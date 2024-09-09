Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (2024)

- Cannabis Strains

Super Silver Haze (sometimes shortened to SSH) was born through the careful and strategic cross-breeding of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1, three of the highest quality strains on earth. Looking at its genetic lineage, it’s no question how Super Silver Haze rose to be a highly sought-after and award-winning strain itself.
Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain with a ratio of 70:30 between sativa and indica. This balance of sativa to indica makes Super Silver Haze a popular strain for use during the day as it has uplifting and energizing effects. These effects make SSH helpful for managing anxiety and depression when used in low doses.
The tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels of Super Silver Haze are moderate at 20% on average, with cannabidiol (CBD) levels almost nonexistent at less than 0.2%
Cannabinoids
Tetrahydrocannabinol
THC
17%-23%
Cannabidiol
CBD
0%-0.2%
Cannabigerol
CBG
0%-0.08%
Strain types
- 70%Sativa
- 30%Indica
Aromas
- Sweet

- Pine

- Citrus

- Menthol
Flavors
- Citrus

- Skunky

- Diesel
Terpenes
Super Silver Haze has an extensive terpene profile, each with the ability to provide health benefits. SSH’s unique combination of terpenes can give it uplifting effects, although some phenotypes may be more indica- and myrcene-leaning, giving it more sedative effects.
Pinene
Linalool
Myrcene
Limonene
Beta-Caryophyllene
Trans-Nerolidol
Flavonoids
Effects
Super Silver Hazes has been reported to have the following effects:
- Calming
- Focus
- Energizing
- Creativity
- Cerebral
- Relaxing
The following adverse effects have also been reported:
- Dry Eyes

- Paranoia

- Anxiety

- Dry Mouth
Super Silver Haze provides a unique combination of effects, stimulation, and increases in energy and creativity while also leaving the user relaxed and calm. The cerebral stimulation comes on almost immediately and entices users to be productive.
The balance between mind and body effects ensures that the mind stays sharp and energized, without feelings of restlessness or a racing heartbeat. Stressed-out folks in professional settings can benefit hugely from this strain as it provides an opportunity to think deeper about problems and assists in opening better communication pathways with those around you.
Super Silver Haze’s effects are long-lasting, and as the cerebral stimulation wears off after a few hours have passed, you feel very calm and relaxed, perfect for a day of increased productivity. Due to this, Super Silver Haze can be used in the morning or the daytime.
Medical Applications
THC, CBD, and uplifting terpenes like limonene, pinene, and terpinolene can help alleviate depression via modulation of serotonin transmission.
Low doses of THC and moderate to high doses of CBD can act as a sedative that can help relieve anxiety and associated problems like insomnia.
Cannabis’s modulating effects on serotonin transmission help reduce headache and migraine pain.
Modulation of dopamine, serotonin, and several other neurotransmitters and receptor systems gives cannabis anti-emetic (anti-nausea) properties.
Cannabinoids like THC can help stimulate the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin.
Dosing
Dosing on any form of cannabis, including Super Silver Haze is very much a personal affair. A particular strain (cultivar) and the dose may be effective for one person and ineffective for another.
Generally, it is best to go slow and low, especially if you are eating cannabis, where a starting dose of 2.5 – 5.0 mg is ideal. Those inhaling cannabis should take just one or two puffs at a time, waiting a few minutes between each pull to lower the chances of an overwhelming effect.
Growing
Growing Super Silver Haze requires some experience and is not suitable for novice growers, especially those wanting their plant to reach its full potential. As is typical with most other sativa strains, expect Super Silver Haze to produce tall plants and provide ample room to avoid overcrowding.
Super Silver Haze thrives best in hydroponic growing conditions but can also be grown in soil. If everything goes to plan while growing, successful indoor harvests yield around 19 ounces per square meter, and outdoor yields 15 ounces per plant.
Height
Super Silver Haze can easily grow to be over 6.5 ft tall.
Humidity and Temperature
Super Silver Haze requires a hot, sunny, and balmy climate, which restricts the geographical locations suitable for outdoor growth. Mediterranean and tropical climates are ideal for this cultivar.
Retain relative humidity between 65-80% when your plants sprout as seedlings. In the vegetative stage, slightly lower down to between 60-70%. In the flowering stage, humidity should be between 30% and 40% to prevent mold from growing on your flower.
Flowering
Super Silver Haze flowers within 10-12 weeks when grown indoors. These plants are ready for harvest in mid-October when grown outdoors in the Northern Hemisphere.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Super Silver Haze good for?+
Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains for morning and daytime use. It provides uplifting and stimulating effects that energize you while staying calm and free from stress.
Many people use it to combat fatigue and ensure a productive day.
Is Super Silver Haze an indica or a sativa?+
Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain, with 70% sativa and 30% indica.
How does Super Silver Haze make you feel?+
Super Silver Haze makes you uplifted, calm, content, inquisitive, and even happy. The balance between sativa and indica provides soothing mind and body effects, allowing you to feel energized without the usual physical feelings of jitters, restlessness, or an increased heartbeat.