RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (2024)

Our Programs Our Schedule Newton Tuition Our Results What are others saying? Our Leadership Angela Eidelman - Principal Sona Antonyan - Regional Director Frequently asked questions Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math? Where does your curriculum come from? How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio? How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long? How much homework should I expect? Who are your teachers? What is the best age to join? What is your tuition? Is your program right for my child? Will your program confuse my child in school?

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (1)

See Class Schedule

For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math.

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (2)

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (3)

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (4)

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (5)

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Our Programs

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Elementary (K-2)
RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (7)

Learn more

Elementary (3-5)
RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (10)

Learn more

Middle School
RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (13)

Learn more

Competition
RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (19)

Learn more

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (21)

Our Schedule

After-school math classes at RSM Newton meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

View the Schedule

Newton Tuition

Submit this form and we'll email you a PDF of tuition costs by grade. Questions? Please contact our office directly and we'll be happy to assist you.

Your request has been submitted

Our Results

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

A+

Our students experience soaring confidence and grades

6th

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

4th

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

50k+

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Read More

RSM Scarsdale, NY | Math Enrichment

What are others saying?

5/5

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (22) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (23) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (24) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (25) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (26) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (27)

RSM regrouped immediately and provided seamless transition to a virtual classroom. RSM’s online classes took nothing away from the “live” experience: real-time lively interaction with exchange of ideas and opportunity to have students’ questions answered.

Kristina J

Parent

5/5

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (28) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (29) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (30) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (31) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (32) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (33)

Excellent school that promotes critical and analytical thinking through a thoroughly designed curriculum while instilling positive habits of persistence, commitment and grit.

Elena K.

Parent

5/5

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (34) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (35) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (36) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (37) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (38) RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (39)

Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.

Anna M.

Alumni

Our Leadership

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (40)

Angela Eidelman - Principal

M.S., Mathematics & Math Education

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (41)

Sona Antonyan - Regional Director

M.Ed., Mathematics and Computer Science M.Ed., Educational Research, Measurement and Evaluation

Have a background in and passion for math?

Frequently asked questions

Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math?

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

Where does your curriculum come from?

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio?

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long?

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

How much homework should I expect?

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Who are your teachers?

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

What is the best age to join?

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

What is your tuition?

Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.

Is your program right for my child?

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

Will your program confuse my child in school?

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

Newton

200 Wells Ave
Newton, MA 02459

(617) 332-8243 | administration@mathschool.com

Meet our principal and see our program first-hand

RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (2024)

Is RSM better than Kumon? ›

Subject Needs: If the child requires targeted support in math or reading, Kumon's focused curriculum may be ideal¹. For a more comprehensive understanding of mathematics, Russian School of Math's curriculum, which is based on Russian teaching methods, might be more suitable.

Is RSM good for math? ›

Our Results. Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, see higher grades in school, and build a lasting confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

Why are Russian mathematicians so good? ›

The teachers also receive rigorous and challenging training before being allowed to teach Mathematics which is a very respected profession in Russia. Besides, there is a strong culture of Mathematics as it is highly regarded and mathematicians are often celebrated as heroes.

How much does the Russian School of Mathematics cost? ›

Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month. Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.

Is RSM top 5? ›

RSM US LLP on LinkedIn: Accounting Today Ranks RSM No. 5 on 2024 Top 100 Firms List.

Is mathnasium better than rsm? ›

Russian School of Math and Mathnasium are both fine programs, but one is built on a teacher-student model and the other uses one-on-one tutoring. Neither provides the self-teaching skills needed for college and beyond.

Is rsm hard to get into? ›

RSM Interviews FAQs

Is it hard to get hired at RSM? Glassdoor users rated their interview experience at RSM as 78% positive with a difficulty rating score of 2.56 out of 5 (where 5 is the highest level of difficulty).

What is the hardest math taught in school? ›

Generally speaking, the most rigorous math courses in high school include Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus AB and BC, AP Statistics, and for some, Multivariable Calculus (which might be offered at your school or at a local college).

How hard is rsm honors? ›

III - Honors Level

This rigorous curriculum goes into great depth on the topics covered in the advanced level, and regularly employs competition-level problems that encourage students to push the boundaries of their abilities.

Do mathematicians have a high IQ? ›

US Employment Service data showed that the lowest IQ found among people listed as mathematicians was 115. The mean IQ for this group was 143. So, a person needs to be in the top 15% to make it at all and needs to be almost 3 SD above the mean to have an "average" mathematician IQ.

Which country is strongest in math? ›

List of countries by medal count at International Mathematical Olympiad
RankCountryGold in Last 10 Contests (updated till 2023)
1China51
2United States46
3Russia30
4South Korea38
66 more rows

Does the FBI use mathematicians? ›

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) professionals work across the entire FBI, including at Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and our 56 field offices.

Which is better, Singapore math or Russian math? ›

Furthermore, Russian math challenges students with complex problems from the start, encouraging them to think deeply and critically. Singapore math, on the other hand, focuses on a step-by-step progression of skills, ensuring students master each concept before moving forward.

What is the difference between Russian math and American math? ›

While there is no one standard Russian math model, there are some features—like access learning— that make Russian math classrooms quite different from what American kids are accustomed to. “It's a completely different approach,” Popel says. “Russian math is about teaching students to work independently.”

What is the most prestigious school in Russia? ›

Here are the best global universities in Russia
  • South Ural State University.
  • Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.
  • Lomonosov Moscow State University.
  • Moscow Institute of Physics & Technology.
  • HSE University (National Research University Higher School of Economics)

What program is better than Kumon? ›

While Kumon offers only in-person tutoring services, Sylvan Learning Center offers both offline and online tutoring services. Both Kumon and Sylvan Learning Center are good platforms for kids, but the best choice depends on your child's specific needs and preferences.

What is RSM ranking? ›

RSM US is the United States member firm of RSM International, the 6th largest accounting network in the world with $8 billion in revenue, 51,000 professionals in 123 countries.

What is RSM best known for? ›

RSM is a powerful Network of assurance, tax and consulting experts with offices all over the world.

What is the highest level for Kumon? ›

The Kumon Mathematics Programme

This leads them to develop the ability to solve various problems that they will face in their adult life. The Kumon Mathematics Programme consists of 21 levels, from Level 6A through to Level O, and an elective course, which comprises five sub-levels.

