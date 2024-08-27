ILGM Super Silver Haze | Grow Your Own at Home — Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds (2024)

Overview of Super Silver Haze - What makes it unique

Super Silver Haze is a strain of marijuana unlike any other - it provides users with a euphoric, uplifting, and energizing feeling that sets it apart from many other varieties. Not only does this strain provide an incredibly enjoyable experience, but it also has numerous potential medical benefits as well. It has been known to help reduce pain and inflammation, ward off insomnia, ease stress and anxiety symptoms, and improve appetite. Super Silver Haze is also relatively easy to grow, making it an ideal choice for novice cultivators hoping to gain some horticultural experience. With its unique effects and desirable growing characteristics, there’s no wonder why this strain remains one of the most popular among connoisseurs.

History Of Super Silver Haze

It was created by the award-winning breeders at Green House Seeds in 1997, using a blend of two renowned Sativa strains - Skunk #1 and Northern Lights. Its THC content averages between 15-20%, rendering it a potent yet balanced high that is both mentally energizing and physically stimulating.

Where to Buy Super Silver Haze Seeds