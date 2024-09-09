Pineapple Super Silver Haze aka Pineapple SSH Weed Strain Information | Leafly (2024)

Tried this strain today and I loved it! I was surprised how clear my mind was for how relaxed my body felt. I had zero issues with my memory getting out of whack. I hate the early Alzheimer's kinda effects some other Sativa Hybrid strains make me have with lots of "what was I just thinking and supposed to do?" moments. I like clear headed, daytime use strains so I can get through my sometimes arduous work and so far this is my favorite! Not a zippy high at all and it gave me a very positive, let's get things done quickly and effectively kinda attitude. I actually replaced the clutch on my dirt bike with zero issues from getting side tracked which is another Sativa thing I don't like. None of that with this strain. I'm gonna grow this for sure!