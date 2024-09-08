Discontinued Honda Accord [2011-2014] Price, Images, Colours & Reviews (2024)

ExteriorI actually liked the 2.4 front grill compared to the 3.5. Otherwise the backside looks good. Camera for parking would have been nice.Interior (Features, Space & Comfort)Space is good but the wood finish is bit tacky especially by the front door. It actually creeks when one leans on it. There is no blue tooth to go with the music system and no cameras for parking. Interiors are way too similar to the 2.4 for the additional price. Back seat is very comfortable. In fact is is faaar better than our C-class. Wish there was a A/C fan speed adjuster and a one touch for the electric windows. Otherwise a dream car if one loves to drive sometimes and sit behind during other times.Engine Performance, Fuel Economy and GearboxEngine is awesome! 100BHP more than the 2.4. I really love flooring this car, espcially when one uses the hand pedals to shift gears. It is really an awesome car to drive. Fuel economy on long distances is quite good thanks to the variable cylinder technology and it gives about 9kmpl. City is about 7-8kmpl. Gearbox shift in the automatic is really seamless.Ride Quality & HandlingSuperb.Final WordsAll in all if you want a car that performs really well whether you are driving or sitting behind this one is for you. If you are a person who has a quite sense of style and loves to push the car when driving alone but would want a great smooth ride when the family is around, there is no better car..Areas of improvementFeatures compared to the Passat is really lacking. There is no auto lights, no auto wipers, no blue tooth, no umbrella place, etc etc. And the interiors are exactly the same as the 2.4. Come on honda, when one pays 6 lakhs more, how about a few more bells and whistles?Engine and smoothnessNo features, interior front wood finish on the door makes noise when ones leg leans on it.

Rating parameters(out of 5) 3 Exterior 3 Comfort 4 Performance 2 Fuel Economy 3 Value For Money

