Savannah Marshall: Briton beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win undisputed super-middleweight title (2024)

Then came time for the national anthems and what is possibly a boxing first. Baltimore fighter Crews-Dezurn - a singer who once auditioned for American Idol - took the mic and belted out the United States' anthem The Star-Spangled Banner. The Manchester crowd, and Marshall, were less than impressed.

With the theatrics over, it was time for action.

It was a messy and cagey opening, both fighters smothering their work with Crews-Dezurn landing some solid hooks. Marshall responded with a straight right down the barrel in the second.

The early rounds were tough to score. Crews-Dezurn fell to the canvas in the third, the referee correctly ruling it a slip. Marshall was pushed to the floor in the following round. There was a lot of clinching and neither boxer was able to settle into their rhythm.

Marshall began to find her range, boxing behind the jab a little better and landing combinations in the middle rounds.

Despite boasting just two knockout wins, 'Heavy-Hitting Diva' Crews-Dezurn did not stop coming forward, trying to rough up Marshall on the inside and throwing wild, looping hooks. But Marshall was keeping up with the pace and coming out on top of the exchanges.