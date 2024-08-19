Marcone Supply &#8212; Wholesale Only (2024)

Reviews about Marcone Supply - Wholesale Only

3.7

/ 54 reviews and46 ratings

  • Brett R.

    June 7, 2021, 6:10 pm

    Calling inis impossible, might aswell goto Denver. Nothing tooffer people here other than wasting your time. It’s crazy how far back Colorado Springs isin time for customer service. Waited until Monday for them toopen tobe nohelp.

    • Ben D.

      July 21, 2020, 9:01 pm

      This used tobe the place togo for parts; now that they changed ownership they only sell towholesale soregular residential customers that need apart for anappliance areSOL. Ithink you're missing amajor market segment bynot selling tothe public.

      • Matt P.

        December 26, 2019, 8:35 pm

        Won’t even take the time for aphone call and hang upmultiple times. Simple question turns tolook upthe pet yourself and see ifwe haveit.

        • DANA O.

          July 2, 2019, 1:24 am

          • Cierra K.

            June 11, 2019, 7:44 pm

            Called around for washer part, 1st source was alittle bit more but over all Iliked there friendly Ness attitude when Icalled…next day Iwent inand ordered the part and turns out itwas cheaper then the quoted amount!! Definitely will begoing there for all myappliance repairs!! All the staff was nice and the lady that checked meout was super helpful!!

            • Ta G.

              June 10, 2019, 11:28 pm

              I called inmy parts tosee ifthey had them. The person who answered the phone was nice but didn't finish the conversation, sowhen Iwent topickup, they knew nothing about why Iwas there. Pricing was comparative towhat Ifound online with competitors. When Iwent over, service was fast. The person who served mewas awesome— friendly, gave metips for the future, and got myparts and checkout done quickly. This was aresidential, owner pickup.

              • Tommy C.

                April 16, 2019, 5:07 pm

                Sensor for stove

                • Marilyn M.

                  April 3, 2019, 8:54 pm

                  Always helpful and friendly

                  • Rachel R.

                    March 21, 2019, 6:45 pm

                    I have now been able tofix mydryer, washing machine, refrigerator, and dishwasher thanks tothe very helpful employees who work here! Aslong asyou have the brand name, model number and agood description ofthe part you need, they can helpyou. Itook them adigital photo ofthe plate that had myappliance info and they were able toget all the info but the part off ofit. You have tohelp them sothat they can helpyou. They don't have amagic wand towave and figure itout, but they dothe best theycan. Ifthey don't have the part you need, they can orderit.– show

                    • Dianna F.

                      March 16, 2019, 10:06 pm

                      Terrible attitudes, rude staff. Our refrigerator broke late ona Saturday morning. Once wewere able totroubleshoot and discover what part weneeded, wecalled and this store had the part. Weknew wewould becutting itclose getting there bythe 1PM closing time, sowe told them wewere onourway. The man onthe phone made ita point tosay “we don’t get overtime. Welock the door one minute before 1PM.” Arrived at1PM, doors were locked, employees were inside and looked atme but refused tolet mein.– show

                      • Robert P.

                        March 15, 2019, 9:57 am

                        1st Source Appliance parts surprisedme.Yes, parts might becheaper on-linebut, ifyou don't want towait three days and you want anob.s. warranty, this place isour local solution. The person onthe phone and the counter employee were nice. Ididn't truly know what Ineeded but they were able todiscern mypart and even printed out aninstallation diagram. Iwas also surprised attheir instock inventory ofrandom parts that were not generic oruniversal. All inall they savedme.

                        • zac d.

                          February 5, 2019, 3:59 am

                          Always helpful and friendly

                          • Pearl S.

                            February 4, 2019, 10:41 pm

                            Ron was supper helpful and has great customer service. Iwould highly recommend for all appliance part needs.

                            • Terri T.

                              February 1, 2019, 4:59 am

                              Always very helpful

                              • Joe S.

                                January 17, 2019, 7:57 pm

                                They had the parts Ineeded instock, however the counter person was not friendly atall, like Iwas taking his time. The store isgreat, seems like ifthey don't haveit, probably doesn't exist. Just watch for this one individual, very rude.

                                • Amanda O.

                                  January 4, 2019, 8:34 pm

                                  Had the parts weneed tofix our washing machine, friendly staff, very helpful

                                  • Mike C.

                                    November 24, 2018, 9:33 pm

                                    The right part instock ata great price

                                    • Benjamin N.

                                      November 17, 2018, 6:11 am

                                      My refrigerator main board went out today. Called and spoke with avery professional employee. Found what Ineeded intheir stock room inno time atall. Heheld itfor meuntil Iwas able toget there. They were probably the only ones carrying itin Colorado Springs atthat time. Brought ithome, popped itin, and got itrunning again quickly. Saved mefrom losing hundreds ofdollars ingroceries. Really appreciate this place!

                                      • Nicole L.

                                        November 8, 2018, 8:24 pm

                                        Was onhold for 6and ahalf minutes and didn't even talk toanyone....

                                        • Craig M.

                                          October 29, 2018, 11:46 pm

                                          Unhelpful doesn't begin tocoverit. Left onhold >15minutes multiple times. Was forced tocall the factory directly inorder toget the part number myself, because the people Ispoke tomade itclear Iwas putting them out byasking them for help. Ihad toget the number from another parts supplier for the same reason. When called back with the exact part number Ineeded, they told meit would cost twice asmuch asmarket price, plus shipping inorder tohave itin aweek. Found acompany inMN that offered part plus 2—3day shipping for $10less. Look anywhere else for customer service, knowledge, and reasonable pricing.– show

