Loge Box 102 Fenway (2024)

Loge Boxes at Fenway Park are a great option for fans who want to be in the shade, close to the field, and do not want to worry about obstructed seats.

Seats are just past the Red Sox dugout, fantastic view of the stage (even if it is across the outfield). It is closer in-person than it appears in the photo.

FAQs

Features & Amenities. Loge Boxes at Fenway Park are a great option for fans who want to be in the shade, close to the field, and do not want to worry about obstructed seats. Each section has less than 15 rows, with rows being labeled AA-NN, and the concourse tunnel located at row AA.

Diehard fans tend to sit in the bleachers, where things can get raucous (to say the least). In 2002, Fenway added 274 seats atop the beloved Green Monster, which are extremely popular. Field Boxes, also known as the "lower bowl,” have excellent views and are coveted among fans with money to spend.

The best hope for shade during a day game is in the infield grandstand. Fenway's old-fashioned jewel box design provides natural shade as grandstand seats are located directly under the upper deck. Just make sure not to get an obstructed view or a seat behind a column!

For those worried about sitting behind a pole, simply avoid all Grandstand sections. Most Grandstand seats come with some level of obstruction, so it's best to avoid them altogether.

In the deepest part of right field at Fenway Park, seat 21 in row 37 of section 42 is painted bright red, standing out amongst an endless sea of green. It's such a Fenway landmark that it's even visible on the official seating chart when fans buy tickets from RedSox.com.

How much does it cost to sit there. While the 'Red Seat' has historically cost $23 to $45 to sit in per game, baseball ticket prices have steadily rose throughout the years, so the iconic seat's price may have also risen towards the higher end of that range.

If you are not a Red Sox fan you are gonna love Fenway. It's small for a major league stadium and that makes it the best ever. While I prefer seats in the shaded areas there isn't a bad seat in the house. All because it's small.

The outfield grandstand sections (32 and 33) are alcohol free sections that are closer to the infield and are one of the best values at Fenway Park. To catch a foul ball, Baseball Bucket List recommends trying Sections 53, 64, 142 – 150 (on the third base side), and 20 -37 and 112 – 124 on the first base side.

This is an iconic stadium and a "bucket list" item that I always wanted to do, and my son and I had a wonderful time seeing the diehard RedSox fans, the ballpark, and the Green Monster. I think everyone should experience sitting on the Green Monster at least once.

Covered Seating at Fenway Park



There are covered seats in the Infield Grandstand sections on the lower level, behind home plate or on the 3rd base side of the ballpark, and farther back in one of those same sections or in a row that's covered.

Water can cost a pretty penny inside Fenway. While you are NOT allowed to bring food or drinks, they DO allow you to bring in water, provided it is in bottles of less than 16 ounces, and not in a glass container or a can. There are also a water fountain behind the grandstands on the third base side of home plate.

The Boston Red Sox is the first Major League Baseball team to use a solar water heating system at their ballpark. For the project, groSolar installed 28 Heliodyne solar collectors on the press roof of the stadium, close to the mechanical room where four 400-gallon storage tanks are located.

Bags, Containers and Coolers



Bags must be single-compartment and no larger than 12"x12"x6". Backpacks, backpack-style purses, duffel bags, and other multi-compartment bags are NOT permitted. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags containing essential medical equipment.

All Grandstand seats at Fenway Park are fully covered by the pavilion level.



a small separate area with seats in a sports stadium (= a large closed area with rows of seats around the sides and often with no roof): Almost half the loges were empty. The team announced that it would sell 1,200 loge seats in the upper deck at midfield.

Pavilion Box seats at Fenway Park are located directly behind Pavilion Club seats. Each section includes less than five rows, with Row A being closer to the front of the section. Although these seats don't get the same attention as the club seats directly in front of them, we think these seats provide good value.

