ILGM Super Silver Haze grow journal by FlynnRyder (2024)

michael_2r1commentedweek 144 years ago

Heard you mention using amino treatment from house and gardens which is expensive am I right. Here is a tip of how to create your own and far superior amino treatment which also has valuable cytokinin. Using a seed spout tea. You can sprout dry popcorn seeds or even better a dry blend of bird seeds like sunflower and millet seeds. Soak in water for 24 and paper towels for an additional 24hours using about a handful for 2 gallons of water. Lay the seeds out let most of them sprout if you can then throw them in a blender or magic bullet is best adding a cup of warm bottled water. Then put into a large measuring cup made of glass preferably as you will see three layers begin to form. The top will be a white foam and the bottom you will see all the shells and what not sinking to the bottom. But in the middle is where the gold is a yellow color thick liquid blend of cytokinin, amino acids, and everything a young plant needs to survive. As well as growth stimulating hormones found only in seedlings. Simply spoon off the top layer and you can harvest the gold once the shell material has settled. The house and gardens method is the same but they use strainers to remove the root matter. All this can be yours for the price of a $5 bird seed bag that will last a year or more with one application a month.