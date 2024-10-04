1969 Lincoln Mark Iii Classic Cars For Sale ▷ 25 Used Cars From $3,995 (2024)

(25 results)
Refine search
Sort by:
Google Ads
Google Ads
- 1
- 2
- Next →
(25 results)
Refine search
Sort by:
Google Ads
Google Ads
Based on data from 2 vehicles, 49 fuel-ups and 7,617 miles of driving, the 1969 Lincoln Mark III gets a combined Avg MPG of 11.16 with a 1.47 MPG margin of error.What year is the most sought after Lincoln Continental? ›
The most valuable of this era are the first-year, 1961 cars; from there, values of most configurations drop. While sedans and coupes (across all model years) are usually worth within 5–7 percent of each other, the rare and desirable convertibles are worth approximately 250 percent more than their hardtop brethren.How long is a 1969 Lincoln Mark III? ›
|Continental Mark III
|Wheelbase
|117.2 in (2,977 mm)
|Length
|216.1 in (5,489 mm)
|Width
|79.4 in (2,017 mm)
|Height
|53.0 in (1,346 mm)
|V 8
|Power :
|365 HP (268.64 KW) @ 4600 RPM
|Bore :
|4.4 in | 111 mm.
|Stroke :
|3.9 in | 98 mm.
|Compression :
|10.5:1
Final Thoughts
You can anticipate that a typical Lincoln MKX will survive around 200,000 miles, with the high mileage point at 150,000 and the good at around 125,000. To increase the longevity of your Lincoln MKX, you should take it in for maintenance and drive with ease to sustain the system for as long as possible.
Automatic temperature control, tilt steering wheel, speed control, AM/FM radio with stereophonic sound, AM radio/ Stereo-Sonic Tape System, vinyl roof, six-way power seat with reclining passenger seat, electric rear window defroster, as well as many other optional conveniences.What year did the Lincoln Mark III come out? ›
Second generation (Mark III; 1969–1971)
Released in April 1968 as an early 1969 model, the Continental Mark III was developed by Ford as its first flagship personal luxury vehicle since the discontinuation of the Mark II.
Q: What is the lowest sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The lowest recorded sale price was $2,800 for a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III on Oct 6 2023. Q: What is the average sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark III is $17,077.Is Lincoln a Ford engine? ›
About Lincoln
Lincoln is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about Lincoln, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com.
For a car that started off life as a Ford Fusion, the Lincoln MKZ blossomed into a criminally underrated highway crusher, a 400-horsepower lounge of leather and podcasts that, with the right tires, offers unexpected grip in the corners.
The Lincoln Mark VIII is a grand touring luxury sport coupe that was marketed by Lincoln from the 1993 to 1998 model years.How much is a Lincoln Continental Mark 3? ›
Q: What is the lowest sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The lowest recorded sale price was $2,800 for a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III on Oct 6 2023. Q: What is the average sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark III is $17,176.What is the mpg on a 1968 Lincoln Continental? ›
Based on data from 1 vehicles, 9 fuel-ups and 935 miles of driving, the 1968 Lincoln Continental gets a combined Avg MPG of 7.50 with a 0.55 MPG margin of error.How many miles per gallon does a 1964 Lincoln Continental get? ›
Based on data from 1 vehicles, 8 fuel-ups and 1,442 miles of driving, the 1964 Lincoln Continental gets a combined Avg MPG of 11.58 with a 1.63 MPG margin of error.How many miles can a Lincoln Navigator go on a full tank of gas? ›
With standard RWD, the New Lincoln Navigator delivers around 377.6 miles of city driving or 519.2 miles of highway driving per each 23.6 gallon tank of gas.
Author: Horacio Brakus JD
Last Updated:
Views: 5312
Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Name: Horacio Brakus JD
Birthday: 1999-08-21
Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804
Phone: +5931039998219
Job: Sales Strategist
Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving
Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.
Without advertising income, we can't keep making this site awesome for you.