Pineapple Super Silver Haze aka Pineapple SSH Weed Strain Information | Leafly (2024)

4.6(65 ratings)

SativaTHC 18%CBG 2%THCV 1%

aka Pineapple SSH

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

    Focused

    .Energetic

    .Creative

  • Negatives:

    Dry mouth

    .Dizzy

    .Dry eyes

  • Helps with:

    Depression

    .Stress

    .Anxiety

  • calmingenergizing

    Pineapple Super Silver Haze effects are mostly energizing.

    low THChigh THC

    Pineapple Super Silver Haze potency is higher THC than average.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain effects

Reported by 65 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...Focused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Creative

Negatives

Loading...Dry mouth
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry eyes

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain flavors

Loading...Pineapple
Loading...Citrus
Loading...Sweet

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain helps with

  • Depression

    39% of people say it helps with

    Depression

  • Stress

    39% of people say it helps with

    Stress

  • Anxiety

    34% of people say it helps with

    Anxiety

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain reviews65

write a review

July 17, 2016

z........a

Euphoric

Focused

Happy

Was looking to clock in on for a 7-8 hour video game bender. The nice folks at the local shop here in Seattle recommended this. Nailed it! Felt focused, relaxed but never zombie mode. Fine with social interactions. Added this to my 'hot list'. Based on my experience, I'd have this be my 'wing man' at the next outdoor barbecue/social get together I'd prefer to miss, but have been shamed into attending.

March 19, 2017

t........i

Creative

Focused

Happy

Relaxed

Tried this strain today and I loved it! I was surprised how clear my mind was for how relaxed my body felt. I had zero issues with my memory getting out of whack. I hate the early Alzheimer's kinda effects some other Sativa Hybrid strains make me have with lots of "what was I just thinking and supposed to do?" moments. I like clear headed, daytime use strains so I can get through my sometimes arduous work and so far this is my favorite! Not a zippy high at all and it gave me a very positive, let's get things done quickly and effectively kinda attitude. I actually replaced the clutch on my dirt bike with zero issues from getting side tracked which is another Sativa thing I don't like. None of that with this strain. I'm gonna grow this for sure!

January 20, 2016

j........s

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Uplifted

The buds look so good I could eat them. They are a very crystalized mix of green and orange with a scent that is the closest to real pineapple weed can get. the high comes on quick providing a great head rush and a little burst of energy bringing with it a cascading wave if happiness and creativity that makes it impossible to be unhappy.

Strain spotlight

Pineapple Super Silver Haze strain genetics

First strain parentSsSuper Silver Hazeparent
Second strain parentPinPineappleparent

Pss

Pineapple Super Silver Haze

First strain childPeMPeach Mangochild
Second strain childPPaPineapple Pancakeschild

Photos of Pineapple Super Silver Haze

