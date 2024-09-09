Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (2024)

Table of Contents
CHARACTERISTICS OF SUPER SILVER HAZE HOW TO GROW SUPER SILVER HAZE SUPER SILVER HAZE: FLAVOUR & EFFECTS FINAL VERDICT FAQs References

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (1)3 min

1

Super Silver Haze descends from greatness. Its legendary ancestors passed down an impressive assortment of traits. If you have a penchant for cerebral and stimulating effects, this cultivar will hit the spot.

The sativa-dominant strain boasts high levels of THC, low levels of CBD, fruitful productivity, and an earthy and fruity terpene profile.

CHARACTERISTICS OF SUPER SILVER HAZE

Super Silver Haze is a mix of Haze, Skunk, and Northern Lights. Stemming from a breeding project that took place in the 1990s, it went on to win first place at three High Times Cups later on in the decade.

Genetics75% Sativa / 25% Indica
ParentsHaze x (Skunk x Northern Lights)
THC20%
CBDLow
FlavoursCognitive, Energising, Uplifting
EffectsCitrus, Herbal, Earthy

Breeders chose Haze to form the foundation of Super Silver Haze. The legendary Cali sativa emerged in Santa Cruz during the 1960s. It received its complex terpene profile and electrifying high from an international lineup of exotic landraces from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze produces small and dense buds that stink of citrus and produce and THC content of 18%.

Next, breeders got to work crossing two of the most well-known hybrids on the planet: Skunk and Northern Lights.

Related articleUnderstand The Difference Between Kush And Haze Strains

Skunk first appeared in the late 1970s and arrived on the scene packing some serious attitude. The strain—born out of a cross between Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold—delivered a new definition of a “head high”. Northern Lights, on the other hand, is an award-winning indica hybrid popularised in the Netherlands during the 1980s.

After crossing these two legends, they bred the offspring with Haze. It didn’t take long before they achieved a genetically stable Super Silver Haze specimen.

See Also
Super Silver Haze | Marijuana Strain ReviewsSuper Silver Haze Strain Review in 2023 - [Don't Miss]Super Silver Haze Cannabis Strain (Full Review)Strain Review: Super Silver Haze - CANNABIS RAUSCH

HOW TO GROW SUPER SILVER HAZE

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (2)

Super Silver Haze defies traditional sativa morphology. The strain maintains a medium size throughout the entire growing cycle, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor growth. But don’t worry, it still boasts the large yields associated with sativa-dominant hybrids.

Grow DifficultyIntermediate
Best suitable to growIndoors / Outdoors
ClimateWarm
VarietyFeminized
Height IndoorMedium
Height OutdoorMedium
Flowering Time9–10 weeks
Harvest period (outdoor)Late October
Yield Indoor450–550g/m²
Yield Outdoor500g/plant

As a feminized strain, Super Silver Haze provides a 99.9% chance of producing female plants. It’s ideal for growers looking for nothing but dank, resinous flowers. Super Silver Haze thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It prefers a slightly warmer climate, but its hardy genetics can handle the tail-end of the growing season in colder climates.

This cultivar produces compact flowers, and their density and trichome count make up for any lack of size. Flowers ooze resin during the later stages of the flowering phase and display tightly bunched pistils. Unlike a lot of sativas, SSH’s morphology makes it a good candidate to grow indoors. You’ll be able to cultivate this plant in a relatively small grow space, without the risk of it outgrowing the environment.

Indoor plants produce a rewarding 450–550g/m² after a relatively lengthy flowering time of 9–10 weeks. As a sativa, it isn’t the fastest to flower. But its tasty and potent buds make it worth the wait. If you prefer growing cannabis outdoors, expect plants to peak at a medium height. Under the sun, they'll pump out an impressive yield of approximately 550g/plant. Prepare for a late October harvest.

View

Super Silver Haze (Zamnesia Seeds) feminized

(114)

Parents:Haze x (Skunk x Northern Light)

Genetics:25% Indica / 75% Sativa

Flowering Time:9-10 weeks

THC:20%

CBD:3%

Flowering Type:Photoperiod

See Also
Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain

SUPER SILVER HAZE: FLAVOUR & EFFECTS

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (4)

Super Silver Haze delivers a jolt to the central nervous system. Its sativa high will set your neurons ablaze and put you in a creative and productive mood. The aromatic buds of SSH produce a respectable THC content of 20%—more than enough to keep you buzzing for hours at a time. A low level of CBD contributes to a clear-headed effect.

Super Silver Haze makes a superb daytime smoke, especially if your day requires long periods of focus. Hit a joint or vape loaded with these flowers to turn mundane tasks into opportunities to test your speed and efficiency. Super Silver Haze’s stimulating high makes it a perfect social strain. Smoke-up during parties and gatherings to keep the conversation flowing, and to spice up the atmosphere with a hint of euphoria and a whole lot of giggles.

Related articleWhat Is Cannabis Sativa?

Super Silver Haze produces sky-high levels of flavourful and aromatic terpenes; you’ll receive a mouthful of citrusy, earthy, and spicy notes with every hit. Earthy myrcene dominates the mix, followed closely by peppery caryophyllene. High concentrations of limonene also occupy these flowers.

FINAL VERDICT

Breeders designed Super Silver Haze to fill a sativa-sized gap in the cannabis scene. It delivers everything a grower could want, packing a diverse terpene profile, high levels of THC, and a yield that will probably fill up your entire collection of mason jars.

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (5)

Luke Sumpter

With a BSc (Hons) degree in Clinical Health Sciences and a passion for growing plants, Luke Sumpter has worked as a professional journalist and writer at the intersection of cannabis and science for the past 7 years.

Read full bio

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (2024)

FAQs

Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information? ›

Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Read The Full Story
What are the side effects of Super Silver Haze? ›

Dry eyes and a nasty case of cottonmouth are two symptoms that Super Silver Haze might give you. Rarely, especially after consuming more of this sticky strain, you might have a slight paranoid feeling. In addition, a minor headache and sporadic light vertigo are potential side effects of Super Silver Haze.

Show Me More
Is Super Silver Haze top shelf? ›

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains on the market and has earned its place as a top-shelf cannabis strain through the years.

Read The Full Story
Does silver haze get you high? ›

THC: Super Silver Haze is known for its high THC content, which often ranges between 18% to 23% or even higher in certain phenotypes. The high THC levels contribute to the strain's powerful psychoactive effects, inducing a euphoric and uplifting high.

Know More
What is super silver good for? ›

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Learn More Now
Is Super Silver Haze a good strain? ›

If you're looking for something to treat depression and anxiety, this is definitely worth a try. It is calming, but uplifting, and for a sativa the body high cannot be beat. Def recommended. After just a few puffs I began to feel the affects quite strongly!

Continue Reading
Is Silver Haze good for anxiety? ›

Super Silver Haze – The duration of feeling on this Sativa strain is longer than most, so for powerful, long-lasting relief, few options can compete. Like Strawberry Cough, this strain is highly energizing, wiping away anxious thoughts as you become inspired to tackle new challenges.

Show Me More
Is Super Silver Haze good for sleep? ›

Super Silver Haze has an extensive terpene profile, each with the ability to provide health benefits. SSH's unique combination of terpenes can give it uplifting effects, although some phenotypes may be more indica- and myrcene-leaning, giving it more sedative effects.

Continue Reading
What strain is similar to Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Lemon Haze

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Read On
What percentage of CBD is in Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD

It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

Tell Me More

What is the difference between silver haze and Super Silver Haze? ›

Silver is exponentially more grounding, social and far less "psychoactive" than Super, and the mental high does not conflict with my surroundings or my mood, but instills a feeling of assurance.

See More
Is Super Silver Haze trippy? ›

With a THC content of more than 20 per cent, Super Silver cuts right through your neurons taking you on an inspiring, energetic trip.

See Details
What is the stretch of Super Silver Haze? ›

The stretch during flowering will be 2–3 times the size of the flower, and the plant can turn into a huge tree if given enough soil and food.

Read On
How powerful is super silver? ›

In the IDW Comics, Super Silver has been shown to be able to remove viruses at the molecular level from every living being with his Psychokinesis while moving at supersonic speeds.

View Details
Is silver haze illegal? ›

Silver Haze is a cannabis 'strain' or cultivar that belongs to the cannabis plant family. In the UK, legacy market, Silver Haze weed is illegal, and cultivating, purchasing, possessing or administering illicit Silver Haze is a crime.

See More
How long does it take for Super Silver Haze to grow? ›

The flowering indoor takes 10-11 weeks with yields up to 800 gr/m2. The harvest comes by mid-October with yields up to 1500 gr/plant outdoors. Super Silver Haze is one of the renowned sativa plants in the world, that provides a strong, long lasting effect.

Find Out More
What are the side effects of taking silver supplements? ›

In rare cases, too many doses of colloidal silver can cause long-lasting severe health problems, such as kidney damage and seizures. Colloidal silver products also may interact with medicines, such as some antibiotics and levothyroxine (Unithroid, Levoxyl, others).

Read The Full Story
What are the side effects of silver to the human body? ›

Exposure to high levels of silver for a long period of time may result in a condition called arygria, a blue-gray discol oration of the skin and other body tissues. Lower-level expo sures to silver may also cause silver to be deposited in the skin and other parts of the body; however, this is not known to be harmful.

Read On
What are the side effects of silver tablets? ›

Nausea, stomach upset, diarrhea, flushing and unpleasant taste may occur. If any of these effects last or get worse, notify your doctor or pharmacist promptly. If your doctor has prescribed this medication, remember that your doctor has judged that the benefit to you is greater than the risk of side effects.

See Details

References

Top Articles
How to Type E with Accent Marks (è,é,ê,ë) on Keyboard (2023 Updated) - How to Type Anything
How to Type an E with an Accent on a Phone or Computer
Kona Airport Webcam
Xdm16Bt Manual
Georgia school shooting suspect to make first court appearance
The Many Faces of the Craigslist Killer
Usps Passport Appt
Newcardapply Com 21961
Craigslist Tulsa Ok Farm And Garden
Myteacherafreak
Craigslist Dubuque Iowa Pets
Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant Autopsy Report
Latest Posts
A Vintage 9K Yellow Gold Keeper Ring. Size P. 4.35g weight.
New Bern Nc Craigslist
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5853

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.