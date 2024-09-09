Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (2024)

Table of Contents
Find The Right Dose For You. Cannabinoids THC CBD CBG Strain types Aromas Flavors Terpenes Flavonoids Effects Medical Applications Dosing Growing Frequently Asked Questions What is Super Silver Haze good for? Is Super Silver Haze an indica or a sativa? How does Super Silver Haze make you feel? FAQs References
  • Cannabis Strains
  • >
  • Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (1)
  • Hybrid

Super Silver Haze (sometimes shortened to SSH) was born through the careful and strategic cross-breeding of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1, three of the highest quality strains on earth. Looking at its genetic lineage, it’s no question how Super Silver Haze rose to be a highly sought-after and award-winning strain itself.

Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain with a ratio of 70:30 between sativa and indica. This balance of sativa to indica makes Super Silver Haze a popular strain for use during the day as it has uplifting and energizing effects. These effects make SSH helpful for managing anxiety and depression when used in low doses.

The tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels of Super Silver Haze are moderate at 20% on average, with cannabidiol (CBD) levels almost nonexistent at less than 0.2%

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (2)

Find The Right Dose For You.

Get cannabis dosing and product guidance from a Leafwell healthcare provider with a one-on-one counseling appointment.

Book an Appointment

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (3)

Cannabinoids

Tetrahydrocannabinol

THC

17%-23%

Cannabidiol

CBD

0%-0.2%

Strain types

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (4)

  • 70%Sativa
  • 30%Indica

Aromas

  • Sweet
  • /
  • Pine
  • /
  • Citrus
  • /
  • Menthol

Flavors

  • Citrus
  • /
  • Skunky
  • /
  • Diesel

Terpenes

Super Silver Haze has an extensive terpene profile, each with the ability to provide health benefits. SSH’s unique combination of terpenes can give it uplifting effects, although some phenotypes may be more indica- and myrcene-leaning, giving it more sedative effects.

  • Pinene

  • Linalool

  • Myrcene

  • Limonene

  • Beta-Caryophyllene

  • Trans-Nerolidol

Flavonoids

Super Silver Haze (sometimes shortened to SSH) was born through the careful and strategic cross-breeding of Northern Lights, Haze, and Skunk #1, three of the highest quality strains on earth. Looking at its genetic lineage, it’s no question how Super Silver Haze rose to be a highly sought-after and award-winning strain itself.

Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain with a ratio of 70:30 between sativa and indica. This balance of sativa to indica makes Super Silver Haze a popular strain for use during the day as it has uplifting and energizing effects. These effects make SSH helpful for managing anxiety and depression when used in low doses.

Effects

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (11)The following adverse effects have also been reported:

  • Dry Eyes
  • /
  • Paranoia
  • /
  • Anxiety
  • /
  • Dry Mouth

Super Silver Haze provides a unique combination of effects, stimulation, and increases in energy and creativity while also leaving the user relaxed and calm. The cerebral stimulation comes on almost immediately and entices users to be productive.

The balance between mind and body effects ensures that the mind stays sharp and energized, without feelings of restlessness or a racing heartbeat. Stressed-out folks in professional settings can benefit hugely from this strain as it provides an opportunity to think deeper about problems and assists in opening better communication pathways with those around you.

Super Silver Haze’s effects are long-lasting, and as the cerebral stimulation wears off after a few hours have passed, you feel very calm and relaxed, perfect for a day of increased productivity. Due to this, Super Silver Haze can be used in the morning or the daytime.

Medical Applications

Super Silver Haze is excellent at providing relief and aid to various ailments and situations. However, due to the extremely low levels of CBD, it’s not commonly used by those seeking relief from conditions that respond to CBD, such as seizures.
Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (12)
Depression

THC, CBD, and uplifting terpenes like limonene, pinene, and terpinolene can help alleviate depression via modulation of serotonin transmission.

Anxiety, Panic Disorders

Low doses of THC and moderate to high doses of CBD can act as a sedative that can help relieve anxiety and associated problems like insomnia.

Cannabis’s modulating effects on serotonin transmission help reduce headache and migraine pain.

Modulation of dopamine, serotonin, and several other neurotransmitters and receptor systems gives cannabis anti-emetic (anti-nausea) properties.

Loss of Appetite

Cannabinoids like THC can help stimulate the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Dosing

Dosing on any form of cannabis, including Super Silver Haze is very much a personal affair. A particular strain (cultivar) and the dose may be effective for one person and ineffective for another.

Generally, it is best to go slow and low, especially if you are eating cannabis, where a starting dose of 2.5 – 5.0 mg is ideal. Those inhaling cannabis should take just one or two puffs at a time, waiting a few minutes between each pull to lower the chances of an overwhelming effect.

Growing

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (13)

Growing Super Silver Haze requires some experience and is not suitable for novice growers, especially those wanting their plant to reach its full potential. As is typical with most other sativa strains, expect Super Silver Haze to produce tall plants and provide ample room to avoid overcrowding.
Super Silver Haze thrives best in hydroponic growing conditions but can also be grown in soil. If everything goes to plan while growing, successful indoor harvests yield around 19 ounces per square meter, and outdoor yields 15 ounces per plant.

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (14)

Height

Super Silver Haze can easily grow to be over 6.5 ft tall.

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (15)

Humidity and Temperature

Super Silver Haze requires a hot, sunny, and balmy climate, which restricts the geographical locations suitable for outdoor growth. Mediterranean and tropical climates are ideal for this cultivar.
Retain relative humidity between 65-80% when your plants sprout as seedlings. In the vegetative stage, slightly lower down to between 60-70%. In the flowering stage, humidity should be between 30% and 40% to prevent mold from growing on your flower.

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (16)

Flowering

Super Silver Haze flowers within 10-12 weeks when grown indoors. These plants are ready for harvest in mid-October when grown outdoors in the Northern Hemisphere.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Super Silver Haze good for?

+

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains for morning and daytime use. It provides uplifting and stimulating effects that energize you while staying calm and free from stress.
Many people use it to combat fatigue and ensure a productive day.

Is Super Silver Haze an indica or a sativa?

+

Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain, with 70% sativa and 30% indica.

How does Super Silver Haze make you feel?

+

Super Silver Haze makes you uplifted, calm, content, inquisitive, and even happy. The balance between sativa and indica provides soothing mind and body effects, allowing you to feel energized without the usual physical feelings of jitters, restlessness, or an increased heartbeat.

Related Strains
10th PlanetTHC 17%-20%CBD 0.56%-0.87%12 Year OGTHC 17%22THC 24%CBD 0.5%
Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain (2024)

FAQs

Is Super Silver Haze a sativa or indica? ›

Is Super Silver Haze an indica or a sativa? Super Silver Haze is a sativa-dominant strain, with 70% sativa and 30% indica.

Discover More
How strong is silver haze? ›

THC: Super Silver Haze is known for its high THC content, which often ranges between 18% to 23% or even higher in certain phenotypes. The high THC levels contribute to the strain's powerful psychoactive effects, inducing a euphoric and uplifting high.

Read On
Is Super Silver Haze top shelf? ›

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains on the market and has earned its place as a top-shelf cannabis strain through the years.

View Details
What is super silver good for? ›

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

View More
What are the side effects of Super Silver Haze? ›

Dry eyes and a nasty case of cottonmouth are two symptoms that Super Silver Haze might give you. Rarely, especially after consuming more of this sticky strain, you might have a slight paranoid feeling. In addition, a minor headache and sporadic light vertigo are potential side effects of Super Silver Haze.

Get More Info Here
What's the strongest sativa? ›

What Is the Strongest Sativa? The strongest Sativa is Bruce Banner, with THC around 25%, while many seeds of this kind deliver more potency, with THC reaching up to 33% depending on the cultivator.

View Details
Is Super Silver Haze good for anxiety? ›

Super Silver Haze strain reviews2,362

I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too.

Read More
Does haze get you stoned? ›

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

View Details
Is Super Silver Haze trippy? ›

With a THC content of more than 20 per cent, Super Silver cuts right through your neurons taking you on an inspiring, energetic trip.

View Details
What strain is similar to Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Lemon Haze

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

See Details

What percentage of CBD is in Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD

It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

See Details
What does Super Haze taste like? ›

Popular on the West Coast and British Columbia, Super Lemon Haze has been a two-time High Times Cannabis Cup winner from 2008 and 2009, Medical Cannabis Cup, and Spannabis Cup winner. Super Lemon Haze can be described as having a fresh lemon aroma, with an earthy, citrus flavor.

Learn More
Is there a difference between silver haze and Super Silver Haze? ›

Silver is exponentially more grounding, social and far less "psychoactive" than Super, and the mental high does not conflict with my surroundings or my mood, but instills a feeling of assurance.

View More
Is silver haze illegal? ›

Silver Haze is a cannabis 'strain' or cultivar that belongs to the cannabis plant family. In the UK, legacy market, Silver Haze weed is illegal, and cultivating, purchasing, possessing or administering illicit Silver Haze is a crime.

Read On
What terpenes are in Super Silver Haze? ›

Terpenes not only provide a wide range of smells but can also accentuate the cannabinoid profile resulting in stronger and more focused physical and mental effects than the THC % would lead you to believe. The primary terpenes found in Super Silver Haze include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene.

See More
What percentage of silver haze is a sativa? ›

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

Get More Info
What type of high does haze give you? ›

The effects of Haze are often described as uplifting, energetic, and cerebral. Haze is known to provide a strong and long-lasting psychoactive experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking creative inspiration or a boost of motivation.

Show Me More
Is Haze 100% sativa? ›

Haze strains are usually pure Sativa or Sativa-dominant. That's in stark contrast to Kush strains, which are almost exclusively pure Indica or Indica-dominant. The same goes for the Girl Scout Cookies family, although they have a more balanced hybrid genetic profile.

View Details

References

Top Articles
Fallout 76 Mysterious Cave Code: How to Get Into Vault 79
What's in the mysterious cave Fallout 76? - Gaming Pedia
Rails to Trails: Cedar Brook Bridge Repair Fundraiser
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 100 Industrial Dr
Ark Mindwipe Tonic Command
Powersave Nathan Gilroy
Marlin Markets Weekly Ad
Amanda Bellaci
No Hard Feelings Showtimes Near Cinemark Tinseltown Pueblo
Craigslist En Brownsville Texas
5005 W Royal Ln 170 Irving Tx 75063
Numbers & Space | 2 vwo solutions part 1
Latest Posts
Mysterious Map Fragment Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8
Solved: Mysterious Map Fragment in Hogwarts Legacy
Article information

Author: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Last Updated:

Views: 5851

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Wyatt Volkman LLD

Birthday: 1992-02-16

Address: Suite 851 78549 Lubowitz Well, Wardside, TX 98080-8615

Phone: +67618977178100

Job: Manufacturing Director

Hobby: Running, Mountaineering, Inline skating, Writing, Baton twirling, Computer programming, Stone skipping

Introduction: My name is Wyatt Volkman LLD, I am a handsome, rich, comfortable, lively, zealous, graceful, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.