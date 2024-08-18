TFT Set 7 Tier List - Patch 12.14 Meta Snapshot - BunnyMuffins (2024)

Updated every Friday https://bunnymuffins.lol/meta/
Video Guides at https://youtube.com/bunnymuffins/
Updated 7/29 – We are back!
Corki and Aurelion Sol EVERY GAME
NOTE: Augments greatly change the comp you run. For example if you get lots of emblems, you don’t need to run certain units or you chase an 8 or 9 synergy. Adaptation to your augments/items/units is key in Set 7
Check out the Patch Review!
Be on the lookout by bookmarking this page or subscribing to my YouTube for the latest news and comps.
Check LEVELING GUIDE so you know what to do for each comp (includes reroll)
Quick Tips for Climbing at Start of Season
9 Advanced Tips to get to Challenger
Best TFT Comps for Set 7 Patch 12.14
S: Astral, Cannoneer Corki, Jade,
A: Whispers, Mirage Daeja, Fast 9,
B: Olaf Reroll, Mage Nami, Bruiser Mage Sy’phen, Xayah, Swain Reroll, Yone Reroll, Guild Talon, Revel Cannoneer,
C: Bruiser Varus, Shapeshifter Nidalee, Legend Volibear, Guild Ryze, Dragonmancer Lee Sin, Dragons, Sett Reroll, Kayn Reroll, Diana Reroll, Ezreal Reroll, Ornny, Qiyana Reroll, Swiftshot Twitch, Karma Reroll,
Other: Double Trouble, Built Different
Note that Items don’t really matter that much, so don’t grief your game to get specific items unless I mention a specific item is required.
Try out different types of positioning and champions in these comps too! There is a ton of variation in TFT so be sure to check out the Core units and then flex the rest of your team!
Check out the Cheat Sheet for easy reference in each of your games!
Items
FAQ
Video Breakdown
TFT Comps Tier List Set 7
If you want to get the Star Guardian skins and want to support me, do it through my Riot shop!
https://shop.riotgames.com/c/BunnyMuffins/
In partnership with Riot Games, I may receive commission from purchases made using my affiliate link
S Tier: Best TFT Comps – Highly Flexible or Very Strong
Astral
Last Week’s Rank: N/A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low
Requirements:
- Bug abusing 9 Astral with good APM
Item Holder:
How to Play:
Reroll with 6 Astrals. Late game put in 9 Astrals, roll, get the rewards, then swap 6 Astrals back in
Core:
- 6 Astral
Augments: Luden’s High End Shopping, Portable Forge, Stand United
Counters
Corki Cannoneer
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low
Requirements:
- Trainer early helps
Item Holder:
How to Play:
Standard leveling
Core:
- Corki, 2 Cannoneer, Tanks
Augments: Stand United, Cybernetic, Cannoneer, Weakspot,
Counters
Jade + Carry
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: High
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low
Requirements:
Item Holder:
How to Play:
Standard leveling. Need to add an extra unit which can be a carry or a support unit. If you get Jade Crest, you can go 9 Jade
Core:
- Neeko, Soraka, Shi Oh Yu
Augments:
Counters
Join a growing community dedicated to improving at TFT and chat with other viewers at
A Tier: Solid TFT Team Comps. Weaker, less flexible, requires more luck than S-Tier
Elise or Sy’fen Whispers
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play:
Standard Leveling (focus on Sy’fen) OR reroll at 7 for Elise 3. Both are good
Items for Elise and Sy’fen (they use same things): Bloodthirster, Rageblade, Edge of Night, Infinity Edge, Quicksilver, Titan’s,
Core:
- Sy’fen, Whispers, Bruiser
Augments: Tri Force (for Elise), Titanic Strength, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Thrill of the Hunt, Big Friend
Counters
Mirage or Mirage Guild Daeja
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play: Gameplay
Standard Leveling. Don’t go 9. Roll at 8 for Nunu 3 and Yasuo and Bard
Items for Nunu: Warmogs, Redemption, Any other tank item
Items for Daeja: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Hand of Justice, Hextech Gunblade, Bloodthirster, Archangel’s Staff, Titan’s Resolve, Statikk Shiv
TIP: The Mirage variant doesn’t really change the build. BUT here are some small adjustments in case you need it!
Dawnbringer’s Determination: Heal at 50% HealtOnce per combat, rapidly heal at 50% Health: Nunu is insane with this. Warmogs super important. 3* Nunu very good! Can play Leona over Yone. On Daeja, prioritize damage, maybe you don’t need Gunblade/HoJ and do 3 damage items
Duelist’s Dexterity: Attacks grant Attack Speed: Daeja is the main carry, and get some damage such as Giantslayer, Statikk Shiv, JG/IE, Quicksilver. Rageblade still good, but slam other items too!
Executioner’s Edge: Always critically strike low Heath targets with Attacks and Abilities. Gain bonus Critial Strike Damage.: Focus on damage items to make the most of this
Warlord’s Honor: After winning any combat, gain bonus Health and Ability Power: Remember to give your units a stack on neutral rounds!
Electric Overload: When attacking or being hit by an attack, gain a chance to deal 8% of their maximum Health as magic damage to adjacent enemies: Great for your tanks. Great for Rageblade. Some tanks like Leona and Nunu can carry
Spellsword’s Enchantment: Each player combat, gain Ability Power per attack: Rageblade/Quicksilver great combo here as per usual
Pirate’s Greed: Gain a chest of loot after each player combat: Only use this for econ unless you are trying to make YouTube videos
Core:
- Daeja, Nunu,
Augments: Cavalier Crest/Crown/Unity, Mirage, Best Friends, Second Wind,
Counters
Ao Shin Tempest
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: High
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Good HP
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play:
Standard leveling. Go level 9 and play Legendaries. Ao Shin is the most used, but others can be used as well.
Core:
Augments: High End Shopping, Level Up, Meditation, Stand United,
Counters
For full gameplay and Q&A, check out my live stream at https://twitch.tv/bunnymuffinslol
B Tier: Playable, but not Preferred. These comps could be strong if uncontested.
Olaf Reroll
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Lots of Olafs
- Assassin Olaf is beyond strong
Item Holder: Kayn, Yone, Aatrox
How to Play: Gameplay
Reroll for Olaf and Diana 3* at level 7
Items for Olaf: Quicksilver, Rageblade, RFC, Runaan’s, HoJ, Deathblade, Titan’s Resolve
Items for Diana: Frozen Heart, Ionic Spark, Infinity Edge, Titan’s Resolve, Hand of Justice, Gunblade,
Core:
- 4 Scalescorn,
Augments: Tri Force, Titanic Strength, Tiamat, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Second Wind
Counters
- Big tank
Mages (Nami or Ryze carry)
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- 3 Astrals by 3-2 and decent gold
- Good augments (Luden’s Echo, Meditation, Cybernetic Uplink)
Item Holder: Nami, Vladimir, Skarner
How to Play: Gameplay
Nami Reroll: Go to level 6 at 3-2. Put in 3 Astral (Vlad/Nami/Skarner/Illaoi) and reroll from Nami 3*. After that, level up and go for Bard/Sona/Zoe in late game + 5 or 7 Mages depending if you get Mage Spatula
Ryze Reroll: 2 options. Ryze 3 is optional. Can either slowroll Ryze 3 at level 7 or 8, or go level 9 and just play more legendaries
- If you have high HP: Go to level 7 at 4-1 or 4-2 and roll for Ryze 2* Sylas 2*.
- If you have low HP: Roll at 3-2 for a stable board, then play standard after that
Items for Nami: Shojin + Archangels are two best. After that, can get more of those two or get Statikk Shiv, Rageblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap
Items for Sylas: Any 3 tank items. Warmogs, Titan’s Resolve, Bramble, Dragonclaw, Stoneplate, Sunfire Cape, Ionic Spark, anything tanky
Items for Ryze: Spear of Shojin, Archangel, AP items, Healing items,
Core:
- Nami, Vladimir, Sylas, Illaoi
Augments: Meditation, Intercosmic Gifts, Mage augments, Luden’s Echo, Cybernetic Uplink, Urf Grab Bag, Trade Sector
Counters
- High burst damage
- Anti healing
- Backline access
Bruiser Mage Sy’fen
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- High HP
Item Holder: Aatrox, Yone, Anyone
How to Play:
Standard leveling
Core:
- Sy’fen, Sylas, 3 Mage
Augments: Titanic Strength, Big Friend, Second Wind,
Counters
Xayah Ragewing or Guild Xayah
Last Week’s Rank: S
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
Item Holder: Ezreal, Twitch, any frontliner
How to Play:
Standard leveling
Make sure to have healing from either an item or Augment. Don’t need too much healing, just a tiny bit.
Core:
- Xayah, Hecarim, Shen, 2 Swiftshot
Augments: Stand United, Press the Attack, Scorch, Weakspot (if no Twitch), Celestial Blessing
Counters
Swain Dragonmancer
Last Week’s Rank: S
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Swain items
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play:
Reroll for Swain 3* at level 7
Items for Swain: Rageblade + Quicksilver, then Archangel or Giantslayer
Core:
- 6 Dragonmancer, 3 Ragewing
Augments: Scorch, Ascension, Portable Forge, Beast’s Den
Counters
Yone Reroll Guardians
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Lots of Yones early on and decent items (he can use a lot of items tho)
- Prefer a decent Mirage bonus for Yasuo (Spellsword, Warlord, Electric Overload, Duelist, Executioner)
Item Holder: Aatrox then Yone
How to Play:
Reroll at level 6 for Yone 3*. Can pick up Taric, Leona, Braum, Thresh 3* on the way. If you can’t get the Guardians to 3*, then you can drop to 2 Guardians and play other stuff such as Warrior or high cost units.
Items for Yone: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Titan’s, Giantslayer, HoJ, Deathblade, Bloodthirster, RFC, Edge of Night, Runaan’s, Gunblade, Shiv
Core:
- 2 Guardian, 2 Warrior, 2 Mirage
Augments: Featherweights, Celestial, Best Friends, Mirage, Loaded Dice, Portable Forge, Weakspot
Counters
- High single target ranged DPS
Talon Assassin Guild
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Easy
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
Item Holder: Kayn
How to Play:
Standard leveling
Core:
- Talon, Sejuani, 2 Assassin, 3+ Guild
Augments:
Counters
Cannoneer Revels
Last Week’s Rank: C
Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Lots of Tahm Kench early
Item Holder: Tristana, Tahm Kench
How to Play: Gameplay
Reroll at level 5 for Tahm Kench 3*. Go to level 6, reroll for Tristana/Jinx. Add in Revels/Cannoneers when you level up after
Core:
- Tristana, Tahm Kench, Jinx, Lulu, Corki, Sona,
Augments:
Counters
Rank up with a Challenger TFT Coach
Learn More
C Tier and Below: These are compositions that are weak, but if they are given to you, you might be forced to play them.
Varus Bruisers
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- AD Items
Item Holder: Ezreal, Skarner
How to Play: Gameplay
Reroll at level 7 for Varus 3*
Items for Illaoi: Any 3 tank items. Warmogs, Titan’s Resolve, Bramble, Dragonclaw, Stoneplate, Sunfire Cape, Redemption, anything tanky
Items for Varus: Deathblade, Runaan’s, Rageblade, Giant Slayer, HoJ, any attack damage/attack speed item
Core:
- Varus, Illaoi, 2 Swiftshot, 2+ Bruiser
Augments: Press the Attack, Second Wind, Weakspot, Best Friend, Trade Sector, Makeshift Armor
Counters
- % health damage
- Backline damage
Nidalee Reroll Shapeshifters
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Low
Requirements:
- Decent items for Nidalee
- Early Astrals
Item Holder: Nidalee
How to Play:
Hyper roll for Nidalee at 3-1. With Astrals up, you almost always hit
Items for Nidalee: Rageblade, Quicksilver, Deathblade, Titans, Giantslayer, Bloodthirster, Infinity Edge, HoJ, Runaan’s, RFC, Shiv
Core:
- 4 Shapeshifter
Augments: Ascension, Electrocharge, Beast’s Den, Weakspot, Second Wind, Portable Forge, Radiant Relics, Verdant Veil
Counters
Ezreal Reroll
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: High
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Lots of Ezreals
Item Holder: Aatrox, Yone, Anyone
How to Play:
Reroll at level 5 for Ezreal 3*. Ezreal>Leona>Taric>Karma
Level up to 6. If you have lots of Ashe/Braum/Thresh, then you can reroll for them. If not, power level up and add in more units
Ezreal Items: Gunblade (if you don’t have healing from an Augment), Archangel, Jeweled Gauntlet, Statik Shiv, Giant Slayer, Blue Buff, Rageblade, Handof Justice, Rabadon’s
Core:
- Ezreal, Ashe, Taric, Leona, 3 Jade
Augments: Blue Battery, Big Friend, Trade Sector, Luden’s Echo, Featherweights
Counters
Dragon Alliance or Dragon Horde
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Dragon Alliance or Dragon Horde
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play: Gameplay
Standard leveling. Do not force this comp, only go for it AFTER you get the Dragon augment. Roll at level 7 if low health, if not go 8 and roll and click all the dragon units. Don’t stress about specific dragons, just play whoever you can 2*. Ideall you have at least 1 tank and 1 dps dragon.
Core:
- 3+ Dragons
Augments: Dragon Alliance, Dragon Horde, Second Wind, Celestial Blessing, Portable Forge, Radiant Relics
Counters
- % health damage
- Scalescorn
Volibear Dragonmancer or Cavalier
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Volibear items
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play:
Reroll for Volibear 3* at level 7
Items for Volibear: Rageblade + Quicksilver, then Bloodthirster, Titan’s, HoJ
Core:
- 6 Dragonmancer
Augments: Tri Force, Celestial Blessing, Eye of the Storm
Counters
Guild Ryze
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
Item Holder: Vladimir, Heimerdinger, Nami
How to Play:
Reroll on 7 for Ryze 3 or go level 8 for more synergies
Ryze likes 1 mana item + healing (either from Gunblade, HoJ, BT, or Augment) + damage item (JG, Hat, Archangel)
Core:
- Ryze, 3+ Guild, 3 Mages, Tank
Augments: Luden’s Echo, Guild Augments, Celestial Blessing, Blue Battery
Counters
Lee Sin Dragonmancer
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: Medium
Requirements:
- Lots of Lee Sins
- Assassin Olaf is beyond strong
Item Holder: Anyone
How to Play:
Reroll for Lee Sin 3* at level 7. Can alos pick up Volibear and Swain
Items for Lee Sin: He can use so many. Damage build seems to be the best. HoJ, JG, IE, Titan’s, BT, Sunfire, Stoneplate, Ionic, Gunblade, Redemption, Bramble, Archangel, Dragonclaw,
Put leftover tank items on Neeko, then leftover damage on Yasuo
Core:
- 6 Dragonmancer
Augments: Eye of the Storm, Tri Force, Second Wind, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Blue Battery, Protable Forge, Radiant Relics
Counters
- High single target damage
Sett Ragewings
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Lots of Setts
Item Holder: Sett
How to Play:
Reroll for Sett at level 5. Then power level up fast 9 get Shyvana. 6 or 9 Ragewing is fine
Items for Sett: Quicksilver, Rageblade, Deathblade, Titan’s
Core:
- Sett, 6 Ragewing
Augments: Featherweights, Scorch, Weakspot, Best Friends
Counters
- Single target damage
Kayn Assassin Reroll
Last Week’s Rank: B
Difficulty: Low
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Lots of Kayns early
- Infinity Edge
- Good Augments or maybe an Assassin Spat
Item Holder: Anyone then Kayn
How to Play:
Reroll at level 6 for Kayn 3*. Can pick up Qiyana and Shen 3* on the way.
Items for Kayn: Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Bloodthirster, Runaan’s, Quicksilver, HoJ, Giantslayer
Core:
- 2-6 Assassin, 3 Ragewing
Augments: Featherweights, Assassin, Featherweights, Scorch, Cybernetic Implants, Double Trouble
Counters
- Frontline carry or good positioning
Diana Reroll
Last Week’s Rank: A
Difficulty: Medium
Item/Augment Dependency: Medium
Variance: High
Requirements:
- Lots of Diana
Item Holder: Kayn
How to Play:
Reroll for Diana 3* at level 7. Can go for Olaf 3 ONLY if you have extra items for him. Talon is secondary carry
Items for Diana: Ionic Spark, Infinity Edge, Titan’s Resolve, Hand of Justice, Gunblade,
Core:
- Diana, 4 Scalescorn, 2 Assassin
Augments: Tri Force, Cavalier Unity, Celestial Blessing, Wise Spending, Thrill of the Hunt, Sunfire Board, Axiom Arc
Counters
- Positioning
- High single target damage
To get the latest video tutorials, head on over to my channel at https://youtube.com/bunnymuffins
TFT Items
Carousel Item Priority (Start of Game)
High Priority >>>> Low Priority
FAQ
- How are compositions ranked?
- There are many factors, but the two strongest ones are how often they can be played and how strong they are when you get it. Think of it like frequency of being played combined with how well it can potentially do.
- I also rank them based on how often the best players in the world play each comp (top 10 players in major regions)
- Why isn’t XYZ Comp here?
- Probably not played enough, not strong enough, or maybe it hasn’t been discovered yet and will hopefully be added next week.
- It’s also impossible to fit every single variation of every composition on a tier list, so expect variations of these comps to do well too.
- I also add in different versions of different comps in the notes, so be sure to read through them! (For example, one synergy might have two different playstyles such as reroll or standard)
- [Legendary Unit] carry is the best in the game, where is it?
- It is not reliable to have a 5 cost carry as a composition because you will not be able to get a 2* Legendary consistently. There may be metas where there are ‘Fast 9’ comps, but these often use any legendary they can get instead of a specific one.
- What does Difficulty, Item Dependency, and Variance mean?
- Difficulty is how hard the composition is to play. Difficulty does not factor into the strength or viability of the composition but serves as a factor for new players.
- Item dependency is how important specific items are to the composition.
- Variance is the approximate placement range of the composition. For example, a consistent Top 4 composition has Low variance. A composition that either places 1st or 8th has a High variance.
- Does what composition I play matter?
- No. Playing TFT well matters a lot more
- I can’t get these exact items every game
- You don’t need perfect items or exact items unless specified in the Requirements section. Most of the time you just need ‘playable’ items and not ‘best in slot’ (BIS)
- You are wrong, XYZ comp should be in S tier and ABC player said this S tier comp sucks
- Everyone has different opinions. I try to take a data based approach by analyzing games from the best players in each region to combine all their opinions.
- At the end of the day, comp doesn’t matter much compared to just playing TFT well (rolling, managing econ, positioning, etc). If you check out the best players, you will see that each player favors different compositions yet they are all very highly ranked.
- When is this site updated?
- Every Friday
- Where can I learn more?
- There are many resources and players to learn from. I suggest starting at my YouTube channel and this website.
Knowing how to get better at TFT is much more important than knowing what compositions to play. Knowing how to play Teamfight Tactics will help you no matter what patch it is.
Tier placement assumes strong play. Refer to Difficulty metric before attempting to play.