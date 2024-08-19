Are you the owner?
- Description
Are you looking for ashop where you can buy spare parts for yourcar? You might choose Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only asone ofthe possible locations. Here you may find pieces suitable for different types oftransport, aswell asproducts, developed for one particular make ofacar. Ifitʼs difficult for you tomake achoice, the storeʼs employees are there tohelp. They will attempt tofind the needful original components oroffer similar contract ones.
Marcone Supply— Wholesale Only (rating ofthe firm onour site -4.1) islocated atUnited States, Saddle Brook, NJ07663, 280NMidland Ave 1R-1R. You can visit the company’s portal toview for more information:www.apwagner.com. You can ask the matters byphone: (551) 252—4451.
- Type
- auto parts, furniture stores, art supplies, kitchen appliances
- Accessories
- handbags
- Clothing and footwear
- accessories
- Goods
- tools, spare parts for washing machines, hair dryers, dishwashers, household appliances parts and accessories, transformers, refrigerator parts, cooktops, starters, respirators, kitchen supplies, optical instruments, thermal imaging cameras, plumbing parts, air conditioning equipment, dishwasher parts, microwave oven parts, compressor parts, car brake system, networking hardware
- Special Services
- roof materials, pumping equipment, air purifier store, electrical insulation materials, pneumatic and compressor equipment store
Phone number
(551)252-44...— show
Address
- Working hours
Sun
Closed
Mon
8:00AM—5:00PM
Tue
8:00AM—5:00PM
Wed
8:00AM—5:00PM
Thu
8:00AM—5:00PM
Fri
8:00AM—5:00PM
Sat
Closed
- Official website
apwagner.com
4.1
/ 16 reviews and20 ratings
John B.
March 18, 2022, 10:36 pm
The guys here are fantastic! 1st class service and prices are great.
dulce e.
March 22, 2021, 11:32 pm
Pandemic hours 8—4you have tocall ahead for parts
APPLIANCESMART o.
March 23, 2020, 6:53 pm
Glen,Chris & Jesse are great towork with. Keep inthe good work guys!
John A.
September 11, 2019, 9:25 pm
Since Marcone took over can not betrusted they don't keep enough stock over priced not even one star
Tatjana K.
August 25, 2019, 9:44 pm
Great customer service! Very friendly staff and very helpful…
Andrzej K.
March 12, 2019, 11:29 pm
Great experience, great advice, excellent customer service. This will bemy goto stop.
Carolyn G.
January 4, 2019, 12:54 am
Don't even answer the phone
Ronin
November 16, 2018, 5:20 pm
Yeah they have the parts you need but good luck having them answer the phone.
Steve K.
October 16, 2018, 4:32 pm
The people there are great!
Sam K.
May 29, 2018, 5:04 pm
Huge selection. Had what Ineeded instock. Inand out infive minutes. Highly recommended.
JV T.
March 31, 2018, 2:43 am
Needed coupling for washing machine right away. Good thing store like this are still around.
Isaac P.
February 20, 2018, 1:20 pm
Friendly service, honest advise
Christian H.
May 30, 2017, 4:54 pm
Try getting them onthe phone and see what happens, It's9:45amand Irecorded the call asthey doafter afew tries the finally took the call only torealize: aWasher Clutch Assembly (part #285785) will run you $59:58, Amazon $17:56j free shipping ifyou have prime.
No you see why everyone just stays home and shop online. Itwill behere in3days just intime for mynext set ofwash.
The only reason the got a'Star' isbecause they let you post withoutone. Nostars for stores that charges3times what you could get and they don't realize that online shopping isa major competition for them. 3times!?wow!… – show
Lost A.
December 31, 2016, 12:11 am
Deceptive pricing. The online price was $17.29but they charged me$23.50atthe counter. When Iask the answerwas, “it's still cheaper than paying for shipping”. Iwon't goback.
Maria M.
December 20, 2016, 12:38 pm
Mejor lugar para partes derefrigeracion!
Woody P.
January 30, 2016, 6:28 pm
I've been here twice inthe past month and the service was great..
