RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (2024)

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

Our students experience soaring confidence and grades RSM places 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

After-school math classes at RSM Factoria meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Generally speaking, the most rigorous math courses in high school include Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus AB and BC, AP Statistics, and for some, Multivariable Calculus (which might be offered at your school or at a local college).

Kids who enroll in enrichment programs are much ahead of their grade levels in math and more confident. They are able to get straight A's easily.

Mathnasium vs Russian Math cost Mathnasium Russian Math Evaluation and enrollment fees: $100 – $150 Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month. Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week. 2 more rows Apr 20, 2024

QuickMath will automatically answer the most common problems in algebra, equations and calculus faced by high-school and college students. The algebra section allows you to expand, factor or simplify virtually any expression you choose.

Photomath is known worldwide for helping millions of learners to learn, practice, and understand math – one step at a time. Scan any math problem with the Photomath app to get step-by-step explanations with accurate solutions and a variety of teacher-approved methods.

1. Real Analysis: This course is sometimes referred to as the most difficult undergraduate math course because it delves deep into the theoretical foundations of calculus. It relies heavily on rigorous proofs and demands a high level of abstract thinking.

Those neurons create and respond to the electrical and chemical environment present during that time of practice. Studying math is particularly effective in facilitating that rewiring, or brain development, just like strength training is in preparing the gymnast to perform increasingly challenging moves.

The main difference is that Kumon is a self-paced program that focuses on repetitive practice, while Russian Math is a more personalized program that focuses on conceptual understanding.

Overall, RSM is a solid program. It is more flexible then AoPS in being able to make up classes and other ways. But it is more of a traditional math program then AoPS. Even the Math Competition Program is more formal discussion of approaches to problems.

“Russian Math” is built on the foundational principle that the cognitive ability of a child—the power to think and reason—is not predetermined at birth, but can actually be developed over time. And that mathematics is by far the best tool for this development.

ChatGPT can only solve basic math problems, but it's nowhere near as reliable as a calculator.

