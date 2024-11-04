RS3 8Y Modifications (2024)

Hey Dan,

Have had a little chat on the 8Y ordering and Spec thread with mods but glad it now has its own space. I have had my car since October but have been planning mods (albeit whats available) for the past 2 years.

So far i have only completed the basics for cosmetic and protection purposes.

PPF track pack plus carbon fibre and piano black in/out

Matching front tint

Gyeon ceramic coating of exterior/interior/wheels/brakes

Mode spacers

Eibach springs

Cars looks great, sounds like a sewing machine ..

Waiting till i have a few KM's onboard and will then be looking at performance mods. Unfortunately a little limited for now but that may not be a bad thing to keep warranty in tact. (I'm attempting not to tune for now)

I've looked at the Cat back exhaust systems available but don't see the benefit at between $6 to $10k (Sorry) I have been investigating DP's and OPF delete without error codes. There are not too many out there and those that are will take a little time to prove.

Seletron have a Plug in PCM module which gives the usual 50hp from OEM computer but also has OPF simulators..

HP Performance have a stand alone OPF simulator and DP advertising 30hp increase

Both quote no error codes, but I'm slowly seeing limp mode issues from Cat's and OPF's in these systems after 1000km's.. Sound wise though, the down pipe/CAT/OPF's are strangling it!!

I did check Infinite Performance's down pipe but on questioning them for a 3rd time they use an OBD blocker to get around error codes meaning no Check Engine lights ever !

For the moment I'm planning a PCM box, down pipe with OPF delete and 200 Cell Cat, intercooler and intake. Online that seems to yield 500HP/600NM plus and still running stock ECU. That will likely be it for a while hoping i keep my warranty.. (And of course not having it serviced at Audi)

VAG performance have just completed these mods with the car running an "alleged" 10.7 quarter and 100 - 200 in 6.7 seconds albeit in ice cold conditions. If this is possible with the stock ECU that's pretty impressive.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bthVfJV5OZ8

Looking forward to hearing from others and seeing what works well and not so well ........

Cheers.