RS3 8Y Modifications (2024)

Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 4, 2024
- #1
I’m sourcing parts to start modifying my car and was curious as to what others have done or are going to do and how they feel about their choices. If people also have advice on what works well and is decent or to stay clear from etc please add your input for others also looking at mods.
My car isn’t a daily driver, I take it out for a cruise when I have some spare time and feel like a drive and the weather is decent, I might do some track days every now and then with it also. Currently I have the Eventuri intake and turbo inlet, Akrapovic Exhaust and sound kit. Looking at intercoolers next but not sure which I’ll use yet then would love to remove the OPF and get some down pipes when ECU is unlocked and can put a decent tune in it, not really interested in a JB4 or anything else even though I’ve seen some talk positive about them as I’d rather put a tune in it.
Cheers
2LIME
Member
- Jan 4, 2024
- #2
Hey Dan,
Have had a little chat on the 8Y ordering and Spec thread with mods but glad it now has its own space. I have had my car since October but have been planning mods (albeit whats available) for the past 2 years.
So far i have only completed the basics for cosmetic and protection purposes.
- PPF track pack plus carbon fibre and piano black in/out
- Matching front tint
- Gyeon ceramic coating of exterior/interior/wheels/brakes
- Mode spacers
- Eibach springs
Cars looks great, sounds like a sewing machine ..
Waiting till i have a few KM's onboard and will then be looking at performance mods. Unfortunately a little limited for now but that may not be a bad thing to keep warranty in tact. (I'm attempting not to tune for now)
I've looked at the Cat back exhaust systems available but don't see the benefit at between $6 to $10k (Sorry) I have been investigating DP's and OPF delete without error codes. There are not too many out there and those that are will take a little time to prove.
- Seletron have a Plug in PCM module which gives the usual 50hp from OEM computer but also has OPF simulators..
- HP Performance have a stand alone OPF simulator and DP advertising 30hp increase
Both quote no error codes, but I'm slowly seeing limp mode issues from Cat's and OPF's in these systems after 1000km's.. Sound wise though, the down pipe/CAT/OPF's are strangling it!!
I did check Infinite Performance's down pipe but on questioning them for a 3rd time they use an OBD blocker to get around error codes meaning no Check Engine lights ever !
For the moment I'm planning a PCM box, down pipe with OPF delete and 200 Cell Cat, intercooler and intake. Online that seems to yield 500HP/600NM plus and still running stock ECU. That will likely be it for a while hoping i keep my warranty.. (And of course not having it serviced at Audi)
VAG performance have just completed these mods with the car running an "alleged" 10.7 quarter and 100 - 200 in 6.7 seconds albeit in ice cold conditions. If this is possible with the stock ECU that's pretty impressive.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bthVfJV5OZ8
Looking forward to hearing from others and seeing what works well and not so well ........
Cheers.
Last edited:
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 5, 2024
- #3
What you got planned sounds great. I’ve been following that guys build and it’s one of the reasons I went the Akrapovic, I was struggling to justify the price but the weight saving and a few have said the titanium gives it a better sound ended up being the selling point. The OPF delete is a must but I’m going to wait until I can get it tuned which hopefully someone unlocks the ECU soon.
What intercooler are you looking at? I’m leaning towards the Iroz Motorsport one.
Also been trying to find some decent carbon fibre kits, tried the CT carbon front bumper corners but the fitting was shocking and I had to trim them a fair bit to sit nice. Horsh Carbon looks like they make some nice stuff and are Australian but they don’t do a full kit.
F
Frankster77
Member
- Jan 5, 2024
- #4
Dan Knight said:
What you got planned sounds great. I’ve been following that guys build and it’s one of the reasons I went the Akrapovic, I was struggling to justify the price but the weight saving and a few have said the titanium gives it a better sound ended up being the selling point. The OPF delete is a must but I’m going to wait until I can get it tuned which hopefully someone unlocks the ECU soon.
What intercooler are you looking at? I’m leaning towards the Iroz Motorsport one.
Also been trying to find some decent carbon fibre kits, tried the CT carbon front bumper corners but the fitting was shocking and I had to trim them a fair bit to sit nice. Horsh Carbon looks like they make some nice stuff and are Australian but they don’t do a full kit.
Hey Dan
In regards to the Carbon / Body Kits, I agree that the Horsh product looks VERY nice - & neat hey!
Did you see they now have the side skirts "template" as such and website says entering into production (in carbon) shortly?
It says they are taking Pre-orders...hopefully they might be close to then producing the rear wing too & therefore have a complete kit you would think right???
Products
Horsch products are not mass produced by machine. Each product is carefully laid by hand using some of the most traditional methods combined with the latest materials available selected by the customer. Nothing is rushed and less than perfect.
horschcarbon.com.au
I'm very disappointed to hear your comments/experience with the CT Carbon though because I was actually thinking of going that way (if and when my order is ever built) to be honest...that bad huh??!
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 5, 2024
- #5
Frankster77 said:
Hey Dan
In regards to the Carbon / Body Kits, I agree that the Horsh product looks VERY nice - & neat hey!
Did you see they now have the side skirts "template" as such and website says entering into production (in carbon) shortly?
It says they are taking Pre-orders...hopefully they might be close to then producing the rear wing too & therefore have a complete kit you would think right???
Products
Horsch products are not mass produced by machine. Each product is carefully laid by hand using some of the most traditional methods combined with the latest materials available selected by the customer. Nothing is rushed and less than perfect.
horschcarbon.com.au
I'm very disappointed to hear your comments/experience with the CT Carbon though because I was actually thinking of going that way (if and when my order is ever built) to be honest...that bad huh??!
Yeah the Horsh stuff looks great and not badly priced, I‘m hoping they do a rear end so it finishes off the kits but not in that much of a hurry with the body.
I was pretty disappointed with CT carbon as it was the kit I liked. The fitment was terrible, it was too long and wide so pretty much needed trimming all around. I will say after emailing them with pics they were pretty apologetic and offered to send me another set which they would personally check first but I couldn’t be bothered for such small pieces of going to that trouble when I can trim these pretty easily. What really turned me off them was I did some research for feedback on them and came across other forums that had a few complaints about fitment issues and a couple of review sites had similar comments, I told them I wasn’t going to use their kit anymore after coming across the feedback and was pretty much called a lier and told they’ve never had complaints regarding fitment. I sent them screen shots of the feedback and then they said it was old feedback and now everything fits perfectly, some of the feedback was less than a year old and my pieces showed everything doesn’t fit perfectly so they are full of crap and I won’t trust them now.
2LIME
Member
- Jan 6, 2024
- #6
Dan Knight said:
What you got planned sounds great. I’ve been following that guys build and it’s one of the reasons I went the Akrapovic, I was struggling to justify the price but the weight saving and a few have said the titanium gives it a better sound ended up being the selling point. The OPF delete is a must but I’m going to wait until I can get it tuned which hopefully someone unlocks the ECU soon.
What intercooler are you looking at? I’m leaning towards the Iroz Motorsport one.
Also been trying to find some decent carbon fibre kits, tried the CT carbon front bumper corners but the fitting was shocking and I had to trim them a fair bit to sit nice. Horsh Carbon looks like they make some nice stuff and are Australian but they don’t do a full kit.
Hey Dan,
Titanium systems do sound different, and IMO awesome. I have a friend with a GTR and the difference was huge. You can typically pick one on the street when it’s given a little!
Intercoolers.. I have narrowed it down to three ,
Forge motorsport
Wagner
IROZ
Leaning towards the Forge but will have a chat with my Tuner around his experiences.
Carbon.. I have really only been looking at front lips for now to match up the OEM kit. I’m not a big fan of the extended lips. Was planning the newish Maxton Carbon lip but was stuffed around with manufacture times. The guy who did my coatings put me onto Horsch. I like the lip but not 100% yet… sticks out front a little more than I like and unsure of the small fins on the sides. Would like to physically see one. ( I’m fussy .. get told that a lot)
Once I sort exhaust I’ll look at rear diffuser.
Reading between the lines it sounds like you didn’t get the Akrapovic diffuser??
Cheers.
Last edited:
2LIME
Member
- Jan 6, 2024
- #7
Frankster77 said:
Hey Dan
In regards to the Carbon / Body Kits, I agree that the Horsh product looks VERY nice - & neat hey!
Did you see they now have the side skirts "template" as such and website says entering into production (in carbon) shortly?
It says they are taking Pre-orders...hopefully they might be close to then producing the rear wing too & therefore have a complete kit you would think right???
Products
Horsch products are not mass produced by machine. Each product is carefully laid by hand using some of the most traditional methods combined with the latest materials available selected by the customer. Nothing is rushed and less than perfect.
horschcarbon.com.au
I'm very disappointed to hear your comments/experience with the CT Carbon though because I was actually thinking of going that way (if and when my order is ever built) to be honest...that bad huh??!
Thanks for the exert Frankster. I haven’t contacted Horsch previously but being hand built they may be able to customise a little. I’ll enquire.
Cheers!
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 6, 2024
- #8
2LIME said:
Hey Dan,
Titanium systems do sound different, and IMO awesome. I have a friend with a GTR and the difference was huge. You can typically pick one on the street when it’s given a little!
Iintercoolers.. I have narrowed it down to three ,
Forge motorsport
Wagner
IROZ
Leaning towards the Forge but will have a chat with my Tuner around his experiences.
Carbon.. I have really only been looking at front lips for now to match up the OEM kit. I’m not a big fan of the extended lips. Was planning the newish Maxton Carbon lip but was stuffed around with manufacture times. The guy who did my coatings put me onto Horsch. I like the lip but not 100% yet… sticks out front a little more than I like and unsure of the small fins on the sides. Would like to physically see one. ( I’m fussy .. get told that a lot)
Once I sort exhaust I’ll look at rear diffuser.
Reading between the lines it sounds like you didn’t get the Akrapovic diffuser??
Cheers.
No Akrapovic diffuser, I‘d prefer to stick with it all from one manufacturer in case there is slight variance in looks.
The integrated engineering intercooler looks pretty good also
F
Frankster77
Member
- Jan 7, 2024
- #9
These look VERY similar to Horsch in terms of the profile (front splitter & side skirts) to my eye at least...and as Dan Knight pointed out, the front splitter does protrude forward quite a bit. Good pickup mate!
However, I was just curious to see what costs are involved for the full carbon kit (front, sides and rear diffuser - NO roof spoiler for the SB selected) and OMFG, they aren't playing around! Comes in at like $5400 AUD delivered.
I would have thought that by now that Audi would at least offer the front splitter as a genuine part to purchase? Say like say Subaru offer with the STi front lip. I'm not for a moment comparing Audi to Subaru here but just saying that Audi could make a killing (would imagine?) by selling their own?
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 8, 2024
- #10
I think 2LIME mentioned the front splitter protruding. I’ve seen the Automotive passion kit and I like their stuff more than CT Carbon but want to see if Horsh Carbon end up doing a full kit other than that there isn’t many options and not interested in the Maxton stuff, so any are using it and in all honesty it looks a bit tacky and overdone. My car is black so don’t think front splitter overhang will look so bad but it’s hard to decided on kits looking at pics.
Im not sure Audi are overly interested in people modifying their cars hence no option but seeing other genuine Audi parts I’d hate to see what the would charge for a front lip if they did.
W
wados
Member
- Jan 17, 2024
- #11
Had my car for a little bit now and have done the below mods -
Eibach Lowering Springs - Looks good and did not make the ride that much rougher
EFS-04 19 inch wheels - fills the gap between wheel and arch
CTS intake - Happy with the sound
Custom opf back exhaust - Not as good as the old 8V but sounds alot better than stock
ASR exhaust valve controller - not worth it with an aftermarket exhaust
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 17, 2024
- #12
wados said:
Had my car for a little bit now and have done the below mods -
Eibach Lowering Springs - Looks good and did not make the ride that much rougher
EFS-04 19 inch wheels - fills the gap between wheel and arch
CTS intake - Happy with the sound
Custom opf back exhaust - Not as good as the old 8V but sounds alot better than stock
ASR exhaust valve controller - not worth it with an aftermarket exhaust
I nearly went for the ASR controller but ended up doing the Akrapovic sound controller instead, I heard a few people saying the ASR controller was pretty good and worth it so it’s interesting to hear what you said.
Haven‘t fitted my exhaust yet as it was sent to another shop by accident and it looks like they tried fitting it to a hatch then worked out it was for a sedan, they then sent it back saying they opened the box but saw it was wrong so packed it back up but the exhaust has scratches and dents from where it looks like someone’s tried fitting it so now its getting replaced.
Had the car up on a hoist today to check differences between the RS3 and TTRS exhausts as my brother wants an Akrapovic for his TTRS but it’s not available, the sedan back box won’t fit but it looks like the hatch one might, the rest of the kit should fit his with at worst a little modification, here’s a link to the underside of my car my son recorded if anyone wants to see underneath an RS3. There’s also a few other videos on his channel of the RS3 and TTRS if interested.
jnrdavo
Administrator
Staff member
- Jan 18, 2024
- #13
I love a set of exhaust twins!
W
wados
Member
- Jan 18, 2024
- #14
Dan Knight said:
I nearly went for the ASR controller but ended up doing the Akrapovic sound controller instead, I heard a few people saying the ASR controller was pretty good and worth it so it’s interesting to hear what you said.
Haven‘t fitted my exhaust yet as it was sent to another shop by accident and it looks like they tried fitting it to a hatch then worked out it was for a sedan, they then sent it back saying they opened the box but saw it was wrong so packed it back up but the exhaust has scratches and dents from where it looks like someone’s tried fitting it so now its getting replaced.
Had the car up on a hoist today to check differences between the RS3 and TTRS exhausts as my brother wants an Akrapovic for his TTRS but it’s not available, the sedan back box won’t fit but it looks like the hatch one might, the rest of the kit should fit his with at worst a little modification, here’s a link to the underside of my car my son recorded if anyone wants to see underneath an RS3. There’s also a few other videos on his channel of the RS3 and TTRS if interested.
There is nothing wrong with the ASR controller i just like the noise from the new exhaust that i always have it open and never close so i should have done a valve delete when i did the custom exhaust
Dan Knight
Active member
- Jan 18, 2024
- #15
wados said:
There is nothing wrong with the ASR controller i just like the noise from the new exhaust that i always have it open and never close so i should have done a valve delete when i did the custom exhaust
I’ve heard some get fault codes when doing the delete
2LIME
Member
- Feb 7, 2024
- #16
Maxton Carbon has a few more pieces available now.
Maxton Design - Producer of aerodynamics components
Maxton Design Producer. We're specializing in design and manufacturing car tuning elements.
maxtondesign.com
Not sure if I like the rear diffuser…
Dan Knight
Active member
- Feb 8, 2024
- #17
I’m not a fan of the Maxton stuff, would rather leave car as is than fit any of it
2LIME
Member
- Feb 8, 2024
- #18
Dan Knight said:
I’m not a fan of the Maxton stuff, would rather leave car as is than fit any of it
Yeah, I know. Been a little quiet on this thread so thought I’d liven it up .
P
Pickles
Member
- Feb 9, 2024
- #19
2LIME said:
Yeah, I know. Been a little quiet on this thread so thought I’d liven it up .
Definitely quiet. In the past, ,most of the "action" has centered around S3 & particularly RS3, deliveries of which have, on some occasions, been almost non existent, thereby curtailing any additional conversation by "new" owners.
I guess if ya've had your car for a while, sometimes there's not much to say!..We owned an S3 & RS3 in the past, now have an RSQ3 which is a great car, does everything "right"! It comes standard with 21" wheels, not quite sure why such large wheels were fitted to a relatively small car, but they do look ok, the only issue will be the cost of replacement when required! Not that many of them about, but a great vehicle all the same.
Dan Knight
Active member
- Feb 9, 2024
- #20
Pickles said:
Definitely quiet. In the past, ,most of the "action" has centered around S3 & particularly RS3, deliveries of which have, on some occasions, been almost non existent, thereby curtailing any additional conversation by "new" owners.
I guess if ya've had your car for a while, sometimes there's not much to say!..We owned an S3 & RS3 in the past, now have an RSQ3 which is a great car, does everything "right"! It comes standard with 21" wheels, not quite sure why such large wheels were fitted to a relatively small car, but they do look ok, the only issue will be the cost of replacement when required! Not that many of them about, but a great vehicle all the same.
When I joined I didn’t expect it to be a highly vocal forum and that’s not knocking it in anyway but I have been on a few and they seem to be much quieter than they were some time back.
The worst forum by far I have been on was a Holden one, there was a core group of members that were very vocal amongst themselves, if one of them would ask a stupid question like what is the torque for the dash bolt that holds the heater panel there would be pages of responses amongst themselves yet if someone else asked a decent question they would either be ignored or be belittle. Sad thing was as the core group left over time people asked why the forum was dying and nobody could see that most new people gave up and left because of treatment.
The best Forum by far I have been on is a Ford one, there was never any shortage of advice amongst the members and you never were spoken poorly to, was interesting to see the difference between the two especially when I would consider both types of members as similar car types.
You must log in or register to reply here.