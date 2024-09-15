RSM Newton, MA | Math Enrichment (2024)

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

After-school math classes at RSM Newton meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

FAQs

Subject Needs: If the child requires targeted support in math or reading, Kumon's focused curriculum may be ideal¹. For a more comprehensive understanding of mathematics, Russian School of Math's curriculum, which is based on Russian teaching methods, might be more suitable.

Our Results. Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, see higher grades in school, and build a lasting confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

The teachers also receive rigorous and challenging training before being allowed to teach Mathematics which is a very respected profession in Russia. Besides, there is a strong culture of Mathematics as it is highly regarded and mathematicians are often celebrated as heroes.

Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month. Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.

RSM US LLP on LinkedIn: Accounting Today Ranks RSM No. 5 on 2024 Top 100 Firms List.

Russian School of Math and Mathnasium are both fine programs, but one is built on a teacher-student model and the other uses one-on-one tutoring. Neither provides the self-teaching skills needed for college and beyond.

Is it hard to get hired at RSM? Glassdoor users rated their interview experience at RSM as 78% positive with a difficulty rating score of 2.56 out of 5 (where 5 is the highest level of difficulty).

III - Honors Level



This rigorous curriculum goes into great depth on the topics covered in the advanced level, and regularly employs competition-level problems that encourage students to push the boundaries of their abilities.

Furthermore, Russian math challenges students with complex problems from the start, encouraging them to think deeply and critically. Singapore math, on the other hand, focuses on a step-by-step progression of skills, ensuring students master each concept before moving forward.

While there is no one standard Russian math model, there are some features—like access learning— that make Russian math classrooms quite different from what American kids are accustomed to. “It's a completely different approach,” Popel says. “Russian math is about teaching students to work independently.”

While Kumon offers only in-person tutoring services, Sylvan Learning Center offers both offline and online tutoring services. Both Kumon and Sylvan Learning Center are good platforms for kids, but the best choice depends on your child's specific needs and preferences.

