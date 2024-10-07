How to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, more - 9to5Mac (2024)

How to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch Read more 9to5Mac tutorials: Comments Guides Author Michael Potuck's favorite gear FAQs References
Michael Potuck|Nov 11 2021 - 12:00 am PT

Having trouble with a locked Apple device? Follow along for how to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. We’ll look at several steps including an Activation Lock web tool from Apple that’s new for 2021.

Activation Lock is a security feature that is turned on when Find My is enabled. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Activation Lock helps you keep your device secure, even if it’s in the wrong hands, and can improve your chances of recovering it. Even if you erase your device remotely, Activation Lock can continue to deter anyone from reactivating your device without your permission. All you need to do is keep Find My [device] turned on, and remember your Apple ID and password.

This is different than an iOS/Apple Watch device passcode or your Mac’s password. You’ll see a screen like the image above asking for the Apple ID email and password if you’re having trouble with Activation Lock.

How to remove Activation Lock on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch

  1. If you can’t remember your Apple ID email, look it up here
  2. If you can’t remember your Apple ID password, reset it here
  3. If you can’t remember your security questions to reset your Apple ID password, call 800-APL-CARE (800-275-2273) in the US or reach out via support.apple.com to see if there are other options to recover your account
  4. If you’re in the US, there’s a new Activation Lock web tooltoward the bottom of the landing page, there’s an option to “Start an Activation Lock support request. Here are the conditions:
    • You must be the owner of the device – Proof of ownership documentation is required. Proof of ownership must include the product serial number, IMEI, or MEID.
    • Your data on the device will be erased – If Apple unlocks Activation Lock on your device, all files and data stored on your device will be permanently erased. Please note, restoring your device from a local backup will re-enable Activation Lock.
    • We can’t unlock a managed device – If your device is owned by a business or educational institution, please contact your IT department or manager. We also do not accept bulk requests.
    • Your device must not be in Lost Mode.
  5. In countries where the new Activation Lock tool isn’t available, visit an Apple Store with proof of purchase, it may be possibleremove the Activation Lock, but the device will be erased in the process

Outside of the steps above, there aren’t really any ways to remove Activation Lock on Apple Devices. There are instances of third-party companies popping up who offer device unlocking services like GrayShift. However, these options are usually cost thousands of dollars, are often intended for law enforcement, and Apple can render theexploits useless with a software update.

One exception is DriveSavers, who claims to have a consumer focused unlocking servicefor Apple devices. However, no pricing is listed on the website, and we can’t vouch for it in any way. Keep in mind most other third-party “unlocking services” will either be scams or temporary fixes.

The best solution is to work through the four steps above to recover your Apple ID and disable Activation Lock legitimately.

To read more about Activation Lock, check out Apple’s support doc here.

Can you remove activation lock on iPad without Apple ID password? ›

Sorry, but there is not secret bypass method that will let you use the device if you do not have the credentials to provide in the Activation Lock Screen. Your only solutions are those that have been provided already. If the Apple ID is yours, you can request a new password.

Can an iPhone activation lock be removed? ›

For iPhone, you might be able to remove Activation Lock on the web even if your device isn't offline. Go to www.iCloud.com/find. Sign in with your Apple ID, email address or phone number, then enter your password. Select the device that you want to remove from iCloud.

How do I turn off activation lock on my iPhone on my Macbook? ›

In the Profile Manager sidebar, click Devices. Select a device, then select Clear Activation Lock from the Action pop-up menu . The Activation Lock is cleared on the device.

Is it possible to remove an activation lock without a previous owner? ›

One of the ways to remove activation lock without previous owner is to present proof of purchase to the Apple support team. When you give this document to Apple, they can verify the original owner of the phone and then help you unlock the device.

Does factory reset remove activation lock? ›

In most cases, a factory reset does not remove the activation lock from the device. For example, if a phone is factory reset with the Google account logged in, the phone will still ask for those credentials once switched back on.

What is the activation lock bypass code? ›

An MDM Activation Lock bypass code is a cryptographic key code generated during the deployment of managed Apple devices through an MDM. This bypass code can clear the device's activation lock without the Apple ID and password.

How to deactivate activation lock on iPad? ›

You can go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Then, enter the password, and you can use your iPad without seeing the iCloud Activation lock again. Or, you can go to Settings > User Name > Find My to turn off Find My. Thus, you disable the activation lock permanently.

How much does Apple charge to remove activation lock? ›

There is NO COST you can pay to get Activation Lock removed.

What proof does Apple need to remove activation lock? ›

You have to show proof of ownership of your product, provide all documentation showing your purchase of the device. If you do not have additional proof of ownership, contact the reseller.

Does erasing a Mac remove the activation lock? ›

Remove Activation Lock on the web. Use the Erase All Content and Settings feature to erase your Mac and reset it to factory settings.

What if I forgot my Apple ID and password for activation lock? ›

If you forget your Apple ID or password

You can also sign in with other email addresses and phone numbers on file in your Apple ID account. If you don't remember your Apple ID, try to sign in with an email address or phone number that you use regularly with Apple Services.

Can activation lock be removed at Apple Store? ›

Yes, Apple can unlock it if you have proof of purchase and photo ID.

How do I remove the activation lock without previous owner on my Apple Watch? ›

There is no way to remove an iCloud activation lock on an Apple device. There is no such thing as a bypass. You absolutely must have the previous owner's information to unlock the device.

Can you jailbreak an iPhone to remove activation lock? ›

As mentioned earlier, jailbreaking an iPhone won't remove iCloud Activation Lock. If you want to bypass activation lock iPad, you'll need some iPhone unlockers like EaseUS MobiUnlock to help.

Can you unlock an iPhone that has been locked by owner? ›

First, if you know the Apple ID password, you can use it to unlock your iPhone on the "locked to owner" screen. Using the Apple ID and Password: Enter the Credentials: When you see the Activation Lock screen, enter the Apple ID and password that were originally used to set up the device.

Can I erase my iPad without Apple ID password? ›

Another way how to factory reset iPad without Apple ID password or passcode is via iTunes. Simply connect your device to a computer with iTunes installed. Put the iPad into recovery mode, then select the "Restore" option in iTunes to reset the device to factory settings.

What proof does Apple need to remove the activation lock? ›

You have to show proof of ownership of your product, provide all documentation showing your purchase of the device. If you do not have additional proof of ownership, contact the reseller.

How do I get rid of someone's Apple ID on my iPad without password? ›

You can use iTunes to restore your iPad to factory settings, which will remove the Apple ID together with other content from your iPad. If you can contact the previous owner of the locked iPad, you can sign out the Apple ID or remove the device from the iCloud account easily.

How to remove previous owner Apple ID without password? ›

And here's how to remove previous owner Apple ID without password in this way. Navigate to the Settings on your iPhone and go to iTunes & App Store. Click on the Apple ID and select the Sign Out option. Now, the Apple ID of the previous owner will be signed out automatically.

