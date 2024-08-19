I have now been able tofix mydryer, washing machine, refrigerator, and dishwasher thanks tothe very helpful employees who work here! Aslong asyou have the brand name, model number and agood description ofthe part you need, they can helpyou. Itook them adigital photo ofthe plate that had myappliance info and they were able toget all the info but the part off ofit. You have tohelp them sothat they can helpyou. They don't have amagic wand towave and figure itout, but they dothe best theycan. Ifthey don't have the part you need, they can orderit.… – show