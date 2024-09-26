2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale - Longmont, CO - craigslist (2024)

QR Code Link to This Post

Victory Motors of Colorado

STOCK #:

J21181

(720) 897-5737📞📲

The 2016 Ford F-150 XLT boasts a spirited EcoBoost 2.7-liter V6 engine under its hood, delivering an impressive blend of power and efficiency. With its turbocharged design, this engine churns out robust horsepower and torque, ensuring responsive performance in any driving situation. Whether you're towing heavy loads or cruising through city streets, the F-150 XLT delivers a smooth and capable ride. Its rugged yet refined exterior design commands attention, while the spacious and comfortable interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Packed with advanced features and technology, including Ford's SYNC infotainment system, the 2016 F-150 XLT offers a truly modern driving experience.

SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR:2016

MAKE:Ford

MODEL:F-150

VIN:1FTEW1CPXGKF47570

TRIM:XLT

MILEAGE:72,717

COLOR:Gray / Gray

BODY:Truck

TRANS:6-Speed Shiftable Automatic

ENGINE:2.7 6 Cyl

FUEL:Gasoline

DRIVE:RWD

MPG:19 City / 26 Hwy

📋 CARFAX Available on this 2016 Ford F-150

Website: https://www.victorymotorsofcolorado.com

Phone:(720) 897-5737

* Bluetooth * Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar reclining

* 4 * Front headrests: adjustable 3

* Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench * Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar reclining

* 4 * Rear headrests: adjustable 3

* Rear seat folding: folds up split * Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

* Upholstery: cloth * ABS: 4-wheel

* Electronic brakeforce distribution: * Electronic parking brake:

* Emergency braking preparation: * Front brake diameter: 13.8

* Front brake type: ventilated disc * Front brake width: 1.34

* Power brakes: * Rear brake diameter: 13.2

* Rear brake type: ventilated disc * Rear brake width: 0.87

* Daytime running lights: * Front fog lights:

* Headlights: auto on/off halogen * wiper activated

* Taillights: rear center * Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

* Child safety door locks: * Child seat anchors: LATCH system

* Impact sensor: post-collision safety system * Programmable safety key:

* Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger * Front airbags: dual

* Side airbags: front * Side curtain airbags: front rear

* Side mirror adjustments: manual folding power * Front wipers: intermittent

* Power windows: * Rear privacy glass:

* Solar-tinted glass: rear * 2-stage unlocking doors:

* Anti-theft system: alarm engine immobilizer * perimeter alarm

* Power door locks: auto-locking * Steering ratio: 17

* Emergency locking retractors: front * Front seatbelts: 3-point

* Rear seatbelts: 3-point * Seatbelt force limiters: front

* Seatbelt pretensioners: front * Axle ratio: 3.55

* Drive mode selector: * Front shock type: gas

* Front spring type: coil * Front stabilizer bar:

* Front struts: * Front suspension classification: independent

* Front suspension type: double wishbone * Rear shock type: gas

* Rear spring type: leaf * Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

* Rear suspension type: multi-leaf * Phone: pre-wired for phone

* Wireless data link: Bluetooth * Antenna type: mast

* Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth USB * jack

* In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback single disc * Radio: AM/FM voice operated

* Radio data system: * Speed sensitive volume control:

* Total speakers: 6 * Spare tire mount location: underbody

* Spare tire size: full-size * Spare wheel type: steel

* Tire Pressure Monitoring System: * Tire type: all season

* Wheel locks: spare only * Wheels: painted aluminum

* Clock: * Compass:

* Digital odometer: * External temperature display:

* Gauge: oil pressure tachometer * transmission temperature

* Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in. * Warnings and reminders: low fuel level low oil level

* maintenance due * tire fill alert

* Front air conditioning: * Front air conditioning zones: single

* Armrests: front center * Door sill trim: scuff plate

* Floor mat material: carpet * Floor material: carpet

* Floor mats: front rear * Interior accents: chrome

* Steering wheel trim: urethane * Door handle color: black

* Front bumper color: chrome * Grille color: chrome chrome surround

* Mirror color: black * Pickup bed light:

* Pickup bed type: styleside * Rear bumper color: chrome

* Tailgate: power locking removable * Window trim: black

* Cargo tie downs: * Tow/Haul mode:

* Trailer wiring: 4-pin * Assist handle: front rear

* Capless fuel filler system: * Cruise control:

* Cupholders: front rear * Keypad entry:

* Multi-function remote: keyless entry * One-touch windows: 2

* Power outlet(s): 12V front * Power steering:

* Power windows: lockout button * Rearview mirror: manual day/night

* Retained accessory power: * Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

* Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control * Storage: door pockets front seatback

* under front seats * Vanity mirrors: dual

* Infotainment: SYNC * Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.

* Hill holder control: * Roll stability control:

* Stability control: * Traction control:

* Trailer stability control:

Victory Motors of Colorado

1325 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501

Call or Text today!

(720) 897-5737 📞

Subject to prior sale. The price listed for this vehicle does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit or Liability Insurance, Delivery Fee, and negotiable State Documentary Service Fee. The Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Vehicle Pricing - Where permitted by law, all dealer fees and amounts must be disclosed in a clear, conspicuous and legible fashion. There are no exclusions. The Dealership is not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle.

