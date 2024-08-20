Bordoodle Puppies for Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

Although one of the parent breeds in this mix is a Poodle, that doesn’t necessarily mean your Bordoodle will inherit the low-shedding Poodle coat or that they will be low-maintenance. When it comes to coat care, the Border Collie is lower maintenance than the Poodle even though they shed more. You need to be prepared for either type of coat or anything in between with your Bordoodle.

The Poodle coat may be low-shedding, but it requires daily brushing and almost monthly grooming in order to stay healthy. The Border Collie coat sheds moderately year-round with heavier shedding sessions twice a year as the seasons change. Brushing a Border Collie is on a weekly basis and bathing is as needed.

In addition to coat care, you will also need to care for your Bordoodle’s nails, ears, and teeth. Cutting your dog’s nails on a monthly basis is usually sufficient to keep them from growing too long. Weekly ear checks with careful cleaning as needed can help prevent ear infections. Also, brushing your dog’s teeth or using an enzyme toothpaste every day can help prevent painful dental diseases like gum disease or tooth decay.