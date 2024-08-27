Best Sativa Strain Information and Review (2024)

Have you been thinking about new strains to try? Well, there is definitely plenty to choose from.

The bigger challenge is finding the right one.

Never fear! We’ve collected our twelve favorite sativa-dominant strains to give you some place to start. Here are some of the best sativa strains for growing and enjoying.

Our list of the best sativa strains to grow Blue Dream Bruce Banner Super Silver Haze Maui Wowie Super Lemon Haze Purple Haze Blue Haze Amnesia Haze 80/20 Strawberry Cough 80/20 Pineapple Haze AK-47 Trainwreck

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a beautiful strain quite famous on America’s West Coast. An 80/20 sativa-dominant strain, Blue Dream is a cross between Blueberry and Haze.

It has a high THC content, but it lacks sedative side effects, so it can easily be consumed during the day.

Blue Dream has a sweet, berry-like scent, and is known for its euphoric, calm high.

If you’re looking to grow a sativa strain, Blue Dream is one of the highest yielding popular strains that you could try.

What’s the Blue Dream strain yield? 21 oz per square meter.

This green giant tops out at taller than seven feet and is ready for harvest in 8 weeks.

Harvests can be as large as 19 oz. per square yard, and the THC content is up to 25%. Long story short, Bruce Banner is a straight-up superhero strain! It can be grown indoors or outside in a sunny climate.

It’s not quite a beginner strain – it has an intense, quick high, and the plant itself grows very quickly.

However, for someone with a green thumb, Bruce Banner is probably one of the best sativa strains you could consider.

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze is one of the most sativa-heavy strains on this list, at 90/10. It won the High Times Cannabis Cup three years running, for its high-energy high and overall uplifting effects.

Most users report euphoria, creativity, and high energy within minutes of trying this strain out.

Super Silver Haze can be a little finicky for the beginner grower, so be ready to put some attention into the seven-foot-tall plants.

This famous strain is more than worth the effort for the high, however!

What’s the Super Silver Haze strain yield? 19 oz per square meter

Maui Wowie

Tasting like pineapple and ready to pep you up, Maui Wowie is a super-easy strain to grow in warm, wet climates or a bright indoor setup.

It’s a lightweight high, allowing you to get stuff done with the energy this classic strain will give you.

This plant can deliver a great yield in 8 weeks, making it an efficient choice for a grower looking for a sativa strain to lighten their load.

What’s the Maui Wowie strain yield? Up to 17 oz per square meter

Super Lemon Haze

The Super Lemon Haze is a zesty, citrusy 80/20 sativa blend. It’s a hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, and it’s reminiscent of lemonhead candies in both taste and smell.

While it’s a bright flavor, it’s not as sharp as you might expect! The high, however, is plenty sharp, and most people consider the effects to be especially energetic.

Growing this strain will take a little effort, but by no means is it difficult. Put some sunshine in your day with the Super Lemon Haze.

What’s the Super Lemon Haze strain yield? Up to 25 oz per square meter

Purple Haze

A historical sensation that was made famous by Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze is a veteran sativa blend that will make any psychonaut satisfied.

A descendant of Haze and Purple Thai, this lovely lavender strain has a sweet, earthy flavor with hints of spice.

It flowers fast and stays a manageable size while maintaining a significant yield, so it’s great for people who are a little space-constrained in their growing.

A true classic, Purple Haze is one of the best sativa strains out there for someone looking to get back to basics.

What’s the Purple Haze strain yield Up to 19 oz per square meter

Blue Haze

Blue Haze strain is a tasty, versatile strain that is good for what ails you – literally. It delivers a balanced high that affects both the body and the mind and has a THC content upwards of 20%.

It also has a moderate CBD content, while avoiding couchlock symptoms. Many people swear by Blue Haze for everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

It’s one of the best sativa strains to grow indoors because the plants remain moderately sized, and it’s easier to keep conditions as stable as the strain prefers. Blue Haze is a great daytime, nighttime, anytime strain!

What’s the Blue Haze strain yield? Up to 17 oz per square meter

Amnesia Haze 80/20

If you’ve ever been to Amsterdam, you’ve probably tried Amnesia Haze. It’s easy to find in coffee shops around the city.

As recently as 2012, this strain won the Sativa Cup for its beloved, creative high, and easy grow.

It’s a compact plant with an earthy, citrus-heavy flavor that comes from its wide variety of landrace ancestors.

Amnesia Haze is a hardy plant, but due to its size, its harvests are not quite as large as some other strains on this list. But everything else about it makes it l worth the time, especially for city growers.

What’s the Amnesia Haze strain yield? Up to 25 oz per square meter

Strawberry Cough 80/20

Strawberry Cough is a strain with some mysterious origins – no one is quite sure where it came from.

The plant itself has a pink tinge to its leaves, and rumor has it that the strain was first found in a strawberry field.

It’s easy to grow, quick flowering, and has an excellent yield, which is why it is a grower’s favorite.

Users love it for its strawberry scent, and potent effects – just keep an eye out for the intense sensations that often makes even veteran users cough – hence the name!

What’s the Strawberry Cough strain yield? Up to 17 oz per square meter

Pineapple Haze

Are you ready for a tropical treat? Pineapple Haze combines the mental euphoria of Haze with the tastiness that you’d expect from a strain with pineapple in its name.

This strain is for those with the time to wait for a great result. It’s a huge plant with huge yields, but it takes time to get those results –12 weeks to be exact.

If you’re in a warm climate, you can grow Pineapple Haze outside and be ready to reap the rewards at the end of the season.

What’s the Pineapple Haze strain yield? 19 oz per square meter

AK-47

AK-47 is the result of a cross between a variety of landrace strains – none of them from Russia, despite what its name might imply.

This strain remains compact while having harvest sizes up to 14 oz. per square yard, and a THC content upwards of 20%.

It’s a 65/35 sativa-dominant strain, which is a little less than most other strains on this list, but this provides a balanced effect that gives most people a relaxed, happy high.

What’s the AK-47 strain yield? 14 oz per square meter

Trainwreck

Another 65/35 sativa-dominant strain, Trainwreck is a versatile, easy grow that is very popular in Northern California.

Spicy and sweet, Trainwreck hits quickly with a happy, creative high that can eradicate migraines and pain without a second thought.

It’s an even-keel high, too – couchlock is unlikely, but it’s also not going to push people with high anxiety into overdrive.

Trainwreck is really one of the best sativa strains for beginners, if they’re ready for a fast turnaround time.

What’s the Trainwreck strain yield? Up to 25 oz per square meter

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of sativa-dominant strains to choose from. This just means that there’s a plant for you somewhere on this list! Take a chance on one or two of these strains that sound appealing – you won’t be disappointed.

