RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (2024)

Our Programs Our Schedule Factoria Tuition Our Results What are others saying? Our Leadership Kateryna Grechan - Principal Have a background in and passion for math? Frequently asked questions Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math? Where does your curriculum come from? How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio? How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long? How much homework should I expect? Who are your teachers? What is the best age to join? What is your tuition? Is your program right for my child? Will your program confuse my child in school?

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (1)

For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math.

News and Events

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Our Programs

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Elementary (K-2)
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (7)

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (8) Learn more

Elementary (3-5)
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (10)

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (11) Learn more

Middle School
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (13)

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (14) Learn more

Competition
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (19)

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (20) Learn more

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (21)

Our Schedule

After-school math classes at RSM Factoria meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

Factoria Tuition

Submit this form and we'll email you a PDF of tuition costs by grade. Questions? Please contact our office directly and we'll be happy to assist you.

Your request has been submitted

Our Results

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

A+

Our students experience soaring confidence and grades RSM places 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

6th

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

4th

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

50k+

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

What are others saying?

5/5

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (22) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (23) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (24) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (25) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (26) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (27)

RSM regrouped immediately and provided seamless transition to a virtual classroom. RSM’s online classes took nothing away from the “live” experience: real-time lively interaction with exchange of ideas and opportunity to have students’ questions answered.

Kristina J

Parent

5/5

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (28) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (29) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (30) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (31) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (32) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (33)

Excellent school that promotes critical and analytical thinking through a thoroughly designed curriculum while instilling positive habits of persistence, commitment and grit.

Elena K.

Parent

5/5

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (34) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (35) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (36) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (37) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (38) RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (39)

Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.

Anna M.

Alumni

Our Leadership

RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment (40)

Kateryna Grechan - Principal

MBA, Seattle Pacific University; MS, Applied Mathematics, Odessa National University, Ukraine

Have a background in and passion for math?

Frequently asked questions

Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math?

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

Where does your curriculum come from?

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio?

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long?

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

How much homework should I expect?

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Who are your teachers?

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

What is the best age to join?

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

What is your tuition?

Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.

Is your program right for my child?

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

Will your program confuse my child in school?

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

Factoria

15400 SE 30th Pl, Suite 102
Bellevue, WA 98007

(425) 230-6452 | factoria@mathschool.com

Meet our principal and see our program first-hand

How can I get answers to math questions? ›

  Mathway. Mathway calculator is a smart math problem solver which gives you a step by step solution to a math problem.
  Photomath. It is a smartphone application which is also known as a camera calculator.
  Microsoft Math Solver.
  Cymath.
  Snapcalc.
  Quick Math.
  Symbolab.
  Chegg Math Solver.
Jan 24, 2024

What is the hardest high school math curriculum? ›

Generally speaking, the most rigorous math courses in high school include Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus AB and BC, AP Statistics, and for some, Multivariable Calculus (which might be offered at your school or at a local college).

Is math enrichment good or bad? ›

Kids who enroll in enrichment programs are much ahead of their grade levels in math and more confident. They are able to get straight A's easily.

How much does the Russian school of math cost per month? ›

Mathnasium vs Russian Math cost
MathnasiumRussian Math
Evaluation and enrollment fees: $100 – $150 Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month.
Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.
2 more rows
Apr 20, 2024

What is the website that gives math answers? ›

QuickMath will automatically answer the most common problems in algebra, equations and calculus faced by high-school and college students. The algebra section allows you to expand, factor or simplify virtually any expression you choose.

What app can I use to answer math question? ›

Photomath is known worldwide for helping millions of learners to learn, practice, and understand math – one step at a time. Scan any math problem with the Photomath app to get step-by-step explanations with accurate solutions and a variety of teacher-approved methods.

What is the hardest math program? ›

1. Real Analysis: This course is sometimes referred to as the most difficult undergraduate math course because it delves deep into the theoretical foundations of calculus. It relies heavily on rigorous proofs and demands a high level of abstract thinking.

Does learning math rewire your brain? ›

Those neurons create and respond to the electrical and chemical environment present during that time of practice. Studying math is particularly effective in facilitating that rewiring, or brain development, just like strength training is in preparing the gymnast to perform increasingly challenging moves.

Is RSM better than Kumon? ›

The main difference is that Kumon is a self-paced program that focuses on repetitive practice, while Russian Math is a more personalized program that focuses on conceptual understanding.

Is RSM helpful? ›

Overall, RSM is a solid program. It is more flexible then AoPS in being able to make up classes and other ways. But it is more of a traditional math program then AoPS. Even the Math Competition Program is more formal discussion of approaches to problems.

Why is Russian math so good? ›

“Russian Math” is built on the foundational principle that the cognitive ability of a child—the power to think and reason—is not predetermined at birth, but can actually be developed over time. And that mathematics is by far the best tool for this development.

Can ChatGPT answer math questions? ›

ChatGPT can only solve basic math problems, but it's nowhere near as reliable as a calculator.

How do I pass math test when I know nothing? ›

Focus on the Basics of Each Chapter

Particularly, it works very well when looking for ways of how to pass a math test by guessing. If you can refresh and absorb the basics fast, it is possible to get partial marks for questions that you will not be able to finish.

