illumifin hiring Manager, Operations Support - Contact Center in Minnesota, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Manager, Operations Support - Contact Center
illumifin Minnesota, United States
illumifin Minnesota, United States
illumifin Minnesota, United States
1 week ago 89 applicantsSee who illumifin has hired for this role
- Report this job
The nation's leading administrator of insurance services is looking for YOU. This is your opportunity to join a company with a culture that promotes respect for people, integrity, learning and initiative.
WE ARE THE KIND OF EMPLOYER YOU DESERVE.illumifin is a leading provider of business process outsourcing for the insurance industry, managing policies for the nation's largest insurers. We also provide clients with unique risk management insight built upon our proprietary databases.
JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for overseeing the Customer Service operation, including planning, coordination, scheduling and supervision to ensure performance and quality standards are met. Also responsible for establishing department goals and objectives that are in compliance with corporate policies and goals. Requires working closely with the management team to coordinate processes between operations.
- Provide general direction and guidance in all areas of the customer service operation including department goals, financial goals, and development and maintenance of policies and procedures.
- Oversee staffing needs including hiring decisions, staff development, performance appraisals, promotions and terminations.
- Develop direct reports to assure continuity of qualified performance at all levels.
- Responsible for completion of work in a timely manner to meet customer expectations.
- Develops new and on-going procedures and policies for new and existing clients.
- Coordinates with other departments within illumifin in overall effort to secure new business and retain existing business.
- Manages to organizational, departmental, and client results and will interact directly with the client on metric performance.
- Bring resolution to difficult problems or situation as necessary for clients, which includes evaluation the documenting customer complaints.
- Responsible for all Program contract compliance relating to customer service functions.
- Maintains communication with leaders regarding issues involving team operations such as workflow, services, and client development activity.
- Comply with all legal and regulatory notification requirements to customers. This includes reviewing each response and determining the necessary action while responding in a timely manner and proper documentation.
- Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.
RequirementsMinimum Qualifications
- B.A./B.S. in a related field; equivalent business experience will be substituted for a college degree.
- Minimum of five years of managerial experience in a full-service customer service department or comparable operations setting.
- Minimum of five years customer service experience.
- Proven work record of improving business processes and procedures to maximize efficiency.
Preferred Qualifications
- Ability to maintain accurate records and prepare meaningful reports for both internal and external customers.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple projects, meet established deadlines and change as business needs require.
- Excellent ability to interact with all levels of staff and outside clients while developing relationships with others that will enhance the department and organization.
- Outstanding interpersonal, customer service, communication and leadership skills with the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.
- Current working knowledge of the insurance industry and its practices is required.
- Proven decision-making skills with the ability to use sound judgment.
- Proficient working knowledge of communications technology as well as a basic working knowledge of the phone and call accounting software.
- Proficient working knowledge of Word, Excel, Access and working with system development.
- Strong analytical skills, adept in data mining, data analysis and data presentation.
- Strong quantitative skills; possesses advanced Excel skills.
- Ability to establish strong partnerships within all levels in the organization while adjusting communications to the specified audience.
- Ability to communicate complex ideas in clear, succinct terms (written and verbal) for business and process decisions
- Proven ability to confidently make presentations to small and mid-sized audiences.
-
Seniority levelMid-Senior level
-
Employment typeFull-time
-
Job functionManagement and Manufacturing
-
IndustriesInsurance
Referrals increase your chances of interviewing at illumifin by 2x
See who you know
Get notified about new Operations Support Manager jobs in Minnesota, United States.
Sign in to create job alert
Similar jobs
-
Manager, Customer Onboarding
Manager, Customer Onboarding
brightwheel
United States
-
Sr. Manager, Partner Support
Sr. Manager, Partner Support
Peek
United States
-
Manager, Customer Care & Escalations
Granicus
United States
-
Senior Manager of Operations
Senior Manager of Operations
Inspira Education
United States
-
Senior Operations Manager -- Remote | WFH
Senior Operations Manager -- Remote | WFH
Get It Recruit - Transportation
New York, NYSee AlsoPart of a Minnesota home has plunged into the Blue Earth River as deadly Midwest flooding threatens the nearby Rapidan Dam | CNNUS employers added a strong 206,000 jobs in June in a sign of continued economic strengthNestlé hiring Category Leadership Manager (Target Category Captain) - Eden Prairie, MN in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States | LinkedInUS employers added a solid 206,000 jobs in June in a sign of continued economic strength
-
Senior Operations Manager for a B2B Online Education Company
Senior Operations Manager for a B2B Online Education Company
Remotivate
United States
-
Senior Manager, Operations
Senior Manager, Operations
Medallion
United States
-
Manager / Senior Manager Solar Operations
Manager / Senior Manager Solar Operations
Greenbacker
United States
-
Manager, Pharmacy Implementation & Support
ECP
Madison, WI
-
Manager, Pharmacy Implementation & Support
ECP
Milwaukee, WI
-
Manager, Pharmacy Implementation & Support
ECP
Chicago, IL
-
Order Management and Customer Service Manager (REMOTE)
Order Management and Customer Service Manager (REMOTE)
actnano
Malden, MA
-
Sr. Operations Manager, eero
Sr. Operations Manager, eero
Amazon
Washington, United States
-
Manager, Operations and Lender Support
Manager, Operations and Lender Support
Origence (Formerly CU Direct)
Greenwood Village, CO
-
Customer Service Operations Manager, Cimpress Open - Tunis Remote
Customer Service Operations Manager, Cimpress Open - Tunis Remote
Cimpress
Nashville, TN
-
Senior Support Manager
Senior Support Manager
LeadSimple
United States
-
Business Operations Manager-Temporary
Business Operations Manager-Temporary
My Code
United States
-
Area Operations Manager
Area Operations Manager
Sodexo
Knox City, TX
-
Senior Manager; Customer Service (DentaQuest)
Senior Manager; Customer Service (DentaQuest)
DentaQuest
United States
-
Business Operations Manager
Business Operations Manager
NABIS
New York, NY
-
Supervisor Group Services - Remote
Supervisor Group Services - Remote
Mutual of Omaha
United States
-
Customer Service Manager
Customer Service Manager
inquirED
United States
-
Operations Superintendent
Operations Superintendent
PXGEO
Houston, TX
-
Sr. Professional Services Operations Manager
Sr. Professional Services Operations Manager
6sense
United States
-
Strategy & Operations Manager - Delivery Operations
Shef
San Francisco, CA
-
Sr. Operations Manager
Sr. Operations Manager
Sparkfund
Atlanta, GA
-
Senior Manager, Operations Forecasting & Planning
Oscar Health
United States
People also viewed
-
HR Operations Manager
HR Operations Manager
Vamos Search Consulting
United States
-
Sr. Operations Manager, Asia
Sr. Operations Manager, Asia
Chemonics International
United States
-
Customer Service Manager (Contract)
Customer Service Manager (Contract)
The Earthling Co.
United States
-
Manager, Professional Services
Manager, Professional Services
Tekion Corp
Cincinnati, OH
-
Senior Manager, Last Mile Operations
Senior Manager, Last Mile Operations
RXO, Inc.
Pennsylvania, United States
-
Client Experience Operations and Strategy, Senior Manager
Client Experience Operations and Strategy, Senior Manager
Medallia
United States
-
Senior Plant Ops Excellence Manager - (Portioning) - Remote with Travel
Senior Plant Ops Excellence Manager - (Portioning) - Remote with Travel
Perdue Farms
Maryland, United States
-
Manager, Retail Operations (Service & Parts)
Scout Motors Inc.
United States
-
Operations Support Manager
Operations Support Manager
MasTec Communications Group
Denver, CO
-
Operations Service Manager
Operations Service Manager
Zayo Group
United States
Looking for a job?
Visit the Career Advice Hub to see tips on interviewing and resume writing.
View Career Advice Hub