RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (2024)

Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) is a world-renowned accrediting association that serves as the foundation for quality education. Accreditation determines the school's credibility as a trustworthy institution and shows commitment to continuous improvement.

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

After-school math classes at RSM Irvine meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

A Different Approach to Math



The focus of RSM is primary school mathematics. The high school level classes offer preparation for standardized tests such as the SAT, SAT II, and AP exams. Each class usually involves intensive reinforcement of topics using many examples and exercises.

All RSM branches in Massachusetts and Washington and most branches in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia, and RSM Online are fully WASC-accredited.

Our high school program builds on the foundation laid in years before to further deepen our students' knowledge of advanced algebraic and geometric concepts as well as calculus. We also ensure our students are well prepared for university entrance exams, APs, and math competitions.

