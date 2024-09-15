RSM Scarsdale, NY | Math Enrichment (2024)

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

After-school math classes at RSM Scarsdale meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month. Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.

The main difference between Russian Math and the math being taught in schools, they say, boils down to a methodology that emphasizes derivation over memorization—of learning the reasons behind the answers—and a visual approach that helps students “see” the math, and therefore understand it better.

Our commitment to the quality of our program means that RSM remains a family business. We do not franchise, and only open a new location once a gifted and experienced teacher becomes available to lead it.

The Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) is an after-school program based in North America that provides mathematics education to children attending K–12 public and private schools. The school provides children with the opportunity to advance in mathematics beyond the traditional school curriculum.

Learning Style: Kumon's structured approach suits self-motivated, independent learners, while Russian School of Math's comprehensive and rigorous approach caters to those who thrive in a challenging, problem-solving environment.

Russian Math's emphasis on abstract problem solving also prepares kids better for middle school, where algebraic concepts are usually first introduced in American school curriculums. Gershman says that leap is often difficult for kids who have never seen algebra before.

Furthermore, Russian math challenges students with complex problems from the start, encouraging them to think deeply and critically. Singapore math, on the other hand, focuses on a step-by-step progression of skills, ensuring students master each concept before moving forward.

All California branches are fully WASC-accredited.



All RSM schools in California are fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), ensuring that each aspect of our program has been carefully evaluated against state standards.

Our high school program builds on the foundation laid in years before to further deepen our students' knowledge of advanced algebraic and geometric concepts as well as calculus. We also ensure our students are well prepared for university entrance exams, APs, and math competitions.

While there is no one standard Russian math model, there are some features—like access learning— that make Russian math classrooms quite different from what American kids are accustomed to. “It's a completely different approach,” Popel says. “Russian math is about teaching students to work independently.”

Students are required to think their way through logic problems that can be resolved only with creative use of the math they've learned. The idea is that students are capable of understanding complex mathematical concepts, making kids stretch their brains.

Homework is an essential part of studies at RSM-MetroWest. All students are expected to complete assigned homework weekly.

1. Real Analysis: This course is sometimes referred to as the most difficult undergraduate math course because it delves deep into the theoretical foundations of calculus. It relies heavily on rigorous proofs and demands a high level of abstract thinking.

Education System in Russia



Russia has a long-standing tradition in high-quality education for all citizens. It probably has also one of the best mass-eduction systems in the world producing a literacy rate (98%) exceeding most Western European countries.