100+ Text Abbreviations and How To Use Them [UPDATED] | SlickText (2024)

Table of Contents
134 Text Abbreviations and Acronyms To Remember Common text abbreviations Business text abbreviations Social media text abbreviations Romantic text abbreviations Text message marketing acronyms and jargon How To Use Text Abbreviations Example 1: Example 2: Example 3: Example 4: Example 5: Best Practices for Sending Mass Texts with Abbreviations 1. Keep it simple 2. Stay professional 3. Add media to your texts Avoid Abbreviation Mistakes 1. Watch out for dated slang 2. Don’t overuse abbreviations Text Abbreviations As a Marketing Asset Send Mass Texts with SlickText References

Updated March 1st, 2024

Text abbreviations areshortened forms of words or phrases that help save time and characters. They’re often used for things like social media posts and text messages to limit the number of characters used. Many text abbreviations are also used as slang, especially by younger generations, and keeping up-to-date on the latest text shorthand can help you communicate better with your audience.

At this point, text abbreviations almost deserve their own dictionary. With every generation, text slang changes, and a whole new set of abbreviations needs to be learned. If you want to stay relevant in your marketing messages — because even companies use abbreviations in business texts — then you’ll need to stay up-to-date on the latest text abbreviations.

Luckily, you’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself wondering, “What does btw mean in a text?” or “Is it appropriate to say LOL right now?”

Here’s a guide to text abbreviations and ideas on how you can use them to improve your mass texting and SMS marketing.

134 Text Abbreviations and Acronyms To Remember

Here’s a cheat sheet of SMS and text message abbreviations to make sure you’re never stumped the next time someone uses text shorthand in a message.

Common text abbreviations

  1. ROFL: Rolling on the floor laughing
  2. STFU: Shut the f*** up
  3. ICYMI: In case you missed it
  4. TL;DR: Too long, didn’t read
  5. TMI: Too much information
  6. AFAIK: As far as I know
  7. LMK: Let me know
  8. NVM: Nevermind
  9. FTW: For the win
  10. BYOB: Bring your own beer
  11. BOGO: Buy one get one
  12. JK: Just kidding
  13. JW: Just wondering
  14. TGIF: Thank goodness it’s Friday
  15. TBH: To be honest
  16. TBF: To be frank
  17. RN: Right now
  18. FUBAR: F***** up beyond all recognition
  19. BRB: Be right back
  20. ISO: In search of
  21. BRT: Be right there
  22. BTW: By the way
  23. FTFY: Fixed that for you
  24. GG: Good game
  25. BFD: Big freaking deal
  26. IRL: In real life
  27. DAE: Does anyone else?
  28. LOL: Laugh out loud
  29. SMH: Shaking my head
  30. NGL: Not gonna lie
  31. BTS: Behind the scenes
  32. IKR: I know right
  33. TTYL: Talk to you later
  34. HMU: Hit me up
  35. FWIW: For what it’s worth
  36. IMO: In my opinion
  37. WYD: What are you doing?
  38. IMHO: In my humble opinion
  39. IDK: I don’t know
  40. IDC: I don’t care
  41. IDGAF: I don’t give a f***
  42. NBD: No big deal
  43. TBA: To be announced
  44. TBD: To be decided
  45. AFK: Away from keyboard
  46. ABT: About
  47. IYKYK: If you know you know
  48. B4: Before
  49. BC: Because
  50. JIC: Just in case
  51. FOMO: Fear of missing out
  52. SNAFU: Situation normal, all f***** up
  53. GTG/G2G: Got to go
  54. H8: Hate
  55. LMAO: Laughing my a** off
  56. IYKWIM: If you know what I mean
  57. MYOB: Mind your own business
  58. POV: Point of view
  59. TLC: Tender loving care
  60. HBD: Happy birthday
  61. W/E: Whatever
  62. WTF: What the f***
  63. WYSIWYG: What you see is what you get
  64. FWIF: For what it’s worth
  65. TW: Trigger warning

Business text abbreviations

  1. EOD: End of day
  2. FAQ: Frequently asked question
  3. AKA: Also known as
  4. ASAP: As soon as possible
  5. DIY: Do it yourself
  6. LMGTFY: Let me Google that for you
  7. NP: No problem
  8. N/A: Not applicable or not available
  9. OOO: Out of office
  10. TIA: Thanks in advance
  11. COB: Close of business
  12. FYI: For your information
  13. NSFW: Not safe for work
  14. WFH: Work from home
  15. OMW: On my way
  16. WDYT: What do you think?
  17. WYGAM: When you get a minute

Social media text abbreviations

  1. SMP: Social media platform
  2. DM: Direct message
  3. FB: Facebook
  4. IG: Instagram
  5. LI: LinkedIn
  6. YT: YouTube
  7. SC: Snapchat
  8. BR: BeReal
  9. X: previously named Twitter
  10. WA: WhatsApp
  11. TT: TikTok
  12. FF: Follow Friday
  13. IM: Instant message
  14. PM: Private message
  15. OP: Original post
  16. QOTD: Quote of the day
  17. OOTD: Outfit of the day
  18. RT: Retweet
  19. TBT: Throwback Thursday
  20. TIL: Today I learned
  21. AMA: Ask me anything
  22. ELI5: Explain like I’m 5
  23. FBF: Flashback Friday
  24. MFW: My feeling when
  25. HMU: Hit me up
  26. GRWM: Get ready with me

Romantic text abbreviations

  1. ILY: I love you
  2. MCM: Man crush Monday
  3. WCW: Woman crush Wednesday
  4. BF: Boyfriend
  5. GF: Girlfriend
  6. BAE: Before anyone else
  7. LYSM: Love you so much
  8. PDA: Public display of affection
  9. LTR: Longterm relationship
  10. DTR: Define the relationship
  11. LDR: Long-distance relationship
  12. XOXO: Hugs and kisses
  13. OTP: One true pairing
  14. LOML: Love of my life

Text message marketing acronyms and jargon

  1. CTA: Call to action
  2. UGC: User-generated content
  3. UX: User experience
  4. SMS: Short message service
  5. MMS: Multimedia messaging service
  6. RCS: Rich communication services
  7. ROI: Return on investment
  8. CTR: Click-through rate
  9. CPC: Cost per click
  10. CR: Conversion rate
  11. SMB: Small/medium business
  12. TOS: Terms of service
  13. SCN: Short Code Number
  14. 5G: 5th generation, meaning the newest generation of mobile communications
  15. TCPA: Telephone Consumer Protection Act
  16. Text Broadcast: A single message sent to a large group of people
  17. Text to Join: A method people can use to opt into your text list
  18. Text to Win: A contest you run through text message
  19. Text to Landline: When you send or receive text messages on a landline phone

How To Use Text Abbreviations

Sometimes, text abbreviations just make sense. They’re especially helpful when you’re trying to keep your texts within a certain character limit, or when you’re using very common abbreviations that don’t need to be written out. Using a text message abbreviation in the right way can also help you break through to consumers and speak to them in a natural way, especiallyif you’re reaching out for ecommerce marketing initiatives

Here are examples of where text abbreviations fit naturally within the body of the message.

Example 1:

Thank you! Your customer service request has been logged. A specialist will reach out by EOD.

Example 2:

ICYMI: Storewide sale this weekend only. Show this text at the counter for an additional 10% off. BTW, store hours are 9AM-7PM Sat and Sun.

Example 3:

TGIF! Celebrate the start of the weekend at [RESTAURANT NAME]. Show this text for two-for-one appetizers.

Example 4:

NOTICE: We’ve had to delay our event today due to weather. A new day is TBD, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s decided!

Example 5:

HBD! Celebrate your big day with 25% off your next order with code [NAME][DATE].

Best Practices for Sending Mass Texts with Abbreviations

These are merely a few examples of how you can use a text abbreviation to establish a rapport with your customers when sending automated text messages. No matter how you decide to use text shorthand, try to keep these guidelines in mind.

1. Keep it simple

Because text slang and text message abbreviations can be personal, you don’t want to get caught trying to use abbreviations that don’t quite make sense — especially when you’re sending business text messages. Sticking with the classics, like using BTW to say by the way, is always a good idea. Also, don’t try to cram too many letters into one abbreviation. If it gets too cluttered, it loses the purpose of simplifying what you’re trying to say.

2. Stay professional

Definitely avoid abbreviations with foul language in them when you’re sending business text messages. It’s already hard to convey tone through text, and adding edgy abbreviations just complicates this task. Play it safe and stick to family-friendly slang.

3. Add media to your texts

The great thing about text message marketing is you’re not limited to only text! By sending an MMS message you can actually attach an image or a GIF. If you’re sending a TGIF appetizer special, for example, attaching an image to the mobile coupon can help you look more professional and compelling.

Avoid Abbreviation Mistakes

Even though text abbreviations can be useful, it’s also quite easy to go wrong when trying to use them. Part of the reason for this is that slang changes rapidly, and using a text message abbreviation that’s no longer in vogue can make you stand out—in the wrong way. Avoid these mistakes in order to come across in your best light when texting.

1. Watch out for dated slang

What’s in style and what’s dated is obviously subjective, so part of this really relies on your knowing your audience. Just as an example: it would probably come across as out-of-touch to millennials if you incorporate numbers into your abbreviations. Common abbreviations like “Good 2 c u” or “Come 2 our bar 2nite 4 a gr8 time” probably aren’t going to convince many younger people that you know what you’re talking about.

It’s a good idea to run your abbreviations by a few different people on your marketing team before using them. Try to get the best sense for your audience, and scrap any abbreviations you’re unsure about.

2. Don’t overuse abbreviations

You don’t want a whole text full of abbreviations, because that’s just going to make people feel like they’re deciphering a code. As a guideline, it’s safest to stick with one well-placed abbreviation in your entire text message. If you’re trying to abbreviate because you’re running out of room, consider sending a shortened link to a website that can more fully explain the details you’re trying to get across. Or, send an MMS with a photo that contains more information.

Text Abbreviations As a Marketing Asset

Using a text abbreviation in the right way gives your company the chance to speak casually with your customers and show them you truly understand their language. Just make sure your abbreviations are simple and common enough that people actually understand what you’re saying. If you’re ever in doubt, opt for a full-length version of the word you’re trying to shorten.

Send Mass Texts with SlickText

Ready to try out some of the text message abbreviations above? Kick off your free trial, and send your first text message with the trusted leader in SMS marketing.

