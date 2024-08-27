ILGM Super Silver Haze | Grow Your Own at Home — Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds (2024)

Cannabis Strain Information
Written By Sim W
Dreaming of a vibrant garden full of vibrant greenery? Are you seeking the perfect marijuana strain to take your cannabis game to the next level? Look no further than ILGM’s Super Silver Haze! This resilient and powerful hybrid is notorious for its THC-rich buds and uplifting effects. Not only that but this impressive plant can be grown in the comfort of your own home! Read on to learn more about what makes growing Super Silver Haze an infinitely rewarding experience -- from seed all the way to stash!
Overview of Super Silver Haze - What makes it unique
Super Silver Haze is a strain of marijuana unlike any other - it provides users with a euphoric, uplifting, and energizing feeling that sets it apart from many other varieties. Not only does this strain provide an incredibly enjoyable experience, but it also has numerous potential medical benefits as well. It has been known to help reduce pain and inflammation, ward off insomnia, ease stress and anxiety symptoms, and improve appetite. Super Silver Haze is also relatively easy to grow, making it an ideal choice for novice cultivators hoping to gain some horticultural experience. With its unique effects and desirable growing characteristics, there’s no wonder why this strain remains one of the most popular among connoisseurs.
History Of Super Silver Haze
It was created by the award-winning breeders at Green House Seeds in 1997, using a blend of two renowned Sativa strains - Skunk #1 and Northern Lights. Its THC content averages between 15-20%, rendering it a potent yet balanced high that is both mentally energizing and physically stimulating.
Where to Buy Super Silver Haze Seeds
When looking to purchase Super Silver Haze seeds, you can trust ILGM to provide you with high-quality genetics that will help ensure a successful experience every time. We offer a variety of payment options and secure shipping for fast, discreet delivery worldwide. So don’t wait any longer! Get your Super Silver Haze seeds from ILGM today and get started on growing your own potent cannabis in the comfort of your home!
Growing Super Silver Haze
Growing Super Silver Haze marijuana is a project that should not be taken lightly. As a relative of Northern Lights, Super Silver Haze combines the sweetness and taste of Skunk, with an added cerebral edge. To get the most out of this strain, growers should invest in frequent seedling inspections and adequate nutrient supplementation so they can enjoy harvests with incredibly high levels of THC. Additionally, keeping temperatures consistent and humidity at a moderate level helps maximize yield. Suitable to both indoor and outdoor cultivation, if done correctly Super Silver Haze rewards growers with remarkable results.
Flowering time
When grown indoors, Super Silver Haze flowers in about 8-10 weeks.
When grown outdoors, you can expect a harvest around early fall.
Super Silver Haze Yield Sizes
As with many outdoor grow setups, the amount of light available to Super Silver Haze plants plays a large role in determining yield size. That being said, indoor grows often produce higher yields due to their ability to control environmental variables more easily. On average, you can expect yields of up to 17 oz in a 3x3 ft tent indoors and 20 oz per square meter outdoors.
Harvesting and Curing Super Silver Haze
Harvesting and curing Super Silver Haze can be a very rewarding experience for marijuana growers as it is a 90% sativa strain that produces large yields. These sativa genetics also contribute to an uplifting, stimulating high with energizing and creative effects. However, harvesting too soon or curing improperly can decrease the potential potency of the buds and reduce their quality significantly. Accordingly, one should wait until the trichomes are mostly cloudy/amber before harvesting, then trim the buds carefully to keep them in peak condition during the curing process. If done correctly, the result is light, aesthetically pleasing buds with a satisfying flavor profile and psychoactive effects that go beyond just "getting stoned".
Curing Super Silver Haze
Cannabis curing techniques have become more and more advanced in recent years, allowing for higher-quality cannabis products as well as a larger variety of flavors. The process of curing is crucial to preserving the desired effects of the bud, ensuring that the full potential of its qualities can be enjoyed by users. There are various techniques to cure cannabis, such as trimming excess leaves off, using moisture control chambers with steady temperatures and levels of humidity, or using the “jar method.” If done correctly, curing cannabis often results in a product that has greater potency and medicinal value, making it an investment worth making for growers and manufacturers alike.
Tools for a Good Cure
Boveda 62% humidity packs
Glass Mason Jars
Small Hygrometer
Unboxing and Germinating ILGM's Super Silver Haze Seeds
Unboxing and germinating ilgm's Super Silver Haze seeds can be an incredibly rewarding experience for any gardener. Not only is it exciting to see those little seeds come to life, but the end result is the opportunity to cultivate a unique, top quality strain that otherwise may not have been available. On top of that, ilgm has made it simpler than ever with their detailed instructions and customer support readily available to assist in getting your home grow project off to a successful start. From germination to harvest, you're sure to create something special when you unbox and germinate ilgm's Super Silver Haze seeds – enjoy the journey!
Benefits of Growing ilgm's Super Silver Haze
Feminized Seeds
Guaranteed Germination
Free Shipping
Discrete Packaging
Shipped from the USA
What are feminized seeds?
Feminized seeds are cannabis seeds designed to only produce female plants. This makes them ideal for growers who are looking to benefit from the higher THC content, superior yields and greater bud quality that female plants offer. Feminized seeds also allow a grower to more accurately predict their yield size, as male plants do not produce buds.
Useful Tips for Growing ilgm's Super Silver Haze
Growing Ilgm's Super Silver Haze can be quite a rewarding experience for an experienced grower or for those who are just starting to try their hand at growing cannabis. Making sure the plant is getting the right nutrients, temperature, humidity and light exposure is key to achieving great yields. Additionally, regular pruning and training of the plant will provide more chances for buds and branches to form, maximizing output in both quality and quantity. Finally, having knowledge of pH levels throughout the growth cycle will also be very beneficial as Super Silver Haze needs slightly acidic soil to achieve perfect proportions of beneficial trace elements. With these useful tips in mind, anyone can produce some fantastic plants!
Growing and curing Super Silver Haze weed is an incredibly rewarding experience for any gardener, as it can produce top-notch buds with a unique flavor profile and potent effects. The process of germination to harvest requires knowledge about nutrients, temperature, humidity, light exposure and pH levels in order to achieve great yields.
Additionally, tools such as Boveda 62% Humidity packs, glass mason jars and small hygrometers are essential for proper cannabis curing techniques that will preserve the desired qualities of this strain. With these tips in mind anyone can grow some amazing plants!
FAQ
Q: What are some benefits of growing ILGM Super Silver Haze?
A: Some benefits include feminized seeds, guaranteed germination, free shipping and discreet packaging. Additionally, the strain produces high-quality absolutely beautiful sticky buds with a unique flavor profile and potent effects.
Q: What tools are important for curing cannabis?
A: Tools such as Boveda 62% Humidity packs, glass mason jars and small hygrometers are essential for proper cannabis curing techniques that will preserve the desired qualities of this strain. Curing is also crucial to preserving the desired effects of the bud, ensuring that the full potential of its qualities can be enjoyed by users.
Q: Is Haze Sativa or Indica?
A: Super Silver Haze is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain. It is a great strain that is cross between Northern Lights, Skunk, and Haze genetics.
Q: Is Super Silver Haze easy to grow?
A: Growing Super Silver Haze can be quite rewarding for experienced growers or those just starting out. Having knowledge about the nutrients, temperature, humidity, light exposure and pH levels throughout the growth cycle will be beneficial for cultivating great yields of top-quality buds with potent effects. Additionally, regular pruning and training of the plant will provide a better yield.
Sim W
Sim W. has been involved in the cannabis world for over 5 years. With a history of glass blowing and marketing. Sim’s goal is to educate the masses about the healing power of medicinal cannabis.