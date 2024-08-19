G Minor Scale: Natural, Harmonic And Melodic (2024)

Minor scales have a dark and mysterious sound that is used to create tension and emotion in music. They’re essential scales to learn for composers and musicians, but they can be a bit confusing as there are three different types.

In this post, we’re going to be exploring the natural, melodic, and harmonic forms of G minor scale. So, if you’re ready to dive into the key of G minor, let’s get started!

Table of Contents G Natural Minor Scale G Natural Minor Scale in the Treble Clef G Natural Minor Scale in the Bass Clef G Natural Minor Scale in the Alto Clef G Natural Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef Natural Minor Scale Formula

G Harmonic Minor Scale G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef Hamonic Minor Scale Formula

G Melodic Minor Scale G Melodic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef G Melodic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef G Melodic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef G Melodic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

What is the Key Signature of G Minor?

What is the Relative Major Scale of G Minor?

Conclusion

G Natural Minor Scale

The first form of G minor that we will look at is the natural minor scale.

It’s made up of seven notes starting on G (which is known as the keynote). It then follows the natural minor scale formula of whole and half steps.

This gives us the notes: G A Bb C D Eb F

As you can see, it has two flat notes: Bb and Eb

G Natural Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

Here are all the notes of G natural minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Natural Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next up, we have G natural minor scale in the bass clef, ascending and descending.

G Natural Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

The least common of all the clefs, here we have G natural minor scale in the Alto clef, ascending and descending.

G Natural Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And finally, here are all the notes of G natural minor scale in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

Natural Minor Scale Formula

The natural minor scale, like every other type of scale, is constructed by using a certain combination of intervals between each note.

The formula, using whole steps and half steps, is:

Whole step, half step, whole step, whole step, half step, whole step, whole step.

This is abbreviated toW W H W W W H.

Using the British terminology of tones and semitones, this would be:

Tone, semitone, tone, tone, semitone, tone, tone.

Which gets abbreviated toT S T T S T T.

G Harmonic Minor Scale

The next form of G minor scale we’ll look at is the G harmonic minor, which is slightly different from the natural minor in that it has a raised 7th note.

So, the notes in G harmonic minor are: G A Bb C D Eb F#

Like G natural minor, it also has two flats, (Bb and Eb), but, notice that the seventh note is raised from an F to F#.

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

First, let’s look at G harmonic minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next, we have G harmonic minor ascending and descending in the bass clef.

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

The least common of all the clefs, here we have G harmonic minor ascending and descending in the alto clef.

G Harmonic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And now we have G harmonic minor in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

Hamonic Minor Scale Formula

The natural minor scale, like every other type of scale, is constructed by using a certain combination of intervals between each note.

The formula, using whole steps and half steps, is:

Whole step, half step, whole step, whole step, half step, whole and a half step, half step.

This is abbreviated toW H W W H WH H.

Using the British terminology of tones and semitones, this would be:

Tone, semitone, tone, tone, semitone, tone and a semitone, semitone.

Which gets abbreviated toT S T T S TS S.

G Melodic Minor Scale

And the last type of minor scale we’ll look at is G melodic minor scale. This one is a bit different from the others, though.

When it’s ascending, it’s different from the natural in that its 6th and 7th notes are raised.

This gives us the notes: G A Bb C D E F#

But, when descending, the 6th and 7th notes are flattened.

This means that it’s the same as the natural minor scale when descending, giving us the notes: F Eb D C Bb A G

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Treble Clef

Let’s take a look at G melodic minor scale in the treble clef, ascending and descending.

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Bass Clef

Next up, let’s take a look at G melodic minor scale ascending and descending in the bass clef.

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Alto Clef

Now we have G melodic minor scale in the alto clef, ascending and descending.

G Melodic Minor Scale in the Tenor Clef

And here’s G melodic minor scale in the tenor clef, ascending and descending.

What is the Key Signature of G Minor?

To make playing in a certain key easier for the musician to read, we can use a key signature.

This helps us know to play certain notes sharp or flat without having to read an accidental each time.

G minor has the same key signature as Bb major, which has two flats in its key signature: Bb and Eb

Here’s the key signature for G minor in the treble, alto, tenor, and bass clefs.

What is the Relative Major Scale of G Minor?

Every minor scale has a relative major scale, and every major one has a relative minor one. But what is the relative major scale of G minor?

The relative major scale of G minor is Bb major.

Here is Bb major scale, which uses all the same notes as G natural minor but starts on Bb, which is its keynote: Bb C D Eb F G A

But how do we know that Bb major is the relative major scale of G minor?

Well, to work out the relative major key of a minor one, all we have to do is go up three half steps (semitones).

So from G, we go up one half step to Ab, a second half step to A, and a third half step to Bb: G > Ab > A> Bb

To learn more about the relative major of G minor, see our guide to B-Flat major scale here.

Conclusion

That’s it for our guide to the scale of G minor! We hope it helped make a bit more sense of everything.

Feel free to use this post as a reference and let us know if you have any other questions.