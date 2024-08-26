'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall (2024)

Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Shields wins on historic night for boxing
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights.
The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion.
Claressa Shields then beat Savannah Marshall in a career-best performance to become the undisputed middleweight champion. The long-term rivals then buried the hatchet after the fight, showing respect and humility in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena.
Now go get yourselves some rest and make sure you come back on Sunday to watch highlights of a memorable night for women's boxing.
Wilder's trainer Scott on Bronze Bomber's return
Wilder v Helenius
Deontay Wilder believes a bout with Anthony Joshua is still "the number one fight in the world" as he prepares to make his return against Robert Helenius.
The heavyweight's goal is to become world champion again, but Wilder also has big plans for a bout against Britain's Joshua.
"I would love to do that fight in Africa," he told BBC Sport. "We both have roots from there.
"It's still the number one fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go, people always talk about me versus Joshua."
There have been several classic heavyweight encounters in Africa, including Muhammad Ali's fight with George Foreman in Kinshasa in 1974.
Heavyweight Deontay Wilder returns to action later almost a year to the day since his last fight - an epic trilogy encounter with Tyson Fury.
Wilder, 36, seriously considered retirement during the past 12 months but eventually decided to sign on to fight Finland's Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in New York.
With question marks hanging over Wilder's motivation, his trainer Malik Scott says the Alabama native is as driven now as he has ever been.
"He still has a fighting dark spirit when he's in the ring," Scott told BBC Sport.
"That's what I like, because once that evilness and meanness leave - that is the point to retire."
After successive stoppage defeats to Fury, Wilder had to rediscover his passion for the sport again. Here BBC Sport examines why the 'Bronze Bomber' is back.
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
There's more to follow in our report on tonight's thriller, but click here for the latest on Claressa Shields becoming undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London.
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Joe Joyce had all fight fans talking about his thrilling win over Joseph Parker last month.
And the British heavyweight has doffed his cap tonight, not just to those fighters who produced another classic in the first women's fight to headline an event at the O2.
'We showed the world we belong'
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
'I won when it matters'
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields: "It was a great fight, Savannah is definitely a special fighter but I did everything I needed to win.
"It was really hard because she hit me with a shot in round seven and I couldn't see out of my right eye.
"I was catching her but it didn't hurt her so I had to keep hitting her over and over again.
"I can beat any female boxer you put in front of me. I can adapt and bite down to beat anyone. I'm the greatest woman of all time.
"Now I won when it matters with all the belts on the line."
Undisputed
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
'If the fans want it, I'll do rematch'
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Claressa Shields adds to Sky Sports: "Women's boxing has been around for so many years but here we are in front of 20,000 fans in London at the O2 Arena.
"She's a tough competitor and a hard puncher but I'm the better fighter 10 years later.
"If the fans want it [a rematch in the US] I would absolutely do it."
Two thrilling world-title fights in London
While we wait for more reaction, why not check out our report on the undercard, which saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the WBC, WBO and IBF unified super-featherweight champion in another cracking fight.
'A special moment for women's boxing'
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Claressa Shields fights back tears as she begins her post-fight interview.
She says it was the toughest fight of her career, the fight of the year, and not just a special night for her but for women's boxing.
'It was relentless'
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Steve Bunce
Every round had something. Shields was brilliant in the opening four rounds and Marshall did well to stick with her.
Shields was a different fighter, a transformed fighter, a fighter chasing legacy and a fighter with a desperate point to prove.
There was no lack of desire from Shields. It was relentless.
Marshall never stopped trying but she was rightly short in the end.
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
Claressa Shields jumps up and down in celebration as Savannah Marshall holds her arms aloft.
The Brit has every right to be proud of herself. Unbelievable work-rate, despite losing her WBO middleweight title to Shields.
The American adds it to her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF, and The Ring titles.
BreakingShields becomes undisputed champion
Shields beats Marshall by unanimous decision
The judges score it 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93 in favour of Claressa Shields, who becomes the new undisputed middleweight champion.
GFWOAT?
Shields v Marshall
Shields v Marshall
Claressa Shields goes over to Savannah Marshall's corner to give the Brit a hug before they await the verdict.
Round 10
Shields v Marshall
'That belt stays here,' Savannah Marshall's corner tell the Brit before she gets up for the final round.
It's more high-octane stuff. So tough to call, but did Shields show a touch more class?
Both fighters have a 12-0 record in the professional ranks. Whose '0' is about to go?
Marshall 'needs to land'
Shields v Marshall
Ebanie Bridges
Savannah has definitely picked up the work rate now. She's throwing the shots because she needs to land.
These girls are really putting on a spectacular show tonight.
Round 9
Shields v Marshall
Savannah Marshall has Claressa Shields on the ropes but doesn't land any critical blows.
She remains on top, but is she troubling Shields enough?
Marshall 'picking up'
Shields v Marshall
Steve Bunce
Another memorable, epic round. Both had their moments.
Claressa thinks fast and throws fast. She's outstanding tonight.
Savannah has been picking up and might have won the last three rounds.
