Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (2024)

Table of Contents
How To Ask for a Haircut in Spanish? Spanish Phrases When You Don’t Have a Haircut Appointment Describing How You Want Your Haircut Talking about your haircut’s length Talking About Other Services at the Hairdresser’s Shop Vocabulary Spanish verbs to describe haircuts and hairstyles Spanish nouns to talk about haircuts and hairstyles Spanish adjectives to talk about haircuts and hairstyles Body Parts in Spanish (used to describe the length of your haircut) Wrapping Up Related Questions FAQs References

If you’re living or spending a lot of time in a Spanish speaking country, at some point you may need to get a haircut. Knowing some basic vocabulary to use with your hairdresser not only is going to help you to get the hairstyle that you want but also it’ll give you the chance to practice your Spanish in a real conversation.

So, how do you ask for a haircut in Spanish? The easiest way to ask for a haircut in Spanish is by using one of the following phrases:

  • Quisiera un corte de cabello – I’d like a haircut
  • ¿Me puede cortar el cabello? – May I have a haircut?
  • Me gustaría cortarme el cabello – I’d like to get a haircut

Even though these phrases are very useful when asking for a haircut in Spanish, they’re also very general. So, in order to get exactly the style you want, you’ll need to include some vocabulary to make your description better. On top of the previous examples, in this article, you’re going to learn some phrases to describe the type of haircut you want. We’ll also provide you with some of the most common vocabulary that we use in this situation. Hopefully, by the end of it, you’ll feel more confident to ask for a haircut in Spanish.

  • How to Ask for a Haircut in Spanish
  • Describing How you Want your Haircut
  • Talking About other Services at the Barber’s Shop
  • Vocabulary
    • Spanish verbs to Describe Haircuts and Styles
    • Nouns for Hair Styles
    • Adjectives to Describe your Haircut and Style
    • Body parts the Hairdresser might ask About
  • Wrapping Up
    Related questions

How To Ask for a Haircut in Spanish?

As mentioned earlier, there are some general Spanish phrases that are going to help you to get a haircut. Some of them are:

Quisiera un corte de cabello I’d like a haircut

Me gustaría cortarme el cabello I’d like to cut my hair

¿Me puede cortar el cabello? May I have a haircut?

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (1)

Although the meaning and intention of these phrases are the same, the main difference between them is their degree of formality. If you want to be more polite when asking for a haircut, you need to use ‘¿Me puede cortar el cabello?’ or ‘¿Me podría cortar el cabello?’. Depending on the person, ‘Quisiera un corte de cabello’ could be considered slightly more informal; however, it’s widely used among Spanish speakers.

Spanish Phrases When You Don’t Have a Haircut Appointment

In most Spanish speaking countries it’s very common to go to the hairdresser without having an appointment. Even though in this situation you can also use any of the phrases we saw before, it’s more common to use one of the following.

¿Me puede atender ahora? Are you able to see me now?

¿Tendrá tiempo de cortarme el cabello? Are you able to cut my hair now?

Notice that in the previous example, we used cortar el cabello. However, you can use another verb to describe the service you need. At the end of this article, you’ll find some helpful verbs for this situation. This is the phrase structure you need to use.

¿Tendrá tiempo de + verb to describe haircuts/hairstyle?

¿Tendrá tiempo de alaciarme el cabello? Are you able to straighten my hair now?

¿Tendrá tiempo de arreglarle la barba a mi esposo? Are you able to tidy up my husband’s beard?

See Also
The Glamorous Guide to Beauty Salon Vocabulary in Spanish200+ Spanish Hair Salon Words and Phrases for Your Next AppointmentUltimate Guide To Getting A Haircut In Spanish (Men & Women)How to Get a Haircut in Spanish: Vocabulary and Conversation

This structure is very popular when you don’t have an appointment and you want to check if the hairdresser has the time to help you. If you decide to use it, keep in mind that:

  • The verb that you use to describe the haircut or hairstyle you need is in its infinitive form (it’s not conjugated).
  • The verb works with an indirect pronoun which is attached to the end of the verb.

¿Tendrá tiempo de pintarnos el cabello? Are you able to dye our hair?

Describing How You Want Your Haircut

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (2)

At the beginning of this article, we discussed some of the general phrases that you can use to ask for a haircut. Now, it’s time to be more specific about what you want. To do so, you need to add some adjectives or nouns to describe the type of haircut or hairstyle you’re looking for. Remember that the main phrases that we’re going to use are:

  • Quería…
  • ¿Me puede…?
  • ¿Me podría…?

Here are some common structures that you can use:

¿Me puede cortar el cabello + adjective?

¿Me puede cortar el cabello rapado? May I have a close-cropped haircut?

¿Me puede cortar el cabello degrafilado? May I have a tapered haircut?

Quisiera un corte + noun

Quisiera un corte en capas y fleco I’d like a layered cut and bangs

Quisiera un corte militar I’d like a crew-cut

Quisiera un corte + adjective

Quisiera un corte largo I’d like a long haircut

If the context is clear that you’re getting a haircut, you can make some changes to the previous phrases.

¿Me lo podría cortar + adjective?

¿Me lo podría cortar degrafilado? May I have it tapered?

¿Me lo puede cortar corto a los lados y largo en la parte de atrás? Can I have it short on the sides and long in the back?

See Also
How To Ask For A Haircut In Spanish - Alina's Spanish

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (3)

¿Me lo puede + verb?

¿Me lo puede recortar? Can I have it trimmed?

Lo + quisiera + adjective

Lo quisiera largo I’d like it long
Lo quisiera despuntado I’d like it trimmed
Lo quisiera desvanecido I’d like it faded

In the previous examples, we replaced el cabello with a pronoun (lo). By doing this, you’ll not only make your sentences shorter, but also your Spanish will sound more natural.

Talking about your haircut’s length

When getting your haircut, it’s important to say how long or how short you want it. Just as in English, in Spanish, we use body parts as a length reference and here are some of the most common phrases we use.

Arriba de + body part

Lo quiero arriba de los hombros I want it cut just above my shoulders

¿Me podría cortar el cabello arriba de la barbilla? May I have my hair cut above my chin?

Abajo de + body part

Lo quiero abajo de los hombros I want it under my shoulders

¿Me podría cortar el cabello under de la barbilla? May I have it cut down to my chin?

Hasta + body part

Lo quiero hasta los hombros I want it down to my shoulders

¿Me podría cortar el cabello hasta la barbilla? May I have a haircut to my chin?

Be aware that some of these sentences may sound weird in English, but in Spanish they make sense and they’re very popular. In these previous examples, the structure to talk about your hair’s length was made with some of the phrases that we learned before. In that case, we’re saying what length we want even before someone asks us. However, it can happen that the hairdresser asks you about the length, as a result, your answer would be shorter:

SpanishEnglish
Tú: Quisiera un corte de cabello en capasYou: I’d like a layered haircut
Estilista: Claro, ¿qué tan largo lo quieres?Hairdresser: Sure. How long do you want it?
Tú: Abajo de los hombrosYou: Under my shoulders

Talking About Other Services at the Hairdresser’s Shop

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (4)

On top of offering haircuts, there are many services that you can find at a hairdresser’s. If you’re looking to get more than a haircut, here are some phrases you may find useful:

¿Me puede + verb?

¿Me puede arreglar la barba? Could you tidy up my beard?

¿Me puede pintar y rizar el cabello? Could you dye and curl my hair?

Remember that you can replace ‘¿Me puede…?’ for any other of the phrases that we’ve learned so far. As you may notice, these examples work with a Spanish verb that expresses the service you want to get. However, in Spanish, we don’t always have verbs for all the services that you can receive at a salon. In that case, you need to add the verb hacer to the structure:

Quisiera + hacerme + noun

Quisera hacerme mechas I’d like to get some streaks

Keep in mind that ‘hacer’ needs to work with an indirect pronoun. As a result:

  • Hacer would be in its infinitive form (is not conjugated).
  • Hacer works with an indirect pronoun that is attached to the end of the verb.

Vocabulary

As you may know, in Spanish, the key to having a fluent communication when going to the hairdresser is using the appropriate vocabulary. Here are some of the most common Spanish terms that you can use at the salon.

Spanish verbs to describe haircuts and hairstyles

AclararLighten
AfeitarShave
ArreglarTidy up
Alisar/PlancharStraighten
CubrirCover
CortarCut
DecolorarBleach
Degrafilar/EscalarThin out
Despuntar/RecortarTrim
DesvanecerFade
LavarWash
Ondular/RizarCurl
OscurecerDarken
PeinarComb/Style your hair
Pintar/TeñirDye
ReducirReduce
SecarBlow-dry

Spanish nouns to talk about haircuts and hairstyles

BarbaBeard
BarberíaBarbershop
BigoteMoustache
CanaGrey hair
Corte a capasLayered
Corte de caballeroMen’s haircut
Corte de damaWomen’s haircut
Corte de cabelloHaircut
Corte militarCrew cut
Corte rectoBlunt cut
Cuero cabelludoScalp
Estética/PeluqueríaSalon/Hairdresser’s shop
Fleco/FlequilloFringe/Bangs
Grado unoGrade one
MáquinaTrimmer
MechasStreaks
MelenaLong-hair/Mene
La parte de atrásThe back of my hair
Laca/FijadorHairspray
LadoSide
Luces/ReflejosHighlights
Partido/Raya del peloParting
PatillasSideburn
PermanentePerm
PuntasEnds
Puntas abiertasSplit ends
RaícesRoots
SecadoraHairdryer
TijerasScissors
TinteDye
Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (5)

Spanish adjectives to talk about haircuts and hairstyles

RubioBlond
Rubio cenizaAsh blond
CaobaChestnut
CastañoBrown
Castaño Roji*zoAuburn
NegroBlack
CortoShort
CuadradoSquared
Dañado/MaltratadoDamaged
Degrafilado/EscalonadoTapered
DelgadoThin
DesvanecidoFaded
EncrespadoFrizzy
GruesoThick
LargoLong
RapadoShaved/Close-cropped
RecortadoTrimmed
RizadoCurly/Curled
SecoDry

Body Parts in Spanish (used to describe the length of your haircut)

BarbillaChin
CuelloNeck
HombrosShoulders
NuncaNape
OrejasEars

Wrapping Up

In this article, we learned different phrases and vocabulary to ask for a haircut in Spanish. Remember that the key to mastering this situation is learning and using the appropriate vocabulary. Hopefully, now you’re able to describe the haircut and hairstyle that you want to get.

Related Questions

What’s the difference between ‘pelo’ and ‘cabello’ in Spanish? Both ‘cabello’ and ‘pelo’ are Spanish words for hair. However, ‘pelo’ is used to talk about the body hair and ‘cabello’ is the word that we use to refer to the hair on our head, in other words, the one that grows on our scalp.

How do you say short hair in Spanish? In Spanish, short hair is cabello corto. Corto is an adjective that we use to talk about the length of an object, as a result, we use this word when talking about our hair. Here’s more information on how to use corto correctly.

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish (2024)

FAQs

Getting a Haircut in Spanish – Vocabulary & Phrases | Tell Me In Spanish? ›

No, the sentence “I had my be cut” would be grammatically incorrect, so the right sentence would be “I had my haircut” or “I got my hair chopped”.

Show Me More
How do I say I got a haircut? ›

No, the sentence “I had my be cut” would be grammatically incorrect, so the right sentence would be “I had my haircut” or “I got my hair chopped”.

Read More
How do you say haircut in Mexican slang? ›

A “haircut” in Spanish is generally referred to as corte de pelo or corte de cabello. If you want to specify the gender, you can say corte de caballero for a men's haircut and corte de dama for a women's haircut.

Get More Info Here
How do you say its time for a haircut in Spanish? ›

Necesito cortarme el cabello.

I need to get a haircut.

See More
What do you say when you get a haircut? ›

A brief description of the basic overall style you are looking for. Any specific details you can give about: The length of hair you want on top, side, back of head. The type of gradient you want to achieve e.g., Fade or Taper.

View Details
How do you politely ask for a haircut? ›

In short, be as descriptive about the haircut you want as you can. If you can use terms like "tapered cut" or "grade 2 fade", your barber will have a better understanding of what you want – but it's not the be-all and end-all if you're not familiar with these terms.

See More
Is it getting a haircut or getting a haircut? ›

Haircut is a noun; cut hair is a verb. If you say, “I'm going to get my hair cut,” then you are using the verb form, and it is two words: hair and cut. It is also correct to say the first sentence, but most people would say, “I'm going to get a haircut”.

Read The Full Story
How do I say I'm going to cut my hair? ›

Today I will cut my hair,” is a declarative sentence stating your intention to cut your own hair, today. “I will have my hair cut today,” means that you are going to have your hair cut, i.e. that someone else will be cutting it.

Know More
What is the Hispanic hair cut called? ›

The Edgar hairstyle, otherwise known as the Edgar cut or the Edgar haircut, is a hairstyle that is often associated with Latino culture. In the 2010s and early 2020s, the haircut became popular with members of Generation Z and Millennials.

View More
How do Mexicans say hair? ›

How do you say "hair" in Spanish? - "Pelo."¿Cómo se dice "hair" en español? - "Pelo".

See Details

How to order haircuts in Spanish? ›

He can start by saying 'I want a haircut': Quiero cortarme el pelo. From there, he can specify how he wants it cut: bien corto (very short), sólo las puntas (only the ends), etc.

Keep Reading
What is the Spanish word for cut? ›

1. cortar. I'll cut some bread. Voy a cortar pan.

Tell Me More
What is the proper word for hair in Spanish? ›

el pelo. She has long hair. Tiene el pelo largo.

See More

References

Top Articles
minneapolis free stuff "st paul" - craigslist
Why Covid-19 is spreading this summer
Craigslist Trinidad Colorado
St Alphonsus Boise Staff Directory
Allied Universal Career
Airg Open Forums
Miscellany (Page 91) / This is Cool
Wild Fork Foods Login
How to Make the Best Coffee At Home - Jason Gutierrez
How to Watch Hundreds of Live TV Channels For Free Legally Without Cable TV | Cord Cutters News
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie | Rotten Tomatoes
Miraculous Ladybug's Most Popular Ships (Canon & Non-Canon)
Latest Posts
'A phoenix from the ashes': How the landmark tree is faring a year after Maui wildfire
Opinion | In this ‘year of elections,’ democracy is holding its own
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 6159

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.