Super Silver Haze Weed Strain Review - Plant Expert (2024)

Super Silver Haze Strain Genetics

Super Silver Haze’s genetic tapestry is woven with threads of some of the most influential strains in cannabis history.

The Skunk brings in its robust, resilient nature and a pungent aroma, Northern Lights contributes to the strain’s potency and trichome production, while Haze adds a touch of cerebral invigoration.

Together, these parent strains create a sativa-dominant hybrid that harmonizes the best of their worlds.

Its THC content ranges from a moderate 17% to a potent 24%, averaging around 20-21%, while CBD levels stay low at 0.1 to 0.2%.

This genetic alchemy has not only given its characteristic potency but also its complexity and depth in effects and flavors.

Effects

Super Silver Haze brings a surge of energy and creativity, encapsulating its unique experience.

This strain is predominantly uplifting and euphoric, often sparking a surge of creative ideas and a happy, almost euphoric mood.

Its effects are fast-acting and long-lasting, making it an ideal choice for daytime use.

However, due to its potent nature, new users are advised to approach this powerhouse with caution.

Its ability to enhance mood and increase energy makes it a favorite for those looking to add a spark of creativity to their day.

But be wary of overindulgence, as it can lead to side effects like dry eyes, dry mouth, paranoia, and anxiety.

Aroma and Flavor

Super Silver Haze greets its users with a complex and rich aroma profile.

The initial spicy and herbal notes are intertwined with a refreshing hint of citrus.

As you inhale, the flavor transforms, revealing layers of sweet and skunky undertones.

The exhale leaves a pleasant, lingering aftertaste that beautifully mirrors the initial aroma.

This captivating blend of scents and flavors contributes significantly to the overall enjoyment and uniqueness of the strain, making each session a delightful sensory experience.

Cannabinoids

The cannabinoid profile of Super Silver Haze is dominated by its high THC content, typically ranging between 17% and 24%.

This high THC level is responsible for the strain’s potent effects, including its energizing and euphoric qualities.

The low CBD content, ranging from 0.1% to 0.2%, means that the strain’s effects are primarily driven by THC, resulting in a more cerebral and stimulating experience.

This combination makes it a powerful choice for recreational use while still offering some potential therapeutic benefits.

Terpenes

Super Silver Haze’s distinctive character is significantly shaped by terpenes.

Dominant terpenes like Limonene and Myrcene contribute to the strain’s uplifting and calming effects, respectively.

Beta-Caryophyllene and Linalool add to its spicy and floral aroma, while α-Pinene offers a hint of pine.

These terpenes not only influence the strain’s scent and flavor but also augment its therapeutic properties, making it more than just a recreational delight.

Helps With

Super Silver Haze has garnered acclaim in the medical cannabis community for its versatile therapeutic effects.

This strain is particularly noted for its efficacy in stimulating appetite, making it a go-to choice for those battling conditions like anorexia or the side effects of chemotherapy.

Additionally, its analgesic properties have proven beneficial for patients suffering from chronic headaches, migraines, and other forms of persistent pain.

The high THC content, coupled with a symphony of cannabinoids and terpenes, works synergistically to provide relief.

Beyond physical ailments, Super Silver Haze is equally effective in addressing mental health concerns.

Its uplifting and euphoric effects are a boon for individuals dealing with stress, anxiety, and depression.

By inducing a state of mental clarity and joy, it helps dissipate the clouds of gloom and worry, offering a natural and holistic approach to mental wellness.

However, it’s important to note that while it can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, its potent nature may exacerbate these feelings in some individuals, emphasizing the importance of mindful dosing.

Growing Info

The cultivation of Super Silver Haze is an adventure into the art of growing a true cannabis classic.

This strain, while not overly demanding, does require a certain level of growing expertise.

Its tall stature, reaching up to 6.5 feet, necessitates ample space and vigilant height management, especially when grown indoors.

The ideal humidity levels are crucial at different stages of growth: 65-80% for seedlings, 60-70% during the vegetative stage, and 30-40% in the flowering phase to prevent mold.

When grown outdoors, Super Silver Haze flourishes in a Mediterranean or tropical climate, embodying the essence of these lush regions.

The plant’s proclivity for warm and sunny conditions contributes to its robust outdoor yields, which can be quite impressive, ranging from 15 to 19 ounces per plant.

Indoors, growers can expect yields of 1.6 to 2.2 ounces per square foot.

Utilizing techniques like SCROG (Screen of Green) and LST (Low Stress Training) can significantly enhance the yield and quality of the buds.

This strain’s flowering time, though on the longer side, is a testament to the rich and complex profile it develops over time.

Similar Strains to Super Silver Haze Cannabis

Super Silver Haze has influenced a range of other strains, each carrying a fragment of its remarkable genetic legacy.

Let’s explore some of these similar strains:

Super Lemon Haze : This strain is a vibrant offspring of Super Silver Haze, inheriting its energizing and creative effects but with a distinct lemony twist. Super Lemon Haze is ideal for those who love the uplifting impact but prefer a tangier flavor profile.

: This strain is a vibrant offspring of Super Silver Haze, inheriting its energizing and creative effects but with a distinct lemony twist. for those who love the uplifting impact but prefer a tangier flavor profile. Critical Super Silver Haze : Combining the robust genetics of Critical Mass with the legendary SSH, this strain offers a more balanced high. It’s perfect for users seeking the stimulating effects with an added layer of relaxation and focus.

: Combining the robust genetics of Critical Mass with the legendary SSH, this strain offers a more balanced high. It’s perfect for users seeking the stimulating effects with an added layer of relaxation and focus. Super Silver Sour Diesel : A dynamic blend of Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, this strain amplifies the energizing and cerebral effects. Its diesel undertones make it a great choice for those who appreciate a pungent, more invigorating aroma.

: A dynamic blend of Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, this strain amplifies the energizing and cerebral effects. Its diesel undertones make it a great choice for those who appreciate a pungent, more invigorating aroma. Purple Haze : Known for its vibrant color and psychedelic effects, Purple Haze shares the cerebral stimulation of Super Silver Haze. It’s a good alternative for users looking for a more visually and sensorially immersive experience.

: Known for its vibrant color and psychedelic effects, stimulation of Super Silver Haze. It’s a good alternative for users looking for a more visually and sensorially immersive experience. Silver Haze : Echoing the classic high of Super Silver Haze, this strain blends the best of both worlds in terms of effects and genetics, with its own earthy and sweet nuances. Silver Haze is a go-to for enthusiasts who desire a strain with its own unique flavor character.

: Echoing the classic high of Super Silver Haze, this strain blends the best of both worlds in terms of effects and genetics, with its own earthy and sweet nuances. for enthusiasts who desire a strain with its own unique flavor character. Golden Haze: As a descendant of Amnesia Haze and Nevil’s Haze, Golden Haze offers a mellow yet uplifting high, similar to Super Silver Haze, but with a distinct, sweeter profile and visually striking golden trichomes.

These strains, each with their unique attributes, pay homage to the legacy of Super Silver Haze, offering cannabis enthusiasts a spectrum of experiences closely tied to this iconic strain.

Whether it’s for cultivation, medical use, or simply enjoying the rich tapestry of flavors and effects, these strains provide a fascinating glimpse into the world of cannabis genetics and its endless possibilities.

Strain Effects Flavor Profile Parent Strains Super Lemon Haze Energizing, Creative, Uplifting Lemon, Citrus, Sweet Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze Critical Super Silver Haze Balanced, Focused Spicy, Herbal Critical Mass x Super Silver Haze Super Silver Sour Diesel Uplifting, Energizing Diesel, Citrus Super Silver Haze x Sour Diesel Purple Haze Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting Berry, Earthy, Spicy Purple Thai x Haze Silver Haze Uplifting, Creative, Euphoric Sweet, Earthy, Woody Northern Lights x Haze Golden Haze Mellow, Uplifting Sweet, Earthy Amnesia Haze x Super Silver Haze

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Silver Haze stands as a beacon in the cannabis world, offering a symphony of energizing effects, rich flavors, and a complex aroma.

Its illustrious lineage and award-winning status underscore its potency and versatility, catering to both recreational and medical users.

As a cultivator’s delight and a user’s joy, Super Silver Haze not only embodies the essence of sativa-dominance but also paves the way for exploration into its similarly remarkable descendants.