest similar contract ones.
Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only islocated inUnited States, Kenilworth, NJ07033, 870Boulevard #4. 18clients rated the company at3.5. They wrote 20comments, Read anumber ofthem tomake clear, what they enjoyed and what they didn’t. Tolearn more about the firm, browsewww.apwagner.com. Call (908) 241—6069inworking hours.
- Type
- auto parts, furniture stores, art supplies, kitchen appliances
- Accessories
- handbags
- Clothing and footwear
- accessories
- Goods
- tools, spare parts for washing machines, hair dryers, dishwashers, household appliances parts and accessories, transformers, refrigerator parts, cooktops, starters, respirators, kitchen supplies, optical instruments, thermal imaging cameras, plumbing parts, air conditioning equipment, dishwasher parts, microwave oven parts, compressor parts, car brake system, networking hardware
- Special Services
- roof materials, pumping equipment, air purifier store, electrical insulation materials, pneumatic and compressor equipment store
Phone number
(908)241-60...— show
Address
- Working hours
Sun
Closed
Mon
8:00AM—4:00PM
Tue
8:00AM—4:00PM
Wed
8:00AM—4:00PM
Thu
8:00AM—4:00PM
Fri
8:00AM—4:00PM
Sat
Closed
- Official website
apwagner.com
Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only
3.5
/ 20 reviews and18 ratings
Rating is formed based on customer reviews, ratings and telephone surveys.
Ed G.
September 29, 2022, 7:04 pm
I would give azero ifpossible. Iordered parts from them and they shipped tothe wrong address and when icalled customer service toget assistance, they said ineeded tocontact UPS for lost ofmissing package.Wow, how about that for passing the buck! Total lack ofcustomer focus. Iwill never order from them again!
Ted F.
November 20, 2020, 5:38 am
I'm sure there issome rule that would prevent mefrom using the particular word that isa appropriate, sothis euphemism will have todo: BALLOONKNOTS!
Thats how Iwould describe the staff atMarcone Supply ofKenilworth,NJ.
The freezer section ofmy home refrigerator stopped working. But Iknew the repairman who would fix the refrigeration equipment ata restaurant atwhich Iworked. Asa courtesy hecame over first thing the next morning because myfood was melting. Hefound out what was wrong, but had other jobs that day already scheduled and couldn't get out toMarcone Supply get the parts. Hesaid ifI pick itup, he'd stop back that night after his other jobs were finished. Heeven gave mehis wholesale account number with Marcone incase Ihad trouble. Iordered the part (it goes toa central office NOT the Kenilworth location), and headed over there.
It still went pretty much asthe other recent reviewers here have stated. Wouldn't open the door, oranswer questions, were extremely rude AND even gave mea hard time after Igave them the account number and told them Iwas there picking upa part for aservice professional.
OK, Iget itCOVID. I'm immunosuppressed from aliver transplant soI don't want tobe endangered anymore than theydo. Fine enough reason for not opening the door. But tonot answer questions, and the attitude? Please.… – show
Melissa L.
November 9, 2020, 10:53 pm
Worst customer and sense ofhuman decency mygrandmother and Ihave ever experienced inmy life! This location used tobe Jacob’s, which wewere customers offor many years. This isthe first time we’ve been since ithas changed ownership. Westood atthe door for acouple ofminutes reading their signage, while two out-of-touch dim witted people watched usfrom their desk and didn’t offer any assistance; clearly wewere confused. The only reason someone came tothe door was for one oftheir customers who was picking upa delivery. Atthat time, mygrandmother asked can she ask aquestion. Porky quickly dismissed anelderly woman and said they only handle wholesale ashe closed the door. The only reason hedidn’t end upon the floor was because Iwas respecting mygrandmother. Rude, condescending, and insensitive inthe days ofa pandemic where weare all trying toadjust. Astavern owners, you don’t know why wewere there! Didn’t ask usour tax IDnumber orif wewere there topick upan order. Wewere prejudged and I’m sure ifwe weren’t people ofcolor, the assistance would’ve been there. Spend your money elsewhere like wewill.… – show
Steven T.
August 30, 2020, 3:17 am
Ive used Marcone for years but after arecent visit here, never again. Everytime Icome tothis location the people are rude and unhelpful. Close this useless store
Oscar C.
August 25, 2020, 5:56 pm
Very good
Pedro L.
August 19, 2020, 10:56 pm
it's verysad,that after being aloyal customer for years.my experience today
was horrible, your company because of
Covid 19will not allow regular customers
to purchase retail ihad toorder via phone
with arepresentative, pay shipping and Handling, not get myappliance repaired
until possibly Saturday today isAUGUST
19,2020.
i had amask,gloves standing infront ofstore and was told wedon't make the
rules. location ofstore Kenilworth nj
uncaring ofyour company when retail
business ishurting already.… – show
Ohad A.
May 15, 2020, 8:24 pm
Great staff. our technicians pick parts uphere and everyone are very helpful. Thanks
Avi S.See AlsoMarcone Supply — Wholesale Only
January 17, 2020, 8:06 pm
Awesome staff!
Tempus T.
November 13, 2019, 8:42 pm
Overpriced and unfriendly.
Ashish P.
July 30, 2019, 2:34 am
Double priced
Columba
January 8, 2019, 7:08 pm
No son amables
Daniel D.
December 14, 2018, 9:43 pm
Great Appliance part store
Gerald H.
December 14, 2018, 8:25 pm
Great service!
Shelton G.
March 10, 2018, 1:16 am
Service Atthis Location IsExcellent MyOnly Problem Isthey Don't Take Cash…
a b.
November 16, 2017, 4:39 am
Worst experience ever! The lady atthe counter was extremely unfriendly and condescending. The attitude was akin toyou just aren’t that important. For sure… Iwill purchase myparts elsewhere.
manuel d.
November 15, 2017, 5:32 pm
Great service
dale c.
November 2, 2017, 5:22 pm
Marcone usually have what you need, and ifthey don’t they will order itfor you
Maria R.
October 6, 2017, 3:55 am
Exelent service order what Ineed inone day all ready thanksyou.
Dr. O.
August 30, 2017, 8:50 pm
Great place
naim n.
August 11, 2017, 5:33 pm
They don't answer the phone. the worst costumer service.
