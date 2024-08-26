'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall (2024)

It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights.

The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion.

Claressa Shields then beat Savannah Marshall in a career-best performance to become the undisputed middleweight champion. The long-term rivals then buried the hatchet after the fight, showing respect and humility in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena.

Now go get yourselves some rest and make sure you come back on Sunday to watch highlights of a memorable night for women's boxing.

