2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

Gage Auto Sales

49647

(877) 430-8792



YEAR: 2017

MAKE:Jeep

MODEL:Renegade

STOCK #: 49647

PRICE: $16,888

VIN: ZACCJBBBXHPG49444

TRIM: Latitude

MILEAGE: 45,605

COLOR: Gray /

BODY: SUV

TRANS: Automatic

ADID: F391A2FC5056A981

ENGINE: 2.4L Tigershark 2.4L I4 180hp 175ft. lbs.

FUEL: Gasoline

DRIVE: 4WD

MPG: 21 City / 29 Hwy

* Airbags - Front - Dual * Air Conditioning - Front - Single Zone

* Air Conditioning - Front * Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation

* Airbags - Front - Side * Airbags - Front - Side Curtain

* Airbags - Driver - Knee * Cargo Area Floor Mat

* Audio Streaming: Bluetooth * Armrests - Rear Center

* Audio - Antenna: Mast * Audio - Antenna: Diversity

* Power Brakes * Airbags - Rear - Side Curtain

* Audio Voice Recognition * Audio Auxiliary Input: USB

* Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack * Audio - Radio Data System

* Audio - Radio: AM/FM * Audio - Radio: Touch Screen Display

* Reading Lights Rear * Floor Material Carpet

* Floor Mats Front * Front Brakes Ventilated Disc

* Assist Handle Front * Braking Assist

* Audio System 6 Speakers * Audio - Speed Sensitive Volume Control

* Floor Mat Material Carpet * Cargo Area Light

* Rear Brakes Disc * Child Seat Anchors LATCH System

* Rear Floor Mats * Reading Lights Front

* Child Safety Locks * Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio

* Braking assist hill start assist * Electronic Parking Brake

* ABS Brakes (4-Wheel) * Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

* Audio System 180 Watts * Capless Fuel Filler System

* Assist Handle Rear * Cruise Control

* Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage

* Rear 12V Power Outlet * Drivetrain Transfer Case: electronic

* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cruise Controls

* Grille Color Chrome Surround * Power Steering

* Windows Tinted * Rear View Camera

* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Audio * Storage Door Pockets

* Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry * Grille Color Black

* Drivetrain 4WD Type: On Demand * Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed

* Engine Push-Button Start * Rear View Monitor In Dash

* Front 12V Power Outlet(s) * Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline

* Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet * Doors Rear Door Type: Liftgate

* Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6 * Overhead Console

* Engine Alternator: 150 Amps * Steering Wheel Tilt And Telescopic

* Engine Battery Saver * Adjustable Rear Headrests

* Storage Front Seatback * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Voice Recognition Controls

* Trip Odometer * External Temperature Display

* Number Of Rear Headrests 3 * Fuel Economy Display Range

* Rear Bumper Color Black * Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level

* Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night * Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

* Roof Rails Black * Phone Voice Activated

* Fuel Economy Display MPG * Headlights Auto Delay Off

* Rear Seats Split Folding * Mirror Color Body-Color

* Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front * Exterior Mirrors Power

* Headlights Auto On/Off * Traction Control With Trailer Stability Assist

* Security Engine Immobilizer * Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger

* Headlights Halogen * Stability Control

* Front Seatbelts: 3-Point * Front Suspension Classification: Independent

* Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating * Traction Control

* Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point * Ambient Lighting

* Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline * Spare Tire Inflator Kit

* One-Touch Windows: 2 * Passenger Seat Folds Flat

* Seats Cloth Upholstery * Clock

* Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench * Multi-Function Display

* Digital Odometer * Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front

* Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear

* Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding * Window Trim Black

* Number Of Front Headrests 2 * Phone Wireless Data Link Bluetooth

* Crumple Zones Front * Tachometer

* Crumple Zones Rear * Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front

* Auto-Lock * Roll Stability Control

* Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts * Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System

* Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket * Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents

* Daytime Running Lights * Electronic Messaging Assistance

* Front Headrests Adjustable * Exterior Mirrors Heated

* Power Windows * Suspension Rear Gas Shock Absorbers

* Suspension Rear Coil Springs * Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs

* Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms* Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent

* Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front * Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear

* Windows Lockout Button * Satellite Communications Uconnect

* Suspension Rear Coil Over Shock * Windows Rear Wiper With Washer

* Suspension Front Shock Type: Gas Shock Absorbers

* Windows Rear Defogger * Front Fog Lights Cornering

* Seats - Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Height

