2021 Chevrolet Colorado for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

49266

(877) 430-8792



https://atmxi.com/CL-OgmK

http://atmxi.com/financing/7

YEAR: 2021

MAKE:Chevrolet

MODEL:Colorado

STOCK #: 49266

PRICE: $21,460

VIN: 1GCHSCEA9M1232936

TRIM: LT

MILEAGE: 39,721

COLOR: Black /

BODY: 4x2 Extended Cab 6 ft. LB

TRANS: Automatic

ADID: F3910E875056A981

ENGINE: 2.5L 2.5L I4 200hp 191ft. lbs.

FUEL: Gasoline

DRIVE: 2WD

MPG: 19 City / 25 Hwy

* Airbags - Front - Dual * Air Conditioning - Front - Single Zone

* Air Conditioning - Front * Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation

* Airbags - Front - Side * Airbags - Front - Side Curtain

* Air Conditioning - Air Filtration * Audio Streaming: Bluetooth

* Audio - Antenna: Mast * Audio - Antenna: Diversity

* Power Brakes * Airbags - Rear - Side Curtain

* Audio Auxiliary Input: USB * Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack

* Audio Auxiliary Input: IPod/IPhone Integration * Audio - Radio Data System

* Audio - Radio: AM/FM * Audio - Radio: Touch Screen Display

* Floor Material Carpet * Floor Mats Front

* Front Brakes Ventilated Disc * Assist Handle Front

* Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc * Braking Assist

* Audio System 6 Speakers * Audio - Speed Sensitive Volume Control

* Floor Mat Material Carpet * Child Seat Anchors LATCH System

* Rear Floor Mats * Reading Lights Front

* Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Braking assist hill start assist

* ABS Brakes (4-Wheel) * Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

* Capless Fuel Filler System * Assist Handle Rear

* Cruise Control * Power Steering Speed-Proportional

* Storage In Dash * Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage

* Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry With Panic Alarm

* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cruise Controls

* Storage Under Rear Seats * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Phone

* Rear View Camera * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Audio

* Storage Door Pockets * Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry

* Doors Side Door Type: Dual Rear-Hinged Access Doors

* Storage Sunglasses Holder * Rear View Monitor In Dash

* Front 12V Power Outlet(s) * Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline

* Overhead Console * Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6

* Steering Wheel Tilt And Telescopic * Engine Battery Saver

* Grille Color Black With Chrome Accents * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Multi-Function Screen Controls

* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Voice Recognition Controls

* Trip Odometer * External Temperature Display

* Fuel Economy Display Range * Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level

* Phone Voice Activated * Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2

* Fuel Economy Display MPG * Headlights Auto Delay Off

* Mirror Color Body-Color * Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front

* Exterior Mirrors Power * Headlights Auto On/Off

* Traction Control With Trailer Stability Assist * Security Engine Immobilizer

* Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger

* Headlights Halogen * Stability Control

* Front Seatbelts: 3-Point * Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function

* Front Suspension Classification: Independent * Rear Seats Jumpseats

* Spare Tire Underbody Mount Location * Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating

* Spare Tire Temporary Size * Number Of Rear Headrests 2

* Traction Control * Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point

* Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline * Rear Bumper Color Body-Color

* Window Trim Chrome * Power Door Locks Anti-Lockout Feature

* Seats Cloth Upholstery * Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming

* Clock * Security Anti-Theft Alarm System

* Multi-Function Display * Digital Odometer

* Oil Pressure Gauge * Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front

* Front Suspension Type: Strut * Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding

* Number Of Front Headrests 2 * Phone Wireless Data Link Bluetooth

* Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level * Electronic Messaging Assistance With Voice Recognition

* Tachometer * Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front

* Auto-Lock * Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder

* Programmable Safety Key MyKey * Fixed Rear Headrests

* Cargo Bed Light * Interior Chrome Accents

* Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket * Rear Step Bumper

* Daytime Running Lights * One-Touch Windows: 1

* Front Headrests Adjustable * Suspension Rear Leaf Springs

* Suspension Rear Twin-Tube Gas Shock Absorbers

* Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs * Power Windows: With Safety Reverse

* Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent * Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front

* Suspension Front Shock Type: Twin-Tube Gas Shock Absorbers

* Satellite Communications OnStar * Suspension Front Arm Type: Upper And Lower Control Arms

* Tailgate EZ-Lift * Voice Guided Directions - Satellite Communications

* Vehicle Assistance App - Roadside Assistance * Wifi Capable

* Tailgate Power Locking * Infotainment With Apple Carplay Ready

* Linked Or Integrated Apps - Vehicle Utility: Service And Maintenance

* Linked Or Integrated Apps - Vehicle Utility: Parked Car Finder

* Linked Or Integrated Apps * Infotainment With Android Auto Ready

* Seats - Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height * In Car Entertainment-Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System



13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd

Milwaukie, 97222

DA7892

(877) 430-8792

↪ http://atmxi.com/inventory/7

