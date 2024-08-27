Buy Super Silver Haze Marijuana Seeds USA - Abundant Life Seeds (2024)

Super Silver Haze Strain Description

Super Silver Haze, aka SSH, is a champion award-winning sativa dominant marijuana strain designed to impress the cannabis grower and consumer alike. It is an excellent breed that produces giant colas packed full of potent top-shelf buds. The long-lasting effects of Super Silver Haze provide a psychoactive cerebral head high and powerful body stone, leaving the user gasping for reality. Sweet, herbal aromas and flavors. Up to 19% THC.

Super Silver Haze Origin and Genetics

Super Silver Haze is a hybrid strain developed in the nineties by Nevil Shoenmakers and Shantibaba. It was created by crossing Nevil’s special NL#5 x Haze A female with a Skunk x Haze A male. Super Silver haze was first entered into the Hydro category of the 1997 Cannabis Cup and won 1st prize. In 1998, the seeds were released by Green House Seed Co., and it won the Hydro category again that year, as well as taking the overall 1st place prize. Super Silver Haze took 1st place yet again at the 1999 Cannabis Cup to complete its hat-trick of victories.

How to Grow Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze is moderately difficult to grow. The plants can get rather tall and unwieldy if allowed to, making indoor cultivation possible using SCROG or LST techniques. The flowering time is long at up to 11 weeks, but yields are well over 500 g/m2. Super Silver Haze can grow into multi-pound trees outdoors, ready to harvest by late October.