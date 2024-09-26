2021 Chevrolet Colorado for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

CL
  • post
  • account

  • favorites

  • hidden

CL ...

Posted

Contact Information:

print

image 1 of 24

2021 Chevrolet Colorado for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (1)

13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd

google map

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

VIN: 1GCHSCEA9M1232936

fuel: gas

odometer: 39721

paint color: black

title status: clean

transmission: automatic

type: truck

QR Code Link to This Post

Gage Auto Sales

STOCK #:49266
CALL:(877) 430-8792📞

COPY THIS LINK AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://atmxi.com/CL-OgmK
⚡ CAPTAIN CREDIT....CREDIT FORGIVENESS✔Bad things happen to good people.....We Can Help!!
✔ We'll work with you to finance the vehicle you want even if you have:

↪ Repo's
↪ Slow Pays
↪ Collections
↪ Judgements
↪ Tax liens
↪ BankruptcyFAST FRIENDLY PRE-APPROVAL AT: http://atmxi.com/financing/7

✳ Credit Forgivennes and Captain Credit are Exclusive programs of Gage Auto Sales Inc.


VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR: 2021
MAKE:Chevrolet
MODEL:Colorado
STOCK #: 49266
PRICE: $21,460
VIN: 1GCHSCEA9M1232936
TRIM: LT
MILEAGE: 39,721
COLOR: Black /
BODY: 4x2 Extended Cab 6 ft. LB
TRANS: Automatic
ADID: F3910E875056A981
ENGINE: 2.5L 2.5L I4 200hp 191ft. lbs.
FUEL: Gasoline
DRIVE: 2WD
MPG: 19 City / 25 Hwy


FEATURES

* Airbags - Front - Dual * Air Conditioning - Front - Single Zone
* Air Conditioning - Front * Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation
* Airbags - Front - Side * Airbags - Front - Side Curtain
* Air Conditioning - Air Filtration * Audio Streaming: Bluetooth
* Audio - Antenna: Mast * Audio - Antenna: Diversity
* Power Brakes * Airbags - Rear - Side Curtain
* Audio Auxiliary Input: USB * Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack
* Audio Auxiliary Input: IPod/IPhone Integration * Audio - Radio Data System
* Audio - Radio: AM/FM * Audio - Radio: Touch Screen Display
* Floor Material Carpet * Floor Mats Front
* Front Brakes Ventilated Disc * Assist Handle Front
* Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc * Braking Assist
* Audio System 6 Speakers * Audio - Speed Sensitive Volume Control
* Floor Mat Material Carpet * Child Seat Anchors LATCH System
* Rear Floor Mats * Reading Lights Front
* Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Braking assist hill start assist
* ABS Brakes (4-Wheel) * Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
* Capless Fuel Filler System * Assist Handle Rear
* Cruise Control * Power Steering Speed-Proportional
* Storage In Dash * Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage
* Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry With Panic Alarm
* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cruise Controls
* Storage Under Rear Seats * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Phone
* Rear View Camera * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Audio
* Storage Door Pockets * Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry
* Doors Side Door Type: Dual Rear-Hinged Access Doors
* Storage Sunglasses Holder * Rear View Monitor In Dash
* Front 12V Power Outlet(s) * Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline
* Overhead Console * Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
* Steering Wheel Tilt And Telescopic * Engine Battery Saver
* Grille Color Black With Chrome Accents * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Multi-Function Screen Controls
* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Voice Recognition Controls
* Trip Odometer * External Temperature Display
* Fuel Economy Display Range * Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level
* Phone Voice Activated * Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2
* Fuel Economy Display MPG * Headlights Auto Delay Off
* Mirror Color Body-Color * Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front
* Exterior Mirrors Power * Headlights Auto On/Off
* Traction Control With Trailer Stability Assist * Security Engine Immobilizer
* Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger
* Headlights Halogen * Stability Control
* Front Seatbelts: 3-Point * Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function
* Front Suspension Classification: Independent * Rear Seats Jumpseats
* Spare Tire Underbody Mount Location * Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating
* Spare Tire Temporary Size * Number Of Rear Headrests 2
* Traction Control * Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point
* Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline * Rear Bumper Color Body-Color
* Window Trim Chrome * Power Door Locks Anti-Lockout Feature
* Seats Cloth Upholstery * Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming
* Clock * Security Anti-Theft Alarm System
* Multi-Function Display * Digital Odometer
* Oil Pressure Gauge * Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front
* Front Suspension Type: Strut * Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding
* Number Of Front Headrests 2 * Phone Wireless Data Link Bluetooth
* Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level * Electronic Messaging Assistance With Voice Recognition
* Tachometer * Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front
* Auto-Lock * Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder
* Programmable Safety Key MyKey * Fixed Rear Headrests
* Cargo Bed Light * Interior Chrome Accents
* Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket * Rear Step Bumper
* Daytime Running Lights * One-Touch Windows: 1
* Front Headrests Adjustable * Suspension Rear Leaf Springs
* Suspension Rear Twin-Tube Gas Shock Absorbers
* Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs * Power Windows: With Safety Reverse
* Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent * Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front
* Suspension Front Shock Type: Twin-Tube Gas Shock Absorbers
* Satellite Communications OnStar * Suspension Front Arm Type: Upper And Lower Control Arms
* Tailgate EZ-Lift * Voice Guided Directions - Satellite Communications
* Vehicle Assistance App - Roadside Assistance * Wifi Capable
* Tailgate Power Locking * Infotainment With Apple Carplay Ready
* Linked Or Integrated Apps - Vehicle Utility: Service And Maintenance
* Linked Or Integrated Apps - Vehicle Utility: Parked Car Finder
* Linked Or Integrated Apps * Infotainment With Android Auto Ready
* Seats - Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height * In Car Entertainment-Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System

DEALER ADDRESS

Gage Auto Sales
13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd
Milwaukie, 97222
DA7892

Call today!
(877) 430-8792📞

🚗 For more vehicles by this seller
* Copy and paste this link into your browser:
http://atmxi.com/inventory/7


Subject to prior sale. The price listed for this vehicle does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit or Liability Insurance, Delivery Fee, and negotiable State Documentary Service Fee. The Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Vehicle Pricing - Where permitted by law, all dealer fees and amounts must be disclosed in a clear, conspicuous and legible fashion. There are no exclusions. The Dealership is not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle.

automatics, 2017, 17, 2018, 18, 2019, 19, 2020, 20, 2021, 21, 2022, 22, 2023, 23, 2024, 24, 2025, 25
AD ID: F3910E875056A981

† Monthly payment estimate is calculated on a 6.99% APR for 72 months with $1,000 down and selling price of $21,460 on approved credit. This estimate is for illustrative purposes only and doesn't account for financing pre-qualifications, acquisition fees, destination charges, tax, title, and other fees and incentives or represent a financing offer or guarantee of credit from the seller.

Powered by Automoxie.com

    post id: 7764570089

    posted:

    updated:

    ♥ best of [?]

    loading

    reading

    writing

    saving

    searching

    refresh the page.

    2021 Chevrolet Colorado for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    Health insurance opt out form: Fill out & sign online
    Bill Pay Service FAQ – Recurring Payments – Wells Fargo
    Blak Stellenanzeigen
    German submarine U-441 explained
    Milady Cima Login
    Myid Disney Hub Login
    Wide West Looking to Beat the Boys in Umphrey Turf Sprint | Hallandale Beach, Florida
    The Story of Ruby Bridges
    Upc 810056145712
    Five years after brutal attack severed her spine, Tracy Otto proudly calls herself a Paralympian
    The Old Way Showtimes Near Cannon Valley Cinema 10
    Photos: George Clooney
    Fncs Wiki
    Past Lives Showtimes Near Mary Pickford Theatre
    Who Hires Gangstalkers
    FAQ: Antworten auf all deine Fragen - Jelbi
    14 Things To Do In Dayton: Complete Guide To The Gem City Of Ohio
    Wush Ear Cleaner Commercial Actor
    Abeka Graduation Dress Code
    Kirksey's Mortuary Obituaries
    352-730-1982
    $500 Free Holiday FAQ's
    ≥ Mercedes-Benz C-klasse Estate 180 AMG Line | Panorama - Schu — Mercedes-Benz — Marktplaats
    Random Animal Hybrid Generator Wheel
    Florida Lottery Official Website
    Plost Dental
    Virginia Tech Football Recruiting 247
    Opis Pitt County Mobile
    2024 NFL Week 3 odds, lines, spreads for all 16 games
    Kimball Clark Obituary Beeville Tx
    How Long Does Displate Take To Ship
    Little League Coach Daily Themed Crossword
    Walgreens Alma School And Dynamite
    Borlette Florida Haïti
    Jim Rau Dog Shows Results
    پنچ فیلم ضد جنگ در ایران: از باشو تا اتوبوس شب - BBC News فارسی
    Craigslist West Valley
    Florence Al Craigslist
    Ktbs Payroll Login
    Naughty Neighbor Tumblr
    104 Whiley Road Lancaster Ohio
    Find Such That The Following Matrix Is Singular.
    Ksfy Live Doppler
    Dirty Curve Epub
    Lesson 5 Homework 4.5 Answer Key
    College football schedule, games 2024: What to watch in Week 4, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times
    Filmy Met
    Myhrconnect Kp
    Bones And All Showtimes Near Cinemark Tinseltown Usa And Xd
    Incorruptible Pure Pureness/Other Media
    Map Showing All 612 Costco Store Locations In The US - Brilliant Maps
    Latest Posts
    Collabwriting: How to create shareable notes on any web page - and more
    Abortion, guns, Trump and more: These are the Supreme Court’s biggest remaining cases | CNN Politics
    Article information

    Author: Reed Wilderman

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5623

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

    Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Reed Wilderman

    Birthday: 1992-06-14

    Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

    Phone: +21813267449721

    Job: Technology Engineer

    Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

    Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.