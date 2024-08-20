Bordoodle Puppies for Sale | Greenfield Puppies (2024)

Bordoodle Dog Breed Information

Overview

Temperament

Adaptability

Health

Owner Experience

Grooming

Activity Level

Size

Life Span

See Also
50 Poodle Mixes That'll Melt Your Heart (Poodle Mix Guide)

Did You Know?

The Bordoodle is a designer dog breed. They are a cross between a Border Collie and a Poodle. Although a hybrid breed can take on any combination of characteristics of one or both of the parent breeds, the Bordoodle tends to be a friendly, affectionate, and loyal family dog. Although they are not recognized by the American Kennel Club, they are recognized by other notable dog organizations like the Designer Dogs Kennel Club, International Designer Canine Registry, American Canine Hybrid Club, and more.

The Bordoodle is a playful, loving, and affectionate family dog. They get along well with children, other pets, and other dogs. They can be protective and initially wary of strangers, but do not tend to be aggressive as long as they have been properly socialized. As with any dog breed, poor socialization or training can result in poor behavior including fear-based aggression. But, these dogs generally have a lively, social, and friendly disposition.

Although the Bordoodle tends to have a lot of energy, they can adapt well to just about any living situation. They will do well in large homes with room to roam as well as apartments as long as they get enough exercise, mental stimulation, and attention.

They also do well in most climates. As with any dog, they are sensitive to heat and extreme cold. Because Bordoodles bond closely with their families, they thrive on attention and affection. This, paired with the fact that they are easily bored, means they do not like to be left alone for long periods of time.

A mixed breed can inherit the potential health concerns of one, both, or neither of the parent breeds. For the Bordoodle, potential health concerns to be aware of include allergies, epilepsy, hip dysplasia, and progressive retinal atrophy.

Responsible breeders will screen their stock to ensure preventable issues are not being passed on to puppies. So, don’t be afraid to ask the breeder about the genetic history of the parents and to see any relevant health clearances.

Bordoodles tend to be highly intelligent. Although they are eager to please and tend to pick up on things quickly, they are also easily bored. This can pose a challenge for some first-time dog owners.

But, overall, the Bordoodle tends to be highly trainable and a good fit for dog owners of all experience levels. They are eager to learn and respond best to positive methods focused on praise and rewards. Puppy training classes are always an option and are a great way to socialize a puppy too.

Although one of the parent breeds in this mix is a Poodle, that doesn’t necessarily mean your Bordoodle will inherit the low-shedding Poodle coat or that they will be low-maintenance. When it comes to coat care, the Border Collie is lower maintenance than the Poodle even though they shed more. You need to be prepared for either type of coat or anything in between with your Bordoodle.

The Poodle coat may be low-shedding, but it requires daily brushing and almost monthly grooming in order to stay healthy. The Border Collie coat sheds moderately year-round with heavier shedding sessions twice a year as the seasons change. Brushing a Border Collie is on a weekly basis and bathing is as needed.

In addition to coat care, you will also need to care for your Bordoodle’s nails, ears, and teeth. Cutting your dog’s nails on a monthly basis is usually sufficient to keep them from growing too long. Weekly ear checks with careful cleaning as needed can help prevent ear infections. Also, brushing your dog’s teeth or using an enzyme toothpaste every day can help prevent painful dental diseases like gum disease or tooth decay.

The Bordoodle can range from moderate to high energy. Daily walks plus some playtime and time to run should be sufficient to keep this dog happy and healthy. But, they’ll probably be up for more activity if you are. Trips to the dog park, playing frisbee, hiking, running, swimming with your dog, and more can all be great activities for you and your Bordoodle to do together.

A fully-grown Bordoodle usually stands 15-22 inches tall at the shoulder and weighs 30-60 pounds.

A Bordoodle generally lives 12-15 years.

The Bordoodle is also sometimes called a Borderdoodle, Border Collie Poodle, Borderpoo, Borpoo, or Border Poodle.

References

