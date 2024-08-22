100+ Text Abbreviations and How To Use Them [UPDATED] | SlickText (2024)

Updated March 1st, 2024

Text abbreviations areshortened forms of words or phrases that help save time and characters. They’re often used for things like social media posts and text messages to limit the number of characters used. Many text abbreviations are also used as slang, especially by younger generations, and keeping up-to-date on the latest text shorthand can help you communicate better with your audience.

At this point, text abbreviations almost deserve their own dictionary. With every generation, text slang changes, and a whole new set of abbreviations needs to be learned. If you want to stay relevant in your marketing messages — because even companies use abbreviations in business texts — then you’ll need to stay up-to-date on the latest text abbreviations.

Luckily, you’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself wondering, “What does btw mean in a text?” or “Is it appropriate to say LOL right now?”

Here’s a guide to text abbreviations and ideas on how you can use them to improve your mass texting and SMS marketing.

134 Text Abbreviations and Acronyms To Remember

Here’s a cheat sheet of SMS and text message abbreviations to make sure you’re never stumped the next time someone uses text shorthand in a message.

Common text abbreviations

ROFL: Rolling on the floor laughing STFU: Shut the f*** up ICYMI: In case you missed it TL;DR: Too long, didn’t read TMI: Too much information AFAIK: As far as I know LMK: Let me know NVM: Nevermind FTW: For the win BYOB: Bring your own beer BOGO: Buy one get one JK: Just kidding JW: Just wondering TGIF: Thank goodness it’s Friday TBH: To be honest TBF: To be frank RN: Right now FUBAR: F***** up beyond all recognition BRB: Be right back ISO: In search of BRT: Be right there BTW: By the way FTFY: Fixed that for you GG: Good game BFD: Big freaking deal IRL: In real life DAE: Does anyone else? LOL: Laugh out loud SMH: Shaking my head NGL: Not gonna lie BTS: Behind the scenes IKR: I know right TTYL: Talk to you later HMU: Hit me up FWIW: For what it’s worth IMO: In my opinion WYD: What are you doing? IMHO: In my humble opinion IDK: I don’t know IDC: I don’t care IDGAF: I don’t give a f*** NBD: No big deal TBA: To be announced TBD: To be decided AFK: Away from keyboard ABT: About IYKYK: If you know you know B4: Before BC: Because JIC: Just in case FOMO: Fear of missing out SNAFU: Situation normal, all f***** up GTG/G2G: Got to go H8: Hate LMAO: Laughing my a** off IYKWIM: If you know what I mean MYOB: Mind your own business POV: Point of view TLC: Tender loving care HBD: Happy birthday W/E: Whatever WTF: What the f*** WYSIWYG: What you see is what you get FWIF: For what it’s worth TW: Trigger warning

Business text abbreviations

EOD: End of day FAQ: Frequently asked question AKA: Also known as ASAP: As soon as possible DIY: Do it yourself LMGTFY: Let me Google that for you NP: No problem N/A: Not applicable or not available OOO: Out of office TIA: Thanks in advance COB: Close of business FYI: For your information NSFW: Not safe for work WFH: Work from home OMW: On my way WDYT: What do you think? WYGAM: When you get a minute

Social media text abbreviations

SMP: Social media platform DM: Direct message FB: Facebook IG: Instagram LI: LinkedIn YT: YouTube SC: Snapchat BR: BeReal X: previously named Twitter WA: WhatsApp TT: TikTok FF: Follow Friday IM: Instant message PM: Private message OP: Original post QOTD: Quote of the day OOTD: Outfit of the day RT: Retweet TBT: Throwback Thursday TIL: Today I learned AMA: Ask me anything ELI5: Explain like I’m 5 FBF: Flashback Friday MFW: My feeling when HMU: Hit me up GRWM: Get ready with me

Romantic text abbreviations

ILY: I love you MCM: Man crush Monday WCW: Woman crush Wednesday BF: Boyfriend GF: Girlfriend BAE: Before anyone else LYSM: Love you so much PDA: Public display of affection LTR: Longterm relationship DTR: Define the relationship LDR: Long-distance relationship XOXO: Hugs and kisses OTP: One true pairing LOML: Love of my life

Text message marketing acronyms and jargon

CTA: Call to action UGC: User-generated content UX: User experience SMS: Short message service MMS: Multimedia messaging service RCS: Rich communication services ROI: Return on investment CTR: Click-through rate CPC: Cost per click CR: Conversion rate SMB: Small/medium business TOS: Terms of service SCN: Short Code Number

5G: 5th generation, meaning the newest generation of mobile communications TCPA: Telephone Consumer Protection Act Text Broadcast : A single message sent to a large group of people Text to Join : A method people can use to opt into your text list Text to Win : A contest you run through text message Text to Landline : When you send or receive text messages on a landline phone

How To Use Text Abbreviations

Sometimes, text abbreviations just make sense. They’re especially helpful when you’re trying to keep your texts within a certain character limit, or when you’re using very common abbreviations that don’t need to be written out. Using a text message abbreviation in the right way can also help you break through to consumers and speak to them in a natural way, especiallyif you’re reaching out for ecommerce marketing initiatives

Here are examples of where text abbreviations fit naturally within the body of the message.

Example 1:

Thank you! Your customer service request has been logged. A specialist will reach out by EOD.

Example 2:

ICYMI: Storewide sale this weekend only. Show this text at the counter for an additional 10% off. BTW, store hours are 9AM-7PM Sat and Sun.

Example 3:

TGIF! Celebrate the start of the weekend at [RESTAURANT NAME]. Show this text for two-for-one appetizers.

Example 4:

NOTICE: We’ve had to delay our event today due to weather. A new day is TBD, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s decided!

Example 5:

HBD! Celebrate your big day with 25% off your next order with code [NAME][DATE].

Best Practices for Sending Mass Texts with Abbreviations

These are merely a few examples of how you can use a text abbreviation to establish a rapport with your customers when sending automated text messages. No matter how you decide to use text shorthand, try to keep these guidelines in mind.

1. Keep it simple

Because text slang and text message abbreviations can be personal, you don’t want to get caught trying to use abbreviations that don’t quite make sense — especially when you’re sending business text messages. Sticking with the classics, like using BTW to say by the way, is always a good idea. Also, don’t try to cram too many letters into one abbreviation. If it gets too cluttered, it loses the purpose of simplifying what you’re trying to say.

2. Stay professional

Definitely avoid abbreviations with foul language in them when you’re sending business text messages. It’s already hard to convey tone through text, and adding edgy abbreviations just complicates this task. Play it safe and stick to family-friendly slang.

3. Add media to your texts

The great thing about text message marketing is you’re not limited to only text! By sending an MMS message you can actually attach an image or a GIF. If you’re sending a TGIF appetizer special, for example, attaching an image to the mobile coupon can help you look more professional and compelling.

Avoid Abbreviation Mistakes

Even though text abbreviations can be useful, it’s also quite easy to go wrong when trying to use them. Part of the reason for this is that slang changes rapidly, and using a text message abbreviation that’s no longer in vogue can make you stand out—in the wrong way. Avoid these mistakes in order to come across in your best light when texting.

1. Watch out for dated slang

What’s in style and what’s dated is obviously subjective, so part of this really relies on your knowing your audience. Just as an example: it would probably come across as out-of-touch to millennials if you incorporate numbers into your abbreviations. Common abbreviations like “Good 2 c u” or “Come 2 our bar 2nite 4 a gr8 time” probably aren’t going to convince many younger people that you know what you’re talking about.

It’s a good idea to run your abbreviations by a few different people on your marketing team before using them. Try to get the best sense for your audience, and scrap any abbreviations you’re unsure about.

2. Don’t overuse abbreviations

You don’t want a whole text full of abbreviations, because that’s just going to make people feel like they’re deciphering a code. As a guideline, it’s safest to stick with one well-placed abbreviation in your entire text message. If you’re trying to abbreviate because you’re running out of room, consider sending a shortened link to a website that can more fully explain the details you’re trying to get across. Or, send an MMS with a photo that contains more information.

Text Abbreviations As a Marketing Asset

Using a text abbreviation in the right way gives your company the chance to speak casually with your customers and show them you truly understand their language. Just make sure your abbreviations are simple and common enough that people actually understand what you’re saying. If you’re ever in doubt, opt for a full-length version of the word you’re trying to shorten.

